The Eugene City Council has passed the fire safety fee that aims to help close a projected $11.5 million general fund budget gap.

In a split vote at a Feb. 10 work session, councilors voted five to three to pass the fee.

City Councilors Jennifer Yeh, Eliza Kashinsky, Matt Keating, Alan Zelenka, and Lyndsie Leech voted to implement the fee.

“Our Fire EMS is very similar to a utility. It’s something we count on to be there every day,” Yeh said. “It cannot stop working.”

City Councilors Mike Clark, Greg Evans and Randy Groves voted against implementing the fee.

Clark and Groves said they believe the decision to implement the fee should be made by the voters, not the city council.



“I don’t want to see these cuts either. Personally, if this was on a ballot, I would vote for it,” Groves said. “But, this is other people’s money. They should get a chance to weigh in themselves.”

Starting in July 2025, those who occupy developed property within Eugene’s city limits, like a home or building, who pay stormwater fees, will be responsible for paying for the fire safety fee.

The city estimates the new fee will cost property owners or tenants $10 per month for the median single-family home and $38 per month for the median commercial property.