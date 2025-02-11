Eugene City Council has passed the fire safety fee

While the fee is projected to generate $10 million annually, only $2 million will go toward expanding Eugene’s fire services. The remaining funding will help close the city’s $11.5 million budget deficit.
Byline photo of Lucas Hellberg
Lucas Hellberg
February 11, 2025
Firefighters attend a public hearing on Nov. 18 on the proposed fire safety fee. (Saj Sundaram/ Emerald)
Firefighters attend a public hearing on Nov. 18 on the proposed fire safety fee. (Saj Sundaram/ Emerald)
Saj Sundaram

The Eugene City Council has passed the fire safety fee that aims to help close a projected $11.5 million general fund budget gap.

In a split vote at a Feb. 10 work session, councilors voted five to three to pass the fee

City Councilors Jennifer Yeh, Eliza Kashinsky, Matt Keating, Alan Zelenka, and Lyndsie Leech voted to implement the fee. 

“Our Fire EMS is very similar to a utility. It’s something we count on to be there every day,” Yeh said. “It cannot stop working.”

City Councilors Mike Clark, Greg Evans and Randy Groves voted against implementing the fee. 

Clark and Groves said they believe the decision to implement the fee should be made by the voters, not the city council.

“I don’t want to see these cuts either. Personally, if this was on a ballot, I would vote for it,” Groves said. “But, this is other people’s money. They should get a chance to weigh in themselves.”

Starting in July 2025, those who occupy developed property within Eugene’s city limits, like a home or building, who pay stormwater fees, will be responsible for paying for the fire safety fee.

The city estimates the new fee will cost property owners or tenants $10 per month for the median single-family home and $38 per month for the median commercial property. 

City officials predict the fee will generate $10 million in annual revenue. 

Under the now-passed ordinance, the city will reallocate $8 million of the nearly $40 million Eugene-Springfield Fire receives annually from its general fund by replacing it with $10 million in projected revenue from the fee. Currently, the general fund accounts for roughly 67% of the more than $59 million Eugene allocates to the department each year. The department will receive an additional $2 million from the fee to expand fire services in Eugene.

While the fire safety fee will close nearly 70%  of the $11.5 million projected general fund deficit, the total city budget gap was not provided upon request by The Daily Emerald. 

“As each reporting fund is a separate legal level of budget authority with different requirements, we do not prepare a total projected deficit across all funds,” city spokesperson Caitlin Wallace said in an email.

However, the fire safety fee may not get implemented at all, Clark and City Attorney Kathryn Brotherton said at the meeting. If opponents of the ordinance can successfully obtain the roughly 5,800 signatures required to bring the fee up for a vote within 30 days, voters will decide whether to implement it in an August or November election. 

Clark said that petitioners are currently collecting signatures. Once enough signatures are collected, he said the budget cuts and layoffs will become “mandatory instantly” because the city can no longer rely on the fire safety fee funding. 

But, in a show of unified urgency, councilors voted unanimously to direct the city manager to prepare a council retreat on long-term budget stabilization strategies, reinforcing the urgent need to resolve the city’s longer-term spending and revenue problems.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City News
A day in the life of Eugene-Springfield firefighters
A day in the life of Eugene-Springfield firefighters
Lane County Commissioner, Laurie Trieger, delivers her speech. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Lane County heading toward $6.3 million budget gap later this year, officials warn
Protesters demonstrate in Downtown Eugene. (Chiu/Emerald)
Approximately 100 protesters gather at Kesey Square for immigration reform protest
The coffee shop has the dairy-free favorite, oat milk. Glass House coffee shop is nestled in the Whiteaker area of Eugene.(Ali Watson/Emerald)
New coffee shop opens near UO campus
EMX bus arrives at the Walnut Station in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
LTD’s Climate Action Policy Drives Sustainability
An explosion outside now-defunct PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Hospital was reported on the evening of Jan. 31, 2025. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Reported explosion prompts electrical fire at Sacred Heart
More in community-news
Noa Schwartz
Community supports Eugene-local Stephen Miller on Jeopardy
Passengers board the EMX at Agate Station heading towards Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
LTD Reveals Eugene Bus Station Renovations
Passengers ride the EMX bus towards Agate Station in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Oregon responds to drug use on public transport with SB 1553
A police officer stands back and watches as police take people into custody after a protest on the I-5 on April 15, 2024. Protesters gathered on the Harlow Rd. bridge and I-5 below, blocking traffic, "as part of a global economic blockage to free Palestine," according to an Instagram post by the Springfield-Eugene Anti-Imperialist Coalition (@anti.imperialist.coalition). The demonstration was organized in conjunction with other actions across the world as part of the "A15 Economic Blockades for a Free Palestine." (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Eugene Police Commission seeks to create mental health policy
Heavily armed police prepare their gear and themselves to go inside the building where a suspect as barricaded themselves on the sixth floor. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Man barricaded at Eugene Manor apprehended after SWAT arrives on scene
(Thomas Matthew Dunlap was sentenced to three years in prison on Jan. 16, 2025.) (Photo courtesy of the Eugene Police Department)
Serial burglar targeting college students sentenced to three years in prison
More in Features
Team mid run through of the floor routine. The University of Oregon Ducks Acrobatics and Tumbling team practices at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 6, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
The Opportunity Sport, Part I: Two coaches, one culture
Jacket on display at a thrift store, the price tag is marked as rare with a missing zipper and priced for $200. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Heffron: Is thrifting dying?
Chris Sinclair, Secretary of The United Academics of the University of Oregon, poses for a portrait before the meeting. The United Academics of the University of Oregon held their once-a-term union meeting on Thursday, February 6. With the possibility of a strike in the air around week 10 of the winter term, the UA is preparing for what could be next. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Brewer Knight: Why The Faculty Strike Matters 
Noa Schwartz
UO community reacts to Trump’s first week in office
A mural depicting images of the Oregon women's and men's basketball teams and their schedules is on display in the Erb Memorial Union. The mural was designed and produced by the Allen Hall Adveritsing team. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Mural featuring Oregon basketball players debuts in EMU
Noa Schwartz
Books to read this Black History Month