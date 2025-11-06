Donate
Housing
Ethos
Games
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

Around the Big Ten: Week 10

Three conference games were decided by less than a touchdown, but three more were never in doubt.
Max Koebel, Senior Sports Writer
November 6, 2025
Saj Sundaram
The Oregon Duck sits behind the end zone with a “I Heart NY” umbrella as it is pouring rain in the 4th quarter of the game. The University of Oregon Ducks took on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, with the Ducks beating the Badgers 21-7. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

Week 10 was a bye week for Oregon — or as head coach Dan Lanning would put it, a work week. For many other teams in the Big Ten, it was another game week. Saturday brought a variety of down-to-the-wire nail biters and blowouts that were decided before the fourth quarter.

Minnesota hangs on to become bowl eligible with 23-20 overtime win over Michigan State

A first half defensive battle favored Minnesota (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten), which took a 10-0 lead into the locker room. Michigan State (3-6, 0-6 Big Ten) came storming out of the break, scoring a 71-yard touchdown on a pass from Alessio Milivojevic to Rodney Bullard Jr. on the third play of the half. This was the start of a 17-point period for the Spartans to force overtime. MSU got a field goal on the first possession of overtime, but the defense could not hold up. A quarterback draw on third-and-goal by Drake Lindsey got to the end zone to win the game for the Golden Gophers.

No. 23 USC comes from behind to take down Nebraska 21-17 on the road

Nebraska (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) had the better hand in the first half, holding USC (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) out of the end zone until late in the third quarter. That 16-yard touchdown run by Jayden Maiava was exactly the spark the ranked Trojans needed to turn the game around. They took the lead on a six-yard rushing score from King Miller and the Cornhuskers never saw the end zone again.

Purdue battles, but falls short to No. 21 Michigan, 21-16

Not much has gone right on the football field as of late for the Boilermakers (2-7, 0-6 Big Ten). Many expected Michigan (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten) to dominate this game, but Purdue gave it a test. The Wolverines never led by more than a touchdown and the Boilermakers answered each time Michigan scored. The difference in the game was Michigan’s defense holding Purdue to a field goal in the third quarter, and the Boilermakers’ defense failing to stop the Wolverines from getting a first down in the final minutes to run out the clock.

Penn State’s downfall continues in 38-14 beatdown by No. 1 Ohio State

Nothing has gone right for the Nittany Lions (3-5, 0-5 Big Ten) since Oregon’s double overtime win in Happy Valley. They’ve already seen their coach fired and their quarterback suffer a season-ending injury. This week’s nightmare was one their fans are more used to as their losing streak to Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) extended to nine games. Penn State put up a fight in the second quarter, but the Buckeyes scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to remain the “big brothers” in this rivalry.

Around the Big Ten: Scoreboard

Illinois (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) earned bowl eligibility with a 35-13 win at home over Rutgers (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten) in a game with 235 passing yards and four touchdowns for Luke Altmyer.

No. 2 Indiana (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) remained unstoppable in a 55-10 slaughtering of Maryland (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) following 35 unanswered points in the second half.

About the Contributors
Max Koebel
Max Koebel, Senior Sports Writer
Saj Sundaram
Saj Sundaram, Photo Editor
Saj is currently the photo editor of The Daily Emerald, and on his third year on the Photo Desk. To see more of his work, follow his Instagram @rainy.day.media and view his website rainydaymedia.site