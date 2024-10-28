Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Ducks vs Illinois

Filmed and Edited by Eli Panero
Eli Panero, Videographer
October 28, 2024

In a dominant performance, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks defeated No. 20 Illinois with a 38-9 victory at Autzen Stadium. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel led the way with four total touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, amassing 291 yards. The Duck’s defense kept Illinois under pressure, forcing turnovers and shutting down completions. This victory keeps the Ducks undefeated at 8-0 and solidifies their position atop the Big Ten as they look ahead to their matchup in Ann Arbor next week.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in football
Oregon players celebrate a touchdown during the game on Oct. 26, 2024. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks beat the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini 38-9. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: No. 1 Oregon Ducks defeat No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini 38-9
No. 1 Oregon dominates No. 20 Illinois in 38- 9 victory
No. 1 Oregon dominates No. 20 Illinois in 38- 9 victory
The Duck dances to the television camera as the sun begins to set. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
LIVE COVERAGE: No. 20 Illinois @ No. 1 Oregon
Ross James (92) punts the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team were defeated by the University of Washington Huskies in an away match at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington, on October 14, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Ranking the four Big Ten newcomers
Duck fans celebrate as the clock winds down in the 4th quarter. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
‘On Innovation,’ Part VI: I get chills
Evan Stewart and the Oregon Ducks walk into the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium as they prepare for their first BIG 10 conference matchup. The Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins in its first Big Ten Conference game in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Sept. 28, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
A Traveling Flock
More in seasonal
20 Things to do to kick off the year
20 Things to Do to Kick Off the Year
Tis the season to give back
'Tis the Season to Give Back
deck the halls eco-friendly style
Deck the Halls Eco-Friendly Style
Thomas Sullivan, Sophomore
Street Talk - What Is The True Meaning Of Christmas?
How to get the holiday you deserve
How To Get The Holiday You Deserve
Four Easy Multicultural recipes from around the world
Four Easy, Multicultural Recipes From Around the World You Can Try This Holiday Season
More in Sports
Nike founder Phil Knight roams the sidelines.&#160;The University of Oregon Ducks football team defeated the Stanford University Cardinals in an away match at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif., on Sept. 30, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
How does NIL play into this election?
Oregon celebrates after winning the first set. The Oregon volleyball team completes a sweep over No. 16 University of Southern California 3-0 on Oct. 9, 2024, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
No. 11 Oregon stomps Rutgers for second-straight sweep
Oregon middle blocker Colby Neal (7) and setter Cristin Cline (8) meet in the air to threaten a spike. The University of Oregon Ducks fought tooth and nail for a 3-2 win over the University of Washington Huskies Sunday. Now 13-2 in the season, the Ducks next play the University of Wisconsin Badgers Oct. 18. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
No. 11 Oregon catches fire in the third set to sweep Maryland
Jonathan Rodríguez (14) collides with a Vancouver player as he looks to head the ball to a teammate. The Portland Timbers Football Club hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 23, 2024 for the wildcard round of the MLS Playoffs. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Photos: The Portland Timbers playoff hopes are crushed by a 5-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps
Dillon Gabriel (8) throws the ball down the field. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Dillon Gabriel’s Heisman hopes
Dan Lanning begins his post-game interview after beating The Ohio State. The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks football team takes on the number 2 ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes on Oct. 12, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Week 8 Big Ten Recap
About the Contributor
Eli Panero, Videographer