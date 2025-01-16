Donate
Housing
How to read more in 2025

New Year’s Resolutions are easy to make, but hard to keep. Here are a few tips to help you develop and maintain a reading habit
Bella GrahamJanuary 16, 2025

Bella Graham

A new year is a time where most are deciding on resolutions and building the foundation to achieving them. What do you want to accomplish? Are there any habits you want to establish? For me, my ever elusive goal is always to read more. That’s not to say that I don’t read a lot, but come December 31, I’m always left thinking that I could’ve finished just one more book. So, here’s how I’m going to tackle my reading goals in 2025, and how you can tackle yours:

1. Be proactive
Be intentional about your reading and dedicate a time every day to read. I personally like to read before I go to bed to wind down, but do what works best for your schedule. You can read in the morning, in between classes or to take a break from homework. Regardless of when you read, make it a priority to do it each day, even if it’s just five minutes.

2. Use a book tracking app
Apps like Goodreads or The StoryGraph allow you to set reading goals and keep track of how many books you read in the year. You can also participate in challenges with other users to keep yourself motivated with like-minded readers. The StoryGraph is my preferred app because it keeps track of stats such as your reading pace, common genres and content warnings.

Perhaps my favorite benefit of the app is you can rate books full or half stars, which I always get excited about. The prospect of being able to add another book to my tracker is motivating, and having a visual tracker makes goals more attainable.

3. Keep a book in your backpack
Make your goal easier for yourself. Having a book accessible gets you one step closer to opening it and reading a little bit each day. I usually have a couple hours in between classes, which is never enough time to go home, but long enough that I need to find something to do.

Liam Fischer, a senior at UO, said, “It’s a great way to relax between classes. I’ll burn myself out for the day if I push through and do homework, so I just read my book instead.”

Keeping a book in your backpack gives you an alternative to getting out your phone and scrolling through social media or playing a game. The next time you have time in between classes, or simply feel inspired, grab your book and read a couple pages.

4. Read what you want to read
There is a common misconception that to be a “reader,” you have to have read the classics or more distinguished books, like “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger or “Wuthering Heights” by Emily Brontë.

Maggie Bruce, a sophomore at UO, said, “Don’t force yourself to read prestigious books. Read a bad book if you want to read a bad book.”

There isn’t a list of books you have to read or entry requirements to consider yourself a reader.

5. Start small
At the end of the day, a win is a win. If you’ve just read one page a day, congratulations, that counts! It’s easy for New Year’s Resolutions to get lofty. If you’re starting from not reading at all, to a goal of 50 books a year, that goal can quickly turn into something that feels unachievable. This may cause you to give up before you even give yourself a chance.

If you’re not sure how many books you want to read a year, set a smaller goal like 12 (one for each month). If you surpass that goal, then that’s an even bigger win. Don’t make the goal intimidating, be intentional and get reading!

