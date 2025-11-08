Second half comeback fuels Oregon to 67-63 win over Rice

Senior center Nate Bittle was a physical force on the court for Oregon against the Rice University Owls and a force that the Owls did not have an answer for. He picked up an Oregon offense that was sluggish, in some cases non-existent, and hoisted them on his back to a close 67-63 win over Rice.

By the end of the night, Bittle led the Ducks in scoring with 25 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

In the second game in the 2025 season, the Oregon Ducks (2-0) took on the Rice Owls (1-1) Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena — and it heralded an early return of pivotal guard, junior Jackson Shelstad.

“(Shelstad’s) impact was great,” junior forward Kwame Evans Jr. said. “Getting Nate easy shots…him being out there really opened up the floor for us too.”

Rice came out playing solid defense, and drilled their third three of the first three minutes. The Owls played physically, resulting in some fouls, but also had quick ball movement on offense, which Oregon was not covering well to start the game

Shelstad hit the first Oregon three-pointer of the night, getting the crowd back into the game after being lulled by Rice’s strong showing early on both sides of the ball.

Coming out of a timeout, the Ducks came out with a stronger sense of themselves, evidenced by on an 8-0 scoring run. Rice was unable to get back to form, consistently losing the ball on offense, and losing the pace that they had to start the game, which resulted in an Owls scoring drought of four and a half minutes about midway through the first.

Rice took a one-point lead, the Ducks got back to a two-point lead with a Takai Simpkins three. Oregon figured out the Rice offense, knocking the Owls into another three minute scoring drought. Bittle got his first three of the game, adding to another 8-0 Ducks run.

“We got the ball inside a couple times,” head coach Dana Altman said. “But, just a lot of opportunities offensively that we didn’t take advantage of.”

Rice buried a layup, stole the inbounding pass, and connected on a three which pushed them ahead 30-24 with just under six minutes to play. In that stretch Oregon missed several easy shots, but were able to get the game tied with four and a half minutes to go. Rice took it right back, sinking an uncontested three.

The Owls got back to their early dominance in the game by shutting down the Ducks, snagging both defensive and offensive rebounds and getting a lead as high as six before ending the first half up 27-32.

The Owls outshot the Ducks in every category at half: Rice hit 40% from three, compared to the Ducks measly 20%, 41.4% to 26.7% from the field, and 100% to 53.8% on free-throws.

“Us changing our game plan up and going to the rim (helped),” Evans said. “Everybody was getting fouled, so we just had to get to the line, and I think that really helped us out tonight.”

The offensive woes continued in more ways than one to start the second half. In the first minute of play, Oregon missed a three, then, when trying to grab the offensive rebound, Devon Pryor hit the deck hard and wasn’t able to get up. After a Rice jumpshot, Pryor was attended to in his own end, he limped off with the trainer to the locker room.

“I didn’t see him in the locker room,” Altman said. “He was with the trainer. I think it was something muscle(-related)…I think he’s okay.”

Bittle opened up the Ducks’ scoring in the second with a layup and connected on his second three of the evening — he also added another block to his line. The senior center took a foul, and got Oregon back within three, 37-34.

Bittle was the only Oregon player to score in the second half until a Simpkins jumper with 13 minutes left, which fueled an 11-1 Ducks run.

“He went inside,” Altman said. “The first half he was one for six from three…second half, he did a better job getting fouled and getting it inside.”

Bittle, Evans and Steward got the Oregon crowd back into the game, ripping off offensive rebounds, layups, and an Evans three assisted by Shelstad that got the biggest reaction from an Oregon crowd that didn’t have much to cheer about all game. The Ducks went on a 9-0 run, extending their lead to 49-40.

Dezdrick Lindsay secured the energy of the crowd, nailing an uncontested three, pushing Oregon’s lead to 52-43, and sending Rice into a timeout.

Rice worked their way back into the game, however, Coming out of a media timeout, the score was 56-52 Oregon. Bittle gave the Ducks some cushion again as he made his two free-throws with enough time gone that Oregon could put this game safely to bed.

“A lot to learn,” Altman said. “I hope the guys will lock in and be a lot more attentive.”

The Ducks fended off the Owls, ending the game with a score of 67-61.

The Ducks take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Matthew Knight Arena Wednesday at 6:30.