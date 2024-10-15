Skip to Content
Daily Emerald
Photos: Eugene BRIGHT Parade brings a second year of lights and festivity to town
Alexander Hernandez
October 15, 2024
Dancers with Comunidad y Herencia Cultural perform at the Eugene BRIGHT Parade on Sept. 28, 2024. The parade marched into its second year, bringing lights, music and festivity to downtown Eugene. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Alex Hernandez
Gallery
•
17 Photos
Alex Hernandez
A police motorcycle drives ahead of the Eugene BRIGHT Parade on Sept. 28, 2024. The parade marched into its second year, bringing lights, music and festivity to downtown Eugene. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Tags:
culture
Eugene BRIGHT Parade
parade
