Photos: Ricky Montgomery brings “The Rick Tour” to the McDonald Theatre
Alexander Hernandez
September 28, 2024
Ricky Montgomery performs at the McDonald Theatre on Sep. 24, 2024. Montgomery brought “The Rick Tour” to Eugene, Ore., with supporting band Ray Bull as the show’s opener. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Alexander Hernandez
Gallery
•
30 Photos
Alexander Hernandez
Ricky Montgomery brought "The Rick Tour" to Eugene, Ore., on Sep. 24, 2024, with supporting band Ray Bull as the show's opener. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Tags:
concert
live music
