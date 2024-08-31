Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Oregon hosts Idaho: LIVE Coverage

The Vandals roll into Autzen Stadium to kick off the 2024 season. Follow along for live updates presented by the Duck Store!
Brady Ruth, Sports Editor
August 31, 2024
Another look at new football helmets at Oregon football practice at the practice facility. (Spencer So/Emerald)

DuckStore Presented by Bug

The No. 3 Ducks (0-0) host the Idaho Vandals (0-0) at Autzen Stadium to start their 2024 season. Live updates can be found here! You may need to refresh your page for the latest updates!

(Q4 – 0:00)  Idaho: 14, Oregon: 24 – Oregon defeats Idaho 24-14 to capture its first win of the season. Thank you for following along.

(Q4 – 1:36) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 24 – Jack Layne’s pass is INTERCEPTED and the Ducks will kneel this game out.

(Q4 – 2:30) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 24 – Noah Whittington loses three yards. Idaho takes its second timeout.

(Q4 – 2:35) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 24 – Oregon takes over on its own 27-yard line.

(Q4 – 2:51) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 24 – The Ducks force back-to-back sacks to bring up a long 4th-and-28. Oregon will get the ball back.

(Q4 – 5:36) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 24 – Tez Johnson catches his second TOUCHDOWN of the game. The extra point is GOOD. Oregon has a two-score lead again.

(Q4 – 5:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Offsides. 4th-and-2.

(Q4 – 5:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Oregon faces a 4th-and-7 from the 17-yard line.

(Q4 – 6:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – The Ducks get another first down on the ground and another from Ferguson. 1st-and-10 from the Vandals’ 20-yard line

(Q4 – 8:04) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Oregon gets the ball across midfield with another first down.

(Q4 – 8:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Jordan James with a big gain near midfield.

(Q4 – 9:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Oregon starts at its own 25-yard line.

(Q4 – 9:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Oregon was a 48-point favorite. The Ducks have scored 17 points.

(Q4 – 9:45) Idaho: 14, Oregon: 17 – Jack Layne scrambles for an Idaho TOUCHDOWN. The extra point is GOOD.

(Q4 – 10:01) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 17 – Jack Layne is stopped on a keeper. 3rd-and-goal from the 4-yard line.

(Q4 – 11:43) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 17 – Idaho is down to the 1-yard line.

(Q4 – 11:43) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 17 – Idaho completes a pass to the Ducks’ 9-yard line.

(Q4 – 11:52) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 17 – The call is overturned. Idaho maintains a 2nd-and-10 from the Ducks’ 44-yard line.

(Q4 – 11:52) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 17 – Idaho is across midfield in a flash. Jack Layne is sacked and the ball comes free. The FUMBLE is recovered by the Ducks. The play is under review. Layne’s arm appeared to have been moving forward.

(Q4 – 12:43) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 17 – Atticus Sappinton’s 25-yard field goal attempt is GOOD. His first field goal of the season gives the Ducks a two-score lead again.

(Q4 – 12:50) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Terrance Ferguson catches a pass at the 8-yard line. Field goal unit coming on for Oregon.

(Q4 – 13:16) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Dillon Gabriel rushes to the 1-yard line. A holding penalty will back the Ducks up again. The Ducks’ seventh penalty of the game comes in a terrible moment.

(Q4 – 13:24) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Idaho calls its first timeout with a 3rd-and-goal looming.

(Q4 – 13:38) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Tez Johnson catches a deflected pass down to the three. He was wide open.

(Q4 – 14:16) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Noah Whittington rushes for five yards.

(Q4 – 15:00) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Terrance Ferguson pulls in a catch and takes the Ducks down to the 10-yard line. Oregon has a 1st-and-goal opportunity.

(Q3 – 0:00) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – END OF Q3

(Q3 – 0:23) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Jordan James rushes up the middle for another Oregon first down. The Ducks are in the red zone.

(Q3 – 1:16) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Tez Johnson hauls in a reception and the Ducks are down to the Vandals’ 35-yard line.

(Q3 – 2:06) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Oregon faces a 3rd-and-five at the Vandals’ 43-yard line.

(Q3 – 3:03) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Gabriel finds Holden to get the Ducks across midfield.

(Q3 – 4:03) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Terrance Ferguson hauls in a 14-yard completion. He’s shaken up after the play.

(Q3 – 4:15) Idaho: 7, Oregon: 14 – Jack Layne finds for an Idaho TOUCHDOWN. The Ducks’ offensive struggles cost them in just one play. The extra point is GOOD.

(Q3 – 4:22) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – The Ducks get stuffed on 4th-and-inches. They turn the ball over on downs for the second time in the third quarter. Idaho has the ball on the Ducks’ 36-yard line.

(Q3 – 4:40) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Gabriel finds Stewart for four yards on 3rd-and-five. 4th-and-inches coming up.

(Q3 – 6:41) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Gabriel finds Tez Johnson on 3rd-and-five. First down.

(Q3 – 7:27) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – The Ducks’ defense forces a three-and-out. Oregon’s offense takes over on its own 15-yard line.

(Q3 – 8:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – A fake punt attempt falls short. The Vandals take over in Oregon territory.

(Q3 – 8:41) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Dillon Gabriel’s 3rd-and-seven pass finds Evan Stewart for four yards. The Ducks will punt again.

(Q3 – 15:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 -(Q3 – 10:30) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Jordan James starts the drive off with a big run, but is needed to be helped off the field after getting tackled in a twisted manner.

(Q3 – 10:42) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Oregon forces a three-and-out. The Ducks take over back on their own 22-yard line.

(Q3 – 12:36) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Dillon Gabriel gets buried by Dallas Afalava for an eight-yard sack. Oregon goes three-and-out. Idaho takes over on its own 36-yard line.

(Q3 – 13:40) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – A false start brings up 3rd-and-10 on the Ducks’ opening drive.

(Q3 – 15:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Oregon starts the second half on its own 25-yard line.

(Q2 – 0:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Gabriel’s pass to Kenyon Sadiq ends the first half. HALFTIME.

(Q2 – 0:01) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Oregon calls its third timeout with one second left on the clock and the ball on Idaho’s 46-yard line. Hail Mary time?

(Q2 – 0:08) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – The Ducks get across midfield and stop the clock with eight seconds remaining in the half.

(Q2 – 0:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – The Jack Layne’s 4th-and-two pass falls incomplete. Oregon takes over again with 19 seconds remaining in the half.

(Q2 – 1:04) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Idaho faces a 3rd-and-10 at the 50-yard line.

(Q2 – 1:26) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Dillon Gabriel is sacked by Keyshawn James-Newby and loses the football. The Vandals take over.

(Q2 -1:43) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Whittington picks up a first down on a 13-yard reception from Gabriel.

(Q2 – 1:51) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Noah Whittington hurdles a man while going out of bounds.

(Q2 – 2:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Terrance Ferguson reels in a 17-yard reception across midfield. Two minute timeout.

(Q2 – 3:22) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Tez Johnson picks up a shifty first down out to the 35-yard line.

(Q2 – 4:10) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Terrance Ferguson gets the Ducks off their own doorstep with a 14-yard reception.

(Q2 – 4:41) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – The Ducks force a punt. Oregon takes over on its own 7-yard line.

(Q2 – 6:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – The Vandals kick it outside for a run to their own 43-yard line and a first down.

(Q2 – 6:40) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Idaho starts its drive with a reverse for five yards.

(Q2 – 7:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 14 – Jordan James rushes to the right side for a TOUCHDOWN. Sappington’s extra point is GOOD. The Ducks double their lead.

(Q2 – 7:05) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Oregon calls its second timeout before a 3rd-and-three from the 6-yard line.

(Q2 – 7:05) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Dillon Gabriel’s pass to Evan Stewart is broken up in the endzone. Third down.

(Q2 – 8:24) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Kenyon Sadiq with a big 24-yard completion of yards to the Idaho 32-yard line.

(Q2 – 8:44) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Jordan James picks up another first down on the ground. The Ducks are approaching midfield.

(Q2 – 10:24) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Jordan James rushes up the middle for 12 yards and a first down.

(Q2 – 10:24) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Brandon Johnson INTERCEPTS Jack Layne in the endzone. The Ducks catch a huge break and get the ball back.

(Q2 – 11:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Idaho’s Elisha Cummings rushes for 23 yards to the Oregon 28-yard line and the Vandals are in business in Duck territory.

(Q2 – 11:54) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – A defensive pass interference penalty moves Idaho to its own 49-yard line.

(Q2 – 12:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Atticus Sappington’s 51-yard field goal attempt is NO GOOD. Vandals get the ball back.

(Q2 – 12:05) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Idaho calls timeout as Oregon lines up to go for it on 4th-and-14.

(Q2 – 12:05) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Oregon’s drive stalls after an illegal formation penalty and Tez Johnson running backwards after a catch for a loss of four.

(Q2 – 15:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – END OF Q1

(Q1 – 1:06) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Gabriel finds Kyler Kasper for a gain of 21 yards out to the 50-yard line.

(Q1 – 2:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Oregon takes over on its own 25-yard line.

(Q1 – 2:06) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Idaho gains seven on 3rd-and-14, but will punt back to Oregon. Idaho’s turn to call a timeout before a punt.

(Q1 – 3:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Jack Layne gets sacked by Matayo Uiagalelei and the ball comes out, but is recovered by Idaho for a loss of four.

(Q1 – 4:40) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Idaho starts its third drive of the game from its own six-yard line.

(Q1 – 5:01) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Oregon goes three-and-out. The Ducks call their first timeout before the punt. Timeout.

(Q1 – 5:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Jordan James rushes across midfield. Dillon Gabriel sacked for a loss of seven brings the Ducks back into their own territory. Third down.

(Q1 – 6:01) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Idaho goes three-and-out. The Vandals have three total yards after their first two drives. Oregon takes over on its own 43-yard line. Timeout.

(Q1 – 7:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Jack Layne is sacked for a loss of three by Jordan Burch

(Q1 – 8:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Touchback. Idaho takes the field.

(Q1 – 8:19) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 7 – Gabriel finds Tez Johnson on 3rd-and-seven for an Oregon TOUCHDOWN. The Ducks strike first. The extra point from Atticus Sappington is GOOD. Oregon goes 71 yards on 11 plays.

(Q1 – 9:55) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – Gabriel’s pass attempt on 3rd-and-four finds Tez Johnson for a first down.

(Q1 – 10:45) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – Noah Wittington picks up a gain of five. Oregon is down to Idaho’s 23-yard line.

(Q1 – 11:55) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – Gabriel finds Terrance Ferguson for 10 yards and the Ducks are across midfield. His first incompletion comes on a long ball attempt to Evan Stewart.

(Q1 – 12:55) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – Gabriel’s first pass attempt as a Duck is a 12-yard completion to Jordan James. First down, Ducks.

(Q1 – 13:45) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – Idaho goes three-and-out. The Vandals gained two yard. Oregon’s offense takes the field for the first time this season. The Ducks have the ball on the 29-yard line. Dillon Gabriel gets a rousing applause as he takes the field.

(Q1 – 15:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – Touchback. Let’s play some football.

(Q1 – 15:00) Idaho: 0, Oregon: 0 – The Vandals win the coin toss. Idaho will start with the ball.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Oregon captains walk out to the coin toss pregame. The Washington Huskies defeat the Oregon Ducks football team in the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 1, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Murray: Chasing consistency
For the first time ever, fans stripe out Autzen Stadium. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 42-6 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on September 23, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
Football in color
Josh Conerly Jr. (76) gets ready before the snap.&#160;The University of Oregon Ducks football team defeated the Stanford University Cardinals in an away match at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif., on Sept. 30, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Oregon’s offensive line has personality — and is one of the best in the country
The NCAA National Championship trophy in Autzen Stadium. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team defeat the University of Colorado Buffaloes 42-6 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on September 23, 2023. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
What to expect with new College Football Playoff
The Oregon Duck riding a motorcycle pre-game. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team played the University of Southern California in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 11, 2023. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Autzen’s Aura
Playstation 5 is one of the two consoles where people can play NCAA 25. A Playstation 5 controller is held outside Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
“It’s pretty surreal:” College Football 25 connects fans, players back to the sport
About the Contributor
Brady Ruth, Sports Editor