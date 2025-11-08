Live Updates: Oregon vs. Rice Men’s Basketball

The Oregon Duck throwing up a peace sign after the Ducks win. On November 4, 2025, the Oregon Ducks played the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors for the opening game of the 2025-26 season at Matthew Knight Arena, at University of Oregon, based in Eugene, Ore. (Fred Hall/Emerald)
Nov 07, 2025, 9:21 pm
Ducks win 67-63
Led by Nate Bittle’s 25 points and six blocks, Oregon pulled out the victory despite being down five points at half.
Nov 07, 2025, 8:57 pm
Oregon looks to close out Rice, but is struggling to pull away; 56-52 4:19 left
Oregon keeps sending the Owls to the free throw line, and Rice has been able to use that to stay in the contest. Bittle at 20 points now to lead all scorers. Rice’s press is giving the Ducks issues.
Nov 07, 2025, 8:45 pm
Oregon 6-0 run pushes lead; 49-43 8:04 to play
Oregon’s three-point shooting finally showing. Evans Jr. converts on one from deep, but the offense is much more focused on driving the ball inside.
Nov 07, 2025, 8:36 pm
Oregon takes lead through interior scoring; 40-38 11:49 2H
The Owls are defending Oregon’s shooters very aggressively, which continues to open up the game for center Nate Bittle. Bittle has nine of the last 11 points for the Ducks, who are on a 11-1 run currently. Bittle up to 18 points.
Nov 07, 2025, 8:24 pm
Owls remain hot from three, jump out to lead in second half; 37-34 15:45 2H
Bittle sinks two free throws to make it a three point game. Rice hasn’t scored in over two minutes, and the Ducks are climbing back gradually with a lot more focus on getting points in the paint.
Nov 07, 2025, 8:10 pm
Start of second half
Nov 07, 2025, 8:06 pm
Halftime: 32-27 Rice
Rice shooting 40% from three has not helped the Ducks, who have posted a 20% clip so far this game. Shelstad and Bittle each have seven points, but 27/20/54% slash lines are not going to do it. Once again, Oregon needs to overcome subpar offensive production to take down what should be an inferior opponent.
Nov 07, 2025, 7:48 pm
Ducks struggling from three after run; 27-24 Rice 3:10 in 1H
Rice continues to put the pressure on the Ducks with its hot shooting. The Owls are 5-12 from deep while Oregon sits at 3-17. Oregon has also turned it over eight times so far this evening. Another sloppy offensive outing for the Ducks.
Nov 07, 2025, 7:35 pm
Threes starting to fall for Oregon as it attempts to build lead; 20-15 7:48 to go in 1H
Takai Simpkins converted on a second-chance three-pointer and Nate Bittle followed up with his own. Another 8-0 run for the Ducks right now has them rolling.
Nov 07, 2025, 7:22 pm
Oregon takes game after 8-0 run; 12-11 Ducks, 12:50 left in 1st
After a stretch where the Owls couldn’t score for over four minutes, Wei Lin converted on 1/2 free throws to put the Ducks ahead. Bittle’s four points leads the Ducks as of now.
Nov 07, 2025, 7:13 pm
Ducks fight back slightly: 11-7 Owls 15:15 in the 1st.
Shelstad hit his first triple of the season off a Nate Bittle screen. Ducks starting to build momentum on both sides of the ball.
Nov 07, 2025, 7:08 pm
Rice takes early lead behind three point shooting; 6-4 Owls
17:48 left, Kwame Evans Jr. just hit two free throws. Rice 2-3 from three to start the game.
Nov 07, 2025, 6:44 pm
Tip off scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Refresh this page for the latest updates for Oregon men’s basketball’s second game of the season against the Rice University Owls.
Fred is currently on the Daily Emerald photo desk, and on his 1st year on the Photo Desk. To see more of his work, follow his Instagram @fredhallphotography and check out his website fredhallphotography.myportfolio.com