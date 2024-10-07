Where to eat on a Ducks football game day in Eugene

Miles Cull Opened in 2005 and serving over 1000 different bottles of beer, The Bier Stein remains a popular Eugene destination for unique beer and good food.

The Ducks joining a new conference means many new fans from across the country will visit Eugene. For those visiting for the first time, here are some of the best spots to grab a meal in Track Town U.S.A.

McMenamins East 19th Street Cafe



McMenamins is an Oregon-based brewpub chain with three locations across Eugene. With locations on High Street, Club Road and East 19th Avenue, McMenamins has been operating in Eugene for forty years.

McMenamins district manager Jamie Dundon cites how the conference realignment may pose challenges.

“We’re trying to figure out how [new teams] travel,” Dundon said. “For instance, we’d always know that Stanford travels well, or Washington travels well.”

Dundon said that the East 19th Avenue location is well-equipped to welcome larger crowds on game days.

McMenamins is one of the oldest establishments for pubs and breweries in Oregon. The High Street location is the oldest brewpub in Eugene, having operated since 1988.

When asked what item visitors should try, Dundon said McMenamins’ cajun tots are what it is known for.

Rennie’s Landing

Located steps from campus on Kincaid Street, Rennie’s Landing is a Eugene staple.

Being the closest bar to Autzen stadium, Rennie’s is a convenient spot to grab a drink and eat before walking across the Willamette River.

Jasmine Gilmore has been bartending for two and a half years at Rennie’s. Rennie’s opened in 1981, and Gilmore said that the tradition of Rennie’s is what makes for a fun atmosphere on game day.

“All of our events definitely draw people in,” Gilmore said. Rennie’s has a bar on both its two stories and an outdoor patio open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day.

“You gotta go for the classic Rennie’s lemonade, that is our house cocktail classic,” Gilmore said. “On tap, we’re always going to have Hop Valley Bubble Stash, and it’s made just two miles down the road.”

The Bier Stein



The Bier Stein is a restaurant and bottle shop located on Willamette Street.

During this football season, Bier Stein is partnering with Ninkasi, a microbrewery based in Eugene. On game days this season, food specials will be one hour before the game and one hour after the game. Fans can also get five-dollar pints of Ninkasi Gold all day long.

Ali Hudnall is the front-of-house manager and events coordinator at The Bier Stein. Hudnall says there are a variety of beers to try at The Bier Stein.

“Ninkasi and Hop Valley, you can kinda find those beers all over,” Hudnall said. “I really love Gratitude, they’re super small, by campus, [and] they don’t ever make the same beer twice.”

If you’re in Eugene this fall, especially on gameday, check out these restaurants and bars for the full Eugene dining experience.