Six small Portland boutiques to boost your back to school style

It’s back to school shopping season, and if you’re in Portland, these local boutiques are bound to up your school style, from locally-designed pieces to sought-after international brands
Evan HuntingtonAugust 27, 2024
Evan Huntington
Clothing on display at Frances May on 521 SW 10th Avenue in Portland.

When people think of Portland, their minds often wander to artisanal coffee shops, gourmet food trucks and a thriving culinary scene that has put the city on the map as a foodie paradise. But beyond the farm-to-table delights and craft brews, Portland is also home to a vibrant fashion and vintage scene that’s as eclectic as it is innovative.

Tucked between the city’s iconic bridges and lush greenery, you’ll find a treasure trove of small boutiques and local designers who are redefining style in the Pacific Northwest. Here, fashion is more than just clothing — it’s a reflection of Portland’s creative spirit. Every thread tells a story and every piece is a work of art. These six boutiques curate their own sense of trending fashion that bring flair and panache into the Rose City streets.

Frances May
521 SW 10th Avenue

One of the most refined and sophisticated boutiques you’ll find in the city, Frances May masterfully curates a stunning collection of independent designer pieces and accessories for masculine and feminine looks. While their selection favors those with a slightly higher budget, the shop stays on the cutting edge of contemporary fashion with high-quality materials and a luxurious feel.

Clothes on display at Frances May. (Evan Huntington)

Customers can peruse pieces fitting for any type of look, from Sunday morning casual to business professional, across dozens of unique designer brands. Their polished curation of clothing and even home decor items is presented in an equally elegant space with evident intentions of a clean store layout. Cop a new piece or two and you’ll already feel like you’re ready for the runway.

Frock Boutique
1439 NE Alberta Street

Feeling like throwing some eccentricity into your closet? Frock Boutique is an entire world of its own whose daffy peculiarity is matched only by its enchanting charm and animated creativity. This unapologetically vibrant and imaginative shop offers clothing and accessories for everyone, all made locally by independent designers. The boutique features a myriad of quirky and whimsical pieces that feel like they’ve come straight out of your favorite fantasy children’s book.

With its incredibly unique selection, Frock Boutique adds a fun and colorful flavor to your fit, offering unusual, innovative pieces you won’t find anywhere else. The store also carries a delightful collection of goofy tchotchkes that are sure to raise a brow. Wonder-filled eye candy can be found around every corner.

MACHUS
1101 SW Alder Street

MACHUS displays a rich, carefully curated selection of menswear from around the world, focusing on simple looks and neutral tones to create timeless everyday outfits. Their collection includes a taste of everything, including t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters, hoodies, jackets, footwear and even fragrances, all designed with a sleek and minimal aesthetic.

A display shelf at Machus. (Evan Huntington)

Despite the understated style, each piece is crafted to stand out and make a statement. For those looking to upgrade their everyday basics with quality pieces that offer versatile combinations, MACHUS is the perfect destination.

Monochromatic
4026 N Williams Avenue

This hidden gem is your destination for simple, yet highly effective fashion that caters to any occasion. Focusing on “slow fashion” and sustainability, Monochromatic emphasizes quality and care with their products while staying true to timeless design, with everyday staples fit for anyone.

Like the name implies, their meticulous selection focuses on simplistic looks with monochrome color palettes. Each piece feels so versatile that you could mix and match any product they sell into different outfits, and you’d be hard pressed to find a combination that doesn’t pop off. Their minimal aesthetic creates clean fits that are essential for any wardrobe. There’s truly something for everyone here.

Nakamuraya
209 SW 9th Avenue

A relatively new boutique opening its doors in 2019, Nakamuraya offers high-fashion Japanese streetwear brands and lifestyle goods, bringing flavors of Japanese fashion culture to PDX. Also on the spendier side, this collection features standout pieces that display impressive, innovative design elements and an unwavering attention to detail.

Neutral tones and simple patterns combine with unique graphics and unexpected materials, creating one-of-a-kind pieces that feel artful as much as they do utility. Streetwear never felt so cool.

Laundry PDX
1723 NE Alberta Street

If you’ve been a loyal shopper of Eugene’s The N.E.S.T., the now iconic stop for Oregon-themed vintage apparel and memorabilia, its Portland-based long-lost cousin is waiting for you. Located in the heart of the Alberta Arts District, Laundry PDX specializes in vintage clothing with a strong sports presence, offering a diverse selection of carefully sourced, high-quality vintage apparel.

Known for its eclectic mix of unique and nostalgic jerseys, tees, hats and other rare pieces, this shop brings together fashion from many eras. Customers can find standout items that add character and individuality to their wardrobe while repping iconic teams and legendary athletes. Whether you’re searching for a rare Oregon jersey, a statement Yankees hat or simply looking to infuse your style with a touch of the past, Laundry PDX provides an inviting space where vintage enthusiasts can explore and discover timeless treasures.

Evan Huntington, 2023-2024 Arts & Culture Editor