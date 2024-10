A demonstrator attempts to reignite the partially-burnt Israeli flag outside of the EMU as the march continues on Oct. 7, 2024. Protesters gathered for the anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks on Israel to protest the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and show solidarity with its victims. The march began at the Wayne Lyman Morse U.S. Courthouse and ended at the corner of E 18th Ave. and University St. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)