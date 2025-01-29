Celebrate Lunar New Year with TWSA

Emily Davis, a sophomore at UO, first visited Taiwan for a graduation trip before college, and since then she has become interested in the Taiwanese Student Association (TWSA). At the beginning of fall term in her freshman year, Davis began attending TWSA meetings, and she recently joined the executive board as a media coordinator.

Davis will be acting as co-MC with Keira Lin, co-director of TWSA, for the Lunar New Year Celebration hosted by TWSA on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Global Scholars Hall.

Davis revisited Taiwan this past summer as part of a study abroad program, which allowed her to spend more time exploring and experiencing the culture. “It helped me to understand the culture more which helped me be a part of the exec team,” Davis said.

Davis grew up near Portland, OR and was influenced by Chinese culture from her Chinese mother who grew up in Vietnam. Growing up, Davis and her family attended cultural events hosted by the Chinese American Citizens Alliance (CACA) in Portland. When her family attended these events, Davis and her sister would dress in “qipao” or “cheongsam,” a colorful traditional dress.

“It’s probably not traditional, but it felt like a community,” Davis said. She said that she felt more attached to the sense of community by attending those events.

Davis appreciates the opportunity to celebrate the Lunar New Year on campus with her friends and other students who are interested. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t celebrate traditionally at home,” she said.

Lin sees the Lunar New Year as a time to enjoy food and family. She recalls her grandmother making a special dessert, “tangyuan,” or sticky rice balls, for the Lunar New Year celebration.

The event will include foods, games, performances by UO Ahiru Daiko — a club that plays a Japanese style drum called “taiko” — and Wushu, a form of martial art. “I’ve seen both performances and we are so excited to have both of them to the event,” Lin said.

Lin is also excited for the club member-led skit on the story of the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac. This year is the Year of the Snake, which has a symbolic meaning of “wise, mysterious and elegant,” according to Mandarin HQ.

When Lin first came to UO, the TWSA was just starting up as a club. Since joining, she has seen the club grow, as more returning members and regulars attend weekly meetings. Lin joined TWSA as an intern and is now planning events to foster traditions and community.

Looking forward, Lin is excited for the annual Taiwan Night, TWSA’s biggest event occurring in spring term. “We started to plan for the event at the beginning of the school year,” she said.

On Friday, Jan. 31, the Lunar New Year Celebration will be hosted at the Global Scholars Hall at 6 p.m. Student tickets will be $5 and $8 for general admission, which are available through their Linktree or at the UO Ticket Office at EMU. Semi-formal attire with red is encouraged but not required.

“I am glad that I can still participate in new year festivities, it helps to be more connected to my culture,” Davis said.