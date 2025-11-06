Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
Games
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Pro Ducks: Big Men Edition

With the Ducks on bye along with many of their pro alums, the Emerald took a look at some of the big men Oregon has put into the league recently
Jack Lazarus, Sports Editor
November 6, 2025
Bassa runs off the field as the Wolverines prepare to punt the ball. Bassa looks to continue to grow his defensive capabilities as he looks forward to the NFL draft. The number 1 ranked Oregon Ducks takes on the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 2, 2024, at the iconic ‘Big House” in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)

NFL Week 10 saw some of the flashiest skill players to ever come out of Eugene on a bye week, which is fitting given the Ducks’ own break during the same time. Bucky Irving, Tez Johnson and Dillon Gabriel sat at home this weekend, while Penei Sewell went down with an injury and Bo Nix and Justin Herbert performed below their standards. 

That being said, The Daily Emerald felt it was necessary to debut the Pro Ducks: Big Men Edition.

Jamaree Caldwell, Defensive Tackle, Los Angeles Chargers

After a quiet week at home against Minnesota, Caldwell picked up a tackle in a win over the Titans, but that’s not his biggest impact. One of the rookie’s most impactful qualities is his ability to hold offensive lineman at the line and prevent them from blocking downfield. The Titans tallied just 88 total rushing yards against the Chargers, which was due to Caldwell and his unit providing the perfect opportunities for linebackers to make crucial stops. Caldwell is quickly becoming a fan favorite in L.A. and his contributions continue to earn him more playing time each week. 

Derrick Harmon, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Caldwell’s partner in the interior last year for the Ducks, Harmon, has had an impressive rookie season as well, despite him missing time early on. In an emphatic 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Harmon contributed to his first turnover in his career with a fumble recovery. Just after quarterback Daniel Jones dropped back, he fell under pressure and the ball was knocked loose. Harmon immediately jumped on the ball and gave the Steelers an excellent scoring opportunity, which they would use to convert a field goal. Harmon continues to play a major role in an excellent defensive unit that forced six turnovers on Sunday. 

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Offensive Guard/Center, Las Vegas Raiders

Although the Raiders are currently undergoing tough times as a squad, it is not due to any deficiencies from Powers-Johnson. Having played at both guard spots and center so far this season, JPJ quickly became an indispensable part of Las Vegas’ offense. Powers-Johnson has impressed enough that he was reportedly being looked at by teams in need of interior offensive linemen at November’s trade deadline. His ability to pass block should see improvement as he grows as a player, but he has already become one of the best run blockers in the league at his positions. 

Jeffrey Bassa, Linebacker, Kansas City Chiefs

While not technically a “big man,” Bassa’s time on the field has started to increase as the season has gone along. Whether due to him impressing in practice or unfortunate injury luck for Kansas City, Bassa is starting to become a more consistent face on the field. Most recently, Bassa added two tackles in the Chiefs’ loss in Buffalo, which came just a week after his four tackle (two solo, two assisted) performance helped Kansas City dominate the Washington Commanders. After not playing for the first month of the season, Bassa is playing his way into a more consistent playing role for the Chiefs. Carving out a spot on such a talented team can often be incredibly difficult for any rookie, but Bassa’s work ethic and versatility on the field has the potential to push him to starting roles in the future, as he displayed at Oregon.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Fans of the Oregon Ducks dance and sing along to the Ducks third-quarter tradition, “Shout”. The University of Oregon Ducks took on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, with the Ducks beating the Badgers 21-7. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
What’s the word?
Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Devonte Ross (5) is tackled by Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28). On September 27, 2025 the University of Oregon Ducks played the Penn State University Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Defensive line in review
The Oregon defensive line prepare for the Nittany Lions tush-push. On September 27, 2025 the University of Oregon Ducks played the Penn State University Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Oregon at Iowa: Opponent preview
Oregon Ducks long snapper Luke Basso (43) looks at Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jayden Ballard (4) as he sprints away with the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks took on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, with the Ducks beating the Badgers 21-7. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
‘Easy money’ openers
Oregon Guard Drew Carter (12) attempts to block a layup by Hawaii Guard Isaiah Kerr (7). On November 4, 2025, the Oregon Ducks played the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors for the opening game of the 2025-26 season at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. (Fred Hall/Emerald)
Ducks struggle in season opener despite the win
Oregon Guard Takai Simpkins (5) puts up a “3” in celebration after making a 3-pointer. On November 4, 2025, the Oregon Ducks played the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors for the opening game of the 2025-26 season at Matthew Knight Arena, at University of Oregon, based in Eugene, Ore. (Fred Hall/Emerald)
Oregon men’s basketball wins season opener on game-winning layup, 60-59 over Hawaii
About the Contributor
Jack Lazarus
Jack Lazarus, Sports Editor