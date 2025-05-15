UO student targeted in hate-bias incident near campus

(Emerald Archives) Breaking news illustration.

On May 13th, the University of Oregon Police Department was notified of a “hate-bias incident” carried out against a UO student near campus, according to a UO Crime Alert sent via email.

According to the alert, a Black student was walking when they were “struck by darts from a Nerf gun and called a racial slur” by an individual in a white Volkswagen.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 18th Avenue and University Street.

The assailant suspected of carrying out the attack was identified by police and found to have “no affiliation” with the university.



Eric Howald, a UO spokesperson, said that identifying the individual was an important development to the active investigation.

“Identifying that individual early on has been helpful in continuing the investigation,” Howald said.

“Hate-bias incidents are acts that could be interpreted as expressions of hate or bias against a particular group or individual because of their membership, perceived or actual, in that group,” the alert said. “Hate-bias incidents range from those considered to be offensive to acts that threaten or cause physical harm.”