Molly McPherson A snowball fight breaks out outside LLC. An overnight snowfall coats Eugene and the University of Oregon in a blanket of white on Feb. 13, 2025. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

The University of Oregon will be delayed until noon, due to winter weather conditions, according to an UO Alert Eugene sent via email.

“Campus community members should use their best judgement in assessing the risk of coming to campus,” the email said. “Walkways may not be clear. Public transportation may be delayed.”

Early this morning, around 8 a.m., the university said that “classes, services and events (were) delayed until 10 a.m.”

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.