UO introduces changes to sound policy

On March 31, the University of Oregon Scheduling and Event Services enacted several changes to its sound policy, including the use of a decibel-based sound measurement system, removing terms such as “plainly audible” and lifting the prohibition of the use of devices designed for sound production.

“The previous versions had in it that you could not use amplified sound, so we removed that element of the policy so folks can use amplified sound, or use tools to create sound, noises, horns (or) whatever,” Erb Memorial Union Director Eric Alexander said.

This differs from the previous policy, which barred the use of sound amplification devices without approval from the university.

Alexander said the new policy aims for a more objective noise measurement.

“Using a decibel level or decibel measure helps to get a more clear picture of what noise means or what a disruptive sound level might be at,” Alexander said. “Generally speaking, there is just a lot of feedback that folks didn’t quite understand what qualified as disruptive sound.”

The new policy states that outdoor sound cannot exceed 90 decibels for more than 10 cumulative minutes when measured 50 feet from the source of the sound.

According to the policy, these restrictions apply from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

This differs from the previous policy, which stated that “plainly audible” means that the listener clearly can hear the content of the sound produced by the noise source.

“Sounds which may be clearly audible include, but are not limited to: musical rhythms, spoken words and vocal sounds,” the previous policy says.

The scope of the new policy includes the EMU and surrounding spaces, general pool classrooms during non-class instruction events and campus outdoor spaces excluding those scheduled by UO Departments of Athletics, University Housing and PE & Recreation, according to the EMU website.

Alexander said the policy would be enforced either by EMU staff members or members of the Demonstration Education and Safety Team.

“At certain events that are related to freedom of expression or our large-scale events, those team members can be on-site to monitor the sound as well, and we measure and document those violations,” Alexander said.

According to the UO Division of Safety and Risk Services website, “the Demonstration Education Safety Team (DEST) provides education around the guidelines for freedom of expression activities on campus. DEST is also committed to ensuring that campus events are protected and allowed to flourish within our established university policies.”

The sound policy page says university officials will use an app called Decibel X to measure sound levels.

When revising the sound policy, Alexander said several factors were taken into consideration.

“(University of Oregon Scheduling and Event Services) used environmental health and safety levels as kind of an initial starting point, and then looked at other universities who use decibel levels, and the rating that we have here is actually a higher level, meaning more lenient than other universities that we’ve compared to,” Alexander said. “We’re trying this policy as a way to provide more objective rather than subjective, and then it’s more about the sound level versus what’s creating the sound.”

Robin Bailey, an organizer for the UO chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America, described the sound policy as “absurd.”

“It’s strange, and an obvious escalation and restriction of speech that (UO) find unruly,” Bailey said. “In the past, UO has utilized its sound policy discriminately toward activists and organizers, and I imagine this is a continuation of that same sort of (discriminatory) usage of the sound policy.”

Bailey, who recently organized a rally for UOYDSA’s “Sanctuary Campus” campaign, said their members are not going to stop organizing demonstrations because of sound policies.

“We’re not going to stop. We’re loud for a reason: because the university needs to acknowledge the issues that we’re raising; because these are students’ issues,” Bailey said.

Bailey also said that sound policies and other student conduct policies “almost always” end up affecting student organizers conducting demonstrations.

“Any kind of restriction on the level of sound that is allowed on campus is absurd and restrictive and almost always ends up in affecting people that are organizing like (for) labor and for Palestine and now for sanctuary campus. These kinds of policies are never waged at other events. They’re only ever against actions that are meant to disrupt the norm of the university,” Bailey said.