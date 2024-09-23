A student’s guide to renter’s rights in Eugene

Molly McPherson A “for rent” sign sits in the front yard of a house on the south side of the University of Oregon campus. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

As fall term at the University of Oregon approaches, students from all over the country are coming to Eugene. Many of these students will be renting for the first time, in a city whose renter protection laws may be unfamiliar to them.

Kevin Cronin, a board member of the Springfield Eugene Tenant Association, has for years successfully lobbied the City of Eugene to pass Phase I and Phase II renter protections. These protections provide a myriad of support services for renters, including relocation assistance and a cap on application fees.

“[As a result of Phase I renter protections], landlords actually have to provide some basic information about your rights as a renter, and that should come with your lease paperwork,” Cronin said.

Cronin also said that the Springfield Eugene Tenant Association has a hotline for renters, which they can call to troubleshoot any issues they’re facing with a knowledgeable person.

“It’s good to have a conversation with someone who has been through that before, and has had conversations with hundreds of other students who have faced similar problems,” Cronin said. “We don’t really have that in other cities, and so that’s one of the big advantages of coming to the UO — is that you have strong renter protections in the city of Eugene.”

Wesley Krier, a rising sophomore at UO, said that he didn’t know about some of the services provided by the Eugene Springfield Tenant Association.

“I wouldn’t say a lot of renters, including myself, knew about that kind of service. But I think it is helpful for renters to be able to chat with people who are a third party,” Krier said.

Krier also mentioned that when he was signing his lease paperwork, there was a page with renters’ rights and protections detailed. This was something that came about as a result of Eugene’s Phase I renter protections.

One of the main issues that Cronin wanted students to be aware of was not only their rights as renters, but also of the assistance available to them.

“If you have a broken window, or a door wont lock, or your heat won’t work, those are all issues that need to be addressed [legally] within 48 hours,” said Cornin. “If you can’t pay your rent…there is help available for students. Start to make a plan to find rent assistance. The last thing we want is for any students to end up homeless because they can’t afford their rent.”

Additionally, Cronin pointed out that Associated Students of the University of Oregon legal services can be incredibly helpful for students attempting to navigate landlord-tenant laws.

Approximately 8% of undergraduate college students in the United States are experiencing homelessness. In a city such as Eugene where the average apartment price is over $1,200 for a studio apartment, it is vitally important for all renters, and especially students, to be aware of help available to them.