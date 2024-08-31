Oregon hosts Idaho: LIVE Coverage

The No. 3 Ducks (0-0) host the Idaho Vandals (0-0) at Autzen Stadium to start their 2024 season. Live updates can be found here! You may need to refresh your page for the latest updates!

(Q4 – 0:00) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 24 – Oregon defeats Idaho 24-14 to capture its first win of the season. Thank you for following along.

(Q4 – 1:36) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 24 – Jack Layne’s pass is INTERCEPTED and the Ducks will kneel this game out.

(Q4 – 2:30) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 24 – Noah Whittington loses three yards. Idaho takes its second timeout.

(Q4 – 2:35) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 24 – Oregon takes over on its own 27-yard line.

(Q4 – 2:51) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 24 – The Ducks force back-to-back sacks to bring up a long 4th-and-28. Oregon will get the ball back.

(Q4 – 5:36) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 24 – Tez Johnson catches his second TOUCHDOWN of the game. The extra point is GOOD. Oregon has a two-score lead again.

(Q4 – 5:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Offsides. 4th-and-2.

(Q4 – 5:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Oregon faces a 4th-and-7 from the 17-yard line.

(Q4 – 6:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – The Ducks get another first down on the ground and another from Ferguson. 1st-and-10 from the Vandals’ 20-yard line

(Q4 – 8:04) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Oregon gets the ball across midfield with another first down.

(Q4 – 8:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Jordan James with a big gain near midfield.

(Q4 – 9:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Oregon starts at its own 25-yard line.

(Q4 – 9:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Oregon was a 48-point favorite. The Ducks have scored 17 points.

(Q4 – 9:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Jack Layne scrambles for an Idaho TOUCHDOWN. The extra point is GOOD.

(Q4 – 10:01) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 17 – Jack Layne is stopped on a keeper. 3rd-and-goal from the 4-yard line.

(Q4 – 11:43) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 17 – Idaho is down to the 1-yard line.

(Q4 – 11:43) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 17 – Idaho completes a pass to the Ducks’ 9-yard line.

(Q4 – 11:52) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 17 – The call is overturned. Idaho maintains a 2nd-and-10 from the Ducks’ 44-yard line.

(Q4 – 11:52) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 17 – Idaho is across midfield in a flash. Jack Layne is sacked and the ball comes free. The FUMBLE is recovered by the Ducks. The play is under review. Layne’s arm appeared to have been moving forward.

(Q4 – 12:43) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 17 – Atticus Sappinton’s 25-yard field goal attempt is GOOD. His first field goal of the season gives the Ducks a two-score lead again.

(Q4 – 12:50) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Terrance Ferguson catches a pass at the 8-yard line. Field goal unit coming on for Oregon.

(Q4 – 13:16) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Dillon Gabriel rushes to the 1-yard line. A holding penalty will back the Ducks up again. The Ducks’ seventh penalty of the game comes in a terrible moment.

(Q4 – 13:24) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Idaho calls its first timeout with a 3rd-and-goal looming.

(Q4 – 13:38) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Tez Johnson catches a deflected pass down to the three. He was wide open.

(Q4 – 14:16) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Noah Whittington rushes for five yards.

(Q4 – 15:00) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Terrance Ferguson pulls in a catch and takes the Ducks down to the 10-yard line. Oregon has a 1st-and-goal opportunity.

(Q3 – 0:00) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – END OF Q3

(Q3 – 0:23) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Jordan James rushes up the middle for another Oregon first down. The Ducks are in the red zone.

(Q3 – 1:16) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Tez Johnson hauls in a reception and the Ducks are down to the Vandals’ 35-yard line.

(Q3 – 2:06) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Oregon faces a 3rd-and-five at the Vandals’ 43-yard line.

(Q3 – 3:03) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Gabriel finds Holden to get the Ducks across midfield.

(Q3 – 4:03) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Terrance Ferguson hauls in a 14-yard completion. He’s shaken up after the play.

(Q3 – 4:15) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Jack Layne finds for an Idaho TOUCHDOWN. The Ducks’ offensive struggles cost them in just one play. The extra point is GOOD.

(Q3 – 4:22) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – The Ducks get stuffed on 4th-and-inches. They turn the ball over on downs for the second time in the third quarter. Idaho has the ball on the Ducks’ 36-yard line.

(Q3 – 4:40) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Gabriel finds Stewart for four yards on 3rd-and-five. 4th-and-inches coming up.

(Q3 – 6:41) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Gabriel finds Tez Johnson on 3rd-and-five. First down.

(Q3 – 7:27) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – The Ducks’ defense forces a three-and-out. Oregon’s offense takes over on its own 15-yard line.

(Q3 – 8:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – A fake punt attempt falls short. The Vandals take over in Oregon territory.

(Q3 – 8:41) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Dillon Gabriel’s 3rd-and-seven pass finds Evan Stewart for four yards. The Ducks will punt again.

(Q3 – 15:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 -(Q3 – 10:30) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Jordan James starts the drive off with a big run, but is needed to be helped off the field after getting tackled in a twisted manner.

(Q3 – 10:42) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Oregon forces a three-and-out. The Ducks take over back on their own 22-yard line.

(Q3 – 12:36) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Dillon Gabriel gets buried by Dallas Afalava for an eight-yard sack. Oregon goes three-and-out. Idaho takes over on its own 36-yard line.

(Q3 – 13:40) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – A false start brings up 3rd-and-10 on the Ducks’ opening drive.

(Q3 – 15:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Oregon starts the second half on its own 25-yard line.

(Q2 – 0:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Gabriel’s pass to Kenyon Sadiq ends the first half. HALFTIME.

(Q2 – 0:01) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Oregon calls its third timeout with one second left on the clock and the ball on Idaho’s 46-yard line. Hail Mary time?

(Q2 – 0:08) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – The Ducks get across midfield and stop the clock with eight seconds remaining in the half.

(Q2 – 0:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – The Jack Layne’s 4th-and-two pass falls incomplete. Oregon takes over again with 19 seconds remaining in the half.

(Q2 – 1:04) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Idaho faces a 3rd-and-10 at the 50-yard line.

(Q2 – 1:26) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Dillon Gabriel is sacked by Keyshawn James-Newby and loses the football. The Vandals take over.

(Q2 -1:43) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Whittington picks up a first down on a 13-yard reception from Gabriel.

(Q2 – 1:51) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Noah Whittington hurdles a man while going out of bounds.

(Q2 – 2:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Terrance Ferguson reels in a 17-yard reception across midfield. Two minute timeout.

(Q2 – 3:22) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Tez Johnson picks up a shifty first down out to the 35-yard line.

(Q2 – 4:10) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Terrance Ferguson gets the Ducks off their own doorstep with a 14-yard reception.

(Q2 – 4:41) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – The Ducks force a punt. Oregon takes over on its own 7-yard line.

(Q2 – 6:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – The Vandals kick it outside for a run to their own 43-yard line and a first down.

(Q2 – 6:40) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Idaho starts its drive with a reverse for five yards.

(Q2 – 7:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Jordan James rushes to the right side for a TOUCHDOWN. Sappington’s extra point is GOOD. The Ducks double their lead.

(Q2 – 7:05) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Oregon calls its second timeout before a 3rd-and-three from the 6-yard line.

(Q2 – 7:05) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Dillon Gabriel’s pass to Evan Stewart is broken up in the endzone. Third down.

(Q2 – 8:24) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Kenyon Sadiq with a big 24-yard completion of yards to the Idaho 32-yard line.

(Q2 – 8:44) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Jordan James picks up another first down on the ground. The Ducks are approaching midfield.

(Q2 – 10:24) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Jordan James rushes up the middle for 12 yards and a first down.

(Q2 – 10:24) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Brandon Johnson INTERCEPTS Jack Layne in the endzone. The Ducks catch a huge break and get the ball back.

(Q2 – 11:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Idaho’s Elisha Cummings rushes for 23 yards to the Oregon 28-yard line and the Vandals are in business in Duck territory.

(Q2 – 11:54) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – A defensive pass interference penalty moves Idaho to its own 49-yard line.

(Q2 – 12:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Atticus Sappington’s 51-yard field goal attempt is NO GOOD. Vandals get the ball back.

(Q2 – 12:05) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Idaho calls timeout as Oregon lines up to go for it on 4th-and-14.

(Q2 – 12:05) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Oregon’s drive stalls after an illegal formation penalty and Tez Johnson running backwards after a catch for a loss of four.

(Q2 – 15:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – END OF Q1

(Q1 – 1:06) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Gabriel finds Kyler Kasper for a gain of 21 yards out to the 50-yard line.

(Q1 – 2:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Oregon takes over on its own 25-yard line.

(Q1 – 2:06) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Idaho gains seven on 3rd-and-14, but will punt back to Oregon. Idaho’s turn to call a timeout before a punt.

(Q1 – 3:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Jack Layne gets sacked by Matayo Uiagalelei and the ball comes out, but is recovered by Idaho for a loss of four.

(Q1 – 4:40) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Idaho starts its third drive of the game from its own six-yard line.

(Q1 – 5:01) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Oregon goes three-and-out. The Ducks call their first timeout before the punt. Timeout.

(Q1 – 5:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Jordan James rushes across midfield. Dillon Gabriel sacked for a loss of seven brings the Ducks back into their own territory. Third down.

(Q1 – 6:01) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Idaho goes three-and-out. The Vandals have three total yards after their first two drives. Oregon takes over on its own 43-yard line. Timeout.

(Q1 – 7:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Jack Layne is sacked for a loss of three by Jordan Burch

(Q1 – 8:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Touchback. Idaho takes the field.

(Q1 – 8:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Gabriel finds Tez Johnson on 3rd-and-seven for an Oregon TOUCHDOWN. The Ducks strike first. The extra point from Atticus Sappington is GOOD. Oregon goes 71 yards on 11 plays.

(Q1 – 9:55) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – Gabriel’s pass attempt on 3rd-and-four finds Tez Johnson for a first down.

(Q1 – 10:45) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – Noah Wittington picks up a gain of five. Oregon is down to Idaho’s 23-yard line.

(Q1 – 11:55) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – Gabriel finds Terrance Ferguson for 10 yards and the Ducks are across midfield. His first incompletion comes on a long ball attempt to Evan Stewart.

(Q1 – 12:55) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – Gabriel’s first pass attempt as a Duck is a 12-yard completion to Jordan James. First down, Ducks.

(Q1 – 13:45) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – Idaho goes three-and-out. The Vandals gained two yard. Oregon’s offense takes the field for the first time this season. The Ducks have the ball on the 29-yard line. Dillon Gabriel gets a rousing applause as he takes the field.

(Q1 – 15:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – Touchback. Let’s play some football.

(Q1 – 15:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – The Vandals win the coin toss. Idaho will start with the ball.