Oregon at Iowa: Opponent preview

This week, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) head to Iowa City to face off against a formidable Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) team that landed just outside the Top-25 slots in the AP Poll in Week 10. With both teams coming off a bye week, this matchup could really come down to the defense.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski and the Hawkeyes look to stay in the race for the Big Ten championship in a pivotal home matchup against an Oregon that hasn’t lost on the road since the Rose Bowl last season.

Both Oregon and Iowa are top-five defenses this season, with the Hawkeyes ranking No. 2 and the Ducks No. 4 in the nation in total defense.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a massive 41-3 win over Minnesota in Week 9. They held the Golden Gophers to 133 total yards and intercepted three passes.

Iowa is also very disciplined on both sides of the ball and is ranked No.1 in the nation in fewest penalties with 19. Oregon is also a top team in fewest penalties, ranking No. 13 in the nation with 38.

The Hawkeyes are tied for second in the nation in fourth-down defense, allowing only three fourth-down conversions in 14 attempts. Defensive lineman Max Llewellyn has been a major contributor for the defense, tied for fourth in the conference in tackles for loss with nine and tied for sixth in sacks with six.

“I think he’s a hard worker, great team player and (I) just like the way he hustles,” Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said about Llewellyn to Hawkeye Sports in a press conference on Oct. 28. “Just (his) effort is unbelievable, what (he’s) been doing.”

On the other side of the ball, Iowa has weapons in Gronowski and running back Kamari Moulton, but it’s had to rely heavily on its defense. The Hawkeyes’ offense took a hit this season, losing two offensive linemen, Mason Richman and Connor Colby, and running back Kaleb Johnson to the NFL Draft.

Although not a top-tier offense, Iowa has still managed to blow out teams and battle tough defenses week after week. It is not a pass-heavy team, only managing 1,061 passing yards in eight games and mainly scoring on quarterback runs.

Gronowski leads the team in rushing touchdowns with 11 on 313 net rushing yards. His passing hasn’t been the same since he left South Dakota State with only four touchdowns and four interceptions in his first season with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Lester commented on Gronowski at a recent press conference on Oct. 28 via Hawkeye Sports. “There’s some things that are really coming along and there’s some things that we’ve got to continue to work on,” Lester said.

Gronowski currently ranks last among starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten in passing yards, even behind Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who went out with a season-ending injury in Week 7. Gronowski also ranks last in QB rating in the Big Ten with a score of 116.2.

Moulton has been a top rusher in the Big Ten, ranking No. 15 in rushing yards in the conference and tied for first in fewest fumbles with none. Moulton was sidelined early this season with a shoulder injury he sustained in the first quarter against the State University at Albany, which kept him limited for the first few weeks.

Since returning from his injury in Week 4, he has led Iowa in rushing yards with 435 and two touchdowns. The room has a tough matchup against a Ducks team that ranks No. 30 in the country in rushing defense and hasn’t allowed over 125 rushing yards since Week 5 against Penn State.

Oregon’s matchup with the Hawkeyes, which will be featured on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff show, is set for a 2:30 p.m. PST kickoff on Saturday, with the broadcast on CBS.