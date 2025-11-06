NFL Week 10 saw some of the flashiest skill players to ever come out of Eugene on a bye week, which is fitting given the Ducks’ own break during the same time. Bucky Irving, Tez Johnson and Dillon Gabriel sat at home this weekend, while Penei Sewell went down with an injury and Bo Nix and Justin Herbert performed below their standards.

That being said, The Daily Emerald felt it was necessary to debut the Pro Ducks: Big Men Edition.



Jamaree Caldwell, Defensive Tackle, Los Angeles Chargers

After a quiet week at home against Minnesota, Caldwell picked up a tackle in a win over the Titans, but that’s not his biggest impact. One of the rookie’s most impactful qualities is his ability to hold offensive lineman at the line and prevent them from blocking downfield. The Titans tallied just 88 total rushing yards against the Chargers, which was due to Caldwell and his unit providing the perfect opportunities for linebackers to make crucial stops. Caldwell is quickly becoming a fan favorite in L.A. and his contributions continue to earn him more playing time each week.

Derrick Harmon, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Caldwell’s partner in the interior last year for the Ducks, Harmon, has had an impressive rookie season as well, despite him missing time early on. In an emphatic 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Harmon contributed to his first turnover in his career with a fumble recovery. Just after quarterback Daniel Jones dropped back, he fell under pressure and the ball was knocked loose. Harmon immediately jumped on the ball and gave the Steelers an excellent scoring opportunity, which they would use to convert a field goal. Harmon continues to play a major role in an excellent defensive unit that forced six turnovers on Sunday.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Offensive Guard/Center, Las Vegas Raiders

Although the Raiders are currently undergoing tough times as a squad, it is not due to any deficiencies from Powers-Johnson. Having played at both guard spots and center so far this season, JPJ quickly became an indispensable part of Las Vegas’ offense. Powers-Johnson has impressed enough that he was reportedly being looked at by teams in need of interior offensive linemen at November’s trade deadline. His ability to pass block should see improvement as he grows as a player, but he has already become one of the best run blockers in the league at his positions.

Jeffrey Bassa, Linebacker, Kansas City Chiefs

While not technically a “big man,” Bassa’s time on the field has started to increase as the season has gone along. Whether due to him impressing in practice or unfortunate injury luck for Kansas City, Bassa is starting to become a more consistent face on the field. Most recently, Bassa added two tackles in the Chiefs’ loss in Buffalo, which came just a week after his four tackle (two solo, two assisted) performance helped Kansas City dominate the Washington Commanders. After not playing for the first month of the season, Bassa is playing his way into a more consistent playing role for the Chiefs. Carving out a spot on such a talented team can often be incredibly difficult for any rookie, but Bassa’s work ethic and versatility on the field has the potential to push him to starting roles in the future, as he displayed at Oregon.