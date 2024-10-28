Ducks vs Illinois

In a dominant performance, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks defeated No. 20 Illinois with a 38-9 victory at Autzen Stadium. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel led the way with four total touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, amassing 291 yards. The Duck’s defense kept Illinois under pressure, forcing turnovers and shutting down completions. This victory keeps the Ducks undefeated at 8-0 and solidifies their position atop the Big Ten as they look ahead to their matchup in Ann Arbor next week.