Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Campus Crossroads

Filmed and Edited by Lucas Wear
Lucas Wear, Videographer
October 28, 2024

New chapters and old stories: University of Oregon students look forward and back.

About the Contributor
Lucas Wear, Videographer