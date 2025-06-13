Why is the New Residence Hall unnamed?

Molly McPherson The New Residence Hall is located in the middle of campus. The building is fitted with double and triple rooms with attached bathrooms. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

At the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year, the New Residence Hall and the New Apartment-Style Hall opened. But on June 4, 2024, The University of Oregon Board of Trustees approved the name “Yasui Hall” for the New Apartment-Style Residence Hall in honor of the Japanese-American alumnus family at UO — leaving the New Residence Hall without an official name.

Prior to the opening of both buildings, the university had encouraged students, faculty members and alumni to submit name suggestions which will be sent to the New Residence Hall’s Building Naming Committee.

According to the University of Oregon website, “the Board of Trustees shall be the sole authority allowed to name any university building or outdoor area in recognition of an individual or organization.”

Following the naming, students and staff alike were anticipating an announcement about the naming of the New Residence Hall. But, as the second anniversary of its opening approaches, the dorm remains unnamed.

Sophomore and first-year Residential Assistant Tara Sarbacker said that the New Residence Hall not having a name caused some confusion for some people.

“I know a lot of people thought that Yasui was the name for New Residence (Hall), the dorms, and so people kept (saying they) live in Yasui, and getting it all confused,” Sarbacker said.

According to New Residence Hall resident Kat Davis, she “never really put a second thought into why New Residence (Hall) was unnamed,” but now that she thinks of it, it makes her wonder why.

Michael Griffel, associate vice president for Student Services and Enrollment Management and director for University Housing, said the committee is still in the deliberation process of naming this building.

“So there’s lots of different permutations (and) lots of different ways in which naming happens. And in this case, the process is just still in the deliberation phases. There’s no problems, no failures (and) no errors. It just sometimes (it can) takes longer than others,” Griffel said.

According to Griffel, the committee will likely be recommending general names, such as Spruce Hall, Cedar Hall and Maple Hall, which are common trees on campus. This is to avoid confusion for the opening of “a new residence hall” in the east area of the campus during the fall semester of 2027.

Griffel also mentioned that it would be meaningful if group processes can be involved.

“I think we’re all smarter when we get lots of input and when we get a chance to hear from a wide variety of perspectives. I’m grateful that we have a huge range of constituents at UO,” Griffel said.

Since the university accepts name suggestions from students, Sarbacker anticipates that the university would consider naming the building after a notable alumni from the Robert D. Clark Honors College since that’s where their Clark Honors College Academic Residential Community is located and it’s where she’s assigned to.

“Perhaps the school should consider naming it after an alumnus who has achieved great things or a professor who goes above and beyond,” Davis said.