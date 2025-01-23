Extra-Curricular Activities: An Essential Element For Promoting Creativity And Vibrancy In Communities

Art in its various forms provides recreation and enjoyment, from both the beholders and the creator’s perspective. Whether it takes the form of performing arts such as music and theater, or paintings, sculptures, photography and architecture, art promotes creativity and inspiration in individuals and strengthens cultures and communities.

In addition to the more obvious benefits of art, there exists an abundance of potential positive outcomes that can be utilized to promote wellness and balance in people’s lives.

Why is art so important in our lives?

Besides satisfying their creative needs, art stimulates students’ imaginations and enables them to express themselves. It also helps them with hand-eye coordination and learning to concentrate.

Discoveries of ancient artefacts have opened windows into the past, allowing us to trace our ancestors through the ages, learning about the important events and their daily activities based on rudimentary drawings made on the walls of caves or buried in ancient tombs.

Cultural art offers intrinsic beauty while providing insights into ancient communities that existed centuries ago. If it weren’t for the exquisite artwork and scribbling, much of our heritage would have been lost forever.

Today, the various forms of art teach us not only about our ancestors and ancient cultures, but also about ourselves and the intricacies of life.

Introducing extra-curricular art for students

When introducing art to schools and colleges in the form of extra-curricular activities, a number of benefits can be observed.

Extra-curricular art activities enhance creativity and innovative thinking. They can also serve to hone students’ critical thinking and analytical skills and give them the ability to approach real life situations with a fresh perspective.

These activities help students to grow within themselves and to open up to others as they share experiences and interact on a less formal basis outside the classroom environment.

Schools and colleges that facilitate extra-curricular art activities are likely to experience higher grades and a happier, more balanced student contingent. Engaging in the act of creating something that appeals to the senses and gives satisfaction upon completion creates a sense of achievement and promotes confidence.

Working together on art projects helps students overcome their shyness and lose inhibitions that may be holding them back from higher achievements. As they interact with each other, students form new friendships, broadening their experiences and their outlook.

The introduction of art activities helps to reveal hidden talents in individuals and allows them to improve upon existing ones. It enables students to build new skills in the art arena while teaching them life skills such as cooperation with fellow students, discipline and adaptability.

Artistic achievements foster a sense of pride, both in the individual and in the school or community, that facilitates these achievements.

Building communities and bridging gaps

Extra-mural art activities bring communities together by encouraging skilled members to play supportive and mentorship roles and encouraging others to participate. They promote interaction and collaboration between community members, helping them to get to know one another, and strengthening bonds. Art bridges the age, socio-economic and cultural gaps that often exist within communities, promoting harmony and cooperation.

Art exhibitions and workshops serve to preserve culture within specific cultural communities and encourage members to pass their knowledge and traditions on to future generations.

There is strength in communities that stay together and support each other when help is needed. There may even be opportunities for members to generate an income through their art, and this can be ploughed back into the community or help individuals in need.

Art in therapy

Art is also an excellent medium when it comes to helping individuals with mental health issues. The act of creating something that is beautiful and of value to society is immensely rewarding. These achievements build self-confidence, an important factor for successful rehabilitation in individuals who are struggling with issues such as depression and anxiety.

Counsellors are able to gauge their patients’ emotions and anxiety levels when they engage in various art projects that are suited to their specific needs. Art therapy relaxes patients and encourages them to open up. Special bonds can be created through mutual participation in an art activity, making the work easier for the art therapist and putting the patient at ease.

A prime example of this is the work of Louise Gund, photographer and Broadway director with an MA in holistic psychology. Louise combines her love of the arts and her passion for storytelling to inspire creative thinking in people. As a child therapist, she can testify to the valuable role that art activities play in the wellbeing of young lives.

A prime example of this is the work of Louise Gund, photographer and Broadway director with an MA in holistic psychology. Louise combines her love of the arts and her passion for storytelling to inspire creative thinking in people. As a child therapist, she can testify to the valuable role that art activities play in the wellbeing of young lives.

Students who have a passion for art and a natural empathy for people in need could consider combining these qualities with further education in the rewarding field of art therapy.

Creativity-inspired success

Students who have been involved in the creation of art tend to develop a natural ability to think outside the box and come up with innovative solutions when faced with challenges.

Extra-curricular art projects provide a foundation for stronger, well-balanced individuals and vibrant communities.