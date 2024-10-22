Donate
A quacking new addition

A new Duck statue has arrived outside of the Lillis Business Complex
Annie BiondelloOctober 22, 2024
Eric Becker @ericbeckerphoto
A statue of the Duck striking the famous “The Thinker” pose resides outside of the Lillis Business Complex at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 1, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)

The end of the summer was not only met with returning students, but also the unveiling of University of Oregon’s newest nine-foot tall bronze statue of The Duck, known as “The Thinker.”

Located in front of the Lillis Business Complex, The Thinker is now the third mascot statue at UO’s main campus in Eugene.

In 2017, UO’s Portland campus unveiled the first “The Thinker” Duck statue located inside the Old Town Academic Center. 

According to Alison Brown, a UO alumnus who is also responsible for sculpting bronze statues of the Oregon Duck mascot, The Thinker was designed to represent a connection between the Eugene campus and the Portland campus.

“Yes, it is a twin sculpture, creating a unifying thread of discovery, linking the two locations in thought and storytelling,” Brown said in an email statement to the Daily Emerald.

Brown also said that both The Thinker Ducks were inspired by the Musée Rodin’s “The Thinker” statue.   

“A whimsical take on the famous statue ‘The Thinker’ — it’s a humorous yet realistic play on what’s both familiar and evolving at the same time — a[n] [Oregon] mascot known for antics by all, equally famous as a symbol of a world-famous institution operating as a leader in making the world a better place in so many ways,” Brown said. 

According to Eric Howald, a UO spokesperson, the newest statue was donated by the Sauer family, a prominent alumni family of the UO, with several generations of students graduating from the university, as recently as 2024.

The Sauers are longtime UO advocates and volunteers, with Ron [Sauer] serving on the UO Foundation Board as a member of the finance committee. He has also served on the [Oregon] LCB [Landscape Contractors Board] board [2005-23] and UOAA [University of Oregon Alumni Association] Board [2002-08],” Howald said. “Ron is a founding member of the Cameron Center for Finance and Securities Analysis at Lundquist [College of Business].” 

In 2016, UO’s Eugene campus introduced the first bronze Duck statue, known as “Yell-O.” It is positioned between the Matthew Knight Arena and the Ford Alumni Center. 

In 2023, UO unveiled the second mascot statue, known asThe Duck and Me,” which is located outside of UO’s outdoor football stadium, Autzen Stadium.  

This statue was meant as a resting point for students on their walk to Autzen and as a fun “selfie” location for students and their families.

Some UO students shared their thoughts on the new Duck. 

According to Annika Segesta, the various Duck statues are a fun and creative way to learn more and bond with the campus.  

“It makes students want to kind of ‘collect them all,’ so it seems like an incentive to visit the other locations and maybe promotes some on-campus explorations and adventures,” Segesta said. 

According to Katherine Hernandez, she views the statues as a form of representation and as a sign to continue reaching her goals.

“[The Thinker] reminds me of the reason I am here. The books and bag remind me of the goal I am trying to reach,” Hernandez said.

