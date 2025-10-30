Donate
Housing
Ethos
Games
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Who’s up next?

A look at the next wave of Ducks
Joe Krasnowski, Senior Sports Writer
October 30, 2025
Saj Sundaram
Oregon Ducks defensive back Na’Eem Offord (14) warms up before the start of the game. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

Brock Thomas has gone from a seldom-known backup, best remembered by some as a popular answer to Oregon’s 2024 media day’s question, “Which player would be the best at flag football?” to a necessary player called upon when Dante Moore left the game due to an injury. 

Things change fast in college football and although Thomas is an extreme example, teams’ depth is always being called upon, especially when the season ramps up in November. 

“Just shows up in practice every day, and we got a lot of quarterbacks that are playing [at] a really high level, but he’s been very consistent,” head coach Dan Lanning said of what made Thomas successful. “He understands the offense. He’s been a part of it for a long time. He was a guy who was down there chopping us up on the scout team and earning his stripes, and he’s worked really hard, and nobody’s earned that more than Brock.”

Always remaining ready and waiting your turn is a massive part of college football. Thomas, among others listed below, is an example of players who are “up next” in the Oregon football stratosphere over the coming years.

Na’Eem Offord — Defensive back

A six-foot-one defensive back, Offord has all the talent in the world and has flashed serious upside during rotational outings at defensive Back. Recruiting systems don’t just hand out five-star ratings to anyone, after all. Offord flipped on national signing day to the Ducks and is a prime example of a player needing just a little more time before a true breakout.  

Tobi Haastrup — Linebacker

Being raised outside of London until he was nine years old, Haastrup is currently in the midst of his second year of playing football.  Still, teammates have raved about the linebacker’s physicality and style of play. 

“Tobi, athletically, is exactly what we thought,” defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi said in the preseason. “We take a lot of pride in our evaluations. We felt strong about who we were getting there from an athletic standpoint.”

Haastrup will likely need another year after this to continue developing, but his enormous upside is clear. 

“Freak of nature. Like really swoll,” linebacker Devon Jackson said of Haastrup. “I thought he was a transfer at first, to be honest with you. I’m like, ‘Why are you bigger than me, and you’re like 12 years old?’ Like that’s crazy.”

Blake Purchase — Defensive line

An underrated rotational piece of the Ducks’ D-Line, Purchase has flashed his potential in games thus far in 2025. Through eight games, he has three tackles for loss, an interception and a sack while racking up 18 total tackles. 

Aydin Breland — Defensive line

A highly-touted recruit in 2024, Breland is continuing to develop within Oregon’s already-stacked defensive line group. Although blocked by sure-fire NFL linemen Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti, Breland will likely take on a bigger role in 2026. 

Jeremiah McClellan — Wide Receiver

Another late signing day flip to Oregon, McClellan is currently blocked by some of the more veteran talent on the team. Still, the sophomore pass catcher has the fifth most receiving yards (216) on the team with one touchdown. 

Trey McNutt — Defensive back

A big blow to Oregon’s secondary came before the year, with the Ducks losing McNutt due to a leg injury in fall camp. Despite that, the four-star defensive back was a top-five recruit in the Ducks’ most recent class and will likely contribute either late this season or next. 




The Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin-Madison Badgers continue to play despite the torrential downpour. The University of Oregon Ducks took on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, with the Ducks beating the Badgers 21-7. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Photos: No. 6 Oregon Ducks beat Wisconsin Badgers 21-7 despite the downpour
Stands filled during the Oregon vs. Indiana game. On October 11, 2025 the University of Oregon Ducks played the Indiana University Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The Hoosiers defeated the Ducks 30-20. (Anna Liv Myklebust / Emerald)
Savannah Bananas to stop at Autzen Stadium in June 2026
Oregon women's golfer Kiara Romero. Photo courtesy of Oregon Athletics
Kiara Romero leads No. 4 Ducks to second-place finish at Stanford
University of Wisconsin's Alicia Andrew (17) goes up to block a hit by middle Holley McFadden. Oregon volleyball faces the Wisconsin Badgers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on October 26, 2025. (Heidi Thalman/Emerald)
Oregon drops fourth straight ranked match to Wisconsin in four sets
Oregon midfielder Izzy Sawyers (17) moves the ball up the field in the first half. Oregon women’s soccer takes on the University of Washington Huskies at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2025. (Corey Hoffman/Emerald)
Oregon women’s soccer stuns No. 8 Washington 2-1 with 88th-minute goal at Papé Field
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) jukes two Badgers defenders, sprinting towards the end zone, stopping just short of a touchdown. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Jordon Davison, Noah Whittington fleece Badgers’ defense in second half en route to 21-7 win over Wisconsin
About the Contributors
Joe Krasnowski
Joe Krasnowski, Senior Sports Writer
Saj Sundaram
Saj Sundaram, Photo Editor
Saj is currently the photo editor of The Daily Emerald, and on his third year on the Photo Desk. To see more of his work, follow his Instagram @rainy.day.media and view his website rainydaymedia.site