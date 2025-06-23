Donate
Housing
Ethos
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

Introducing the Emerald’s 2025–26 Editors

The Daily Emerald welcomes its 2025–26 editorial team, ready to lead with fresh ideas, community focus and a commitment to impactful student journalism.
Tarek Anthony, Editor-in-Chief
June 23, 2025

On June 23, The Daily Emerald officially completed its annual leadership transition, bringing in the new editorship team for the 2025–26 school year, led by Editor-in-Chief Tarek Anthony. The team is excited to begin work over the summer on innovations across the Emerald — from news and sports to revamped podcasts, videos and more. With new leadership across desks like Ethos, Arts & Culture and Opinion, the Emerald remains committed to continuing to bring you the news and content that matters most to our community.

Be on the lookout this summer for some exciting changes, and stick with us online for your latest breaking news and entertainment content. In the meantime, take a moment to meet the team…

Tarek Anthony – Editor-in-Chief

Tarek is a senior studying journalism and political science. Before becoming editor-in-chief, he served as the Emerald’s investigations editor and newsletter producer, and previously reported on crime and local government in Eugene. His long-term goal is to cover nuclear conflict and terrorism in the Middle East.

 

Ryan Erhart – Print Managing Editor

Ryan is a fourth-year student studying English and education. He has served in numerous design roles at the Emerald and beyond, including work for The Daily Emerald, Ethos Magazine, Special Sections, Green Eugene and more.

 

 

 

Ysabella Sosa – Digital Managing/Social Media Editor

Ysabella is a junior studying journalism and Spanish. She hopes to one day make it onto the screens of millions as a news reporter. To Ysabella, broadcast journalism is her passion and joy. Ysabella enjoys an iced mocha every day. She also appreciates a nice bouquet of tulips once in a while

Natalie Englet – Associate Social Media Editor

 

Reilly Norgren – News Editor

Reilly is a senior studying journalism and English. This is her fourth year with the Emerald. Before serving as editor, she was senior reporter on the news desk and a member of the investigative team. Reilly is interested in business reporting and has a passion for breaking news.

Joseph Chiu – Associate News Editor & Newsletter Producer

Joseph Chiu is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in sports business. Before serving as an associate news editor, Chiu was an associate editor for the city news desk, where he wrote stories about campus and city news. He hopes to pursue a career in news writing or sports reporting and is passionate about continuing to grow as a journalist. In his free time, Chiu enjoys watching his favorite sports teams and learning more about sports in general.

 

Ana Narayan – Investigations Editor

Ana Narayan is a senior studying Journalism and Sustainable Business. Prior to becoming Investigations Editor, she worked as a reporter covering topics ranging from cafe health code violations to investigations into the university’s athletic department. She is passionate about all things sports and storytelling. Her goal is to cover stories that make a difference in her community.

 

Ruby Duncan – Associate Investigations Editor

 

Claire Coit – Arts & Culture Editor

Claire is a fourth-year student studying journalism. She has been writing for the Emerald’s Arts & Culture desk since June 2024. After graduation, she hopes to travel and pursue freelance journalism covering passionate creatives in the worlds of art and music. In her free time, Claire enjoys bar trivia, playing guitar and keeping her Letterboxd account up to date.

Bella Graham – Arts & Culture Editor

 

Gracie Cox – Opinion Editor

Gracie is a third-year Planning, Public Policy and Management student. After graduation, she plans on pursuing public interest law. In the meantime, she enjoys commenting on campus culture and encouraging her columnists to write thought-provoking opinions. Gracie loves hiking, listening to podcasts, and trying out new caffeinated beverages.

 

 

 

 

Leo Heffron – Associate Opinion Editor

Leo is the associate opinion editor for The Daily Emerald. He is a fourth-year student studying journalism and Spanish. Leo writes about a range of topics, but his favorites are fashion and social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

James Lejeune – Ethos Editor

 

Jack Lazarus – Sports Editor

 

Owen Murray – Associate Sports Editor

Owen Murray is a junior at the University of Oregon in his first year as the associate sports editor. He grew up in Seattle, Washington, and previously spent two years as a sports reporter at the Daily Emerald, covering football, basketball and acrobatics and tumbling.

 

 

 

Saj Sundaram – Photo Editor

Saj is currently the photo editor of the Daily Emerald, and on his third year on the Photo Desk. To see more of his work, follow his Instagram @rainy.day.media and view his website rainydaymedia.site

 

 

 

 

Max Unkrich- Associate Photo Editor

Max Unkrich is the associate photo editor at the Daily Emerald, currently serving in his second year as a staff photographer. With three years of professional experience photographing sports and events for news outlets, he brings a strong background in sports photojournalism. To see more of his work, follow him on Instagram @max_unkrich.

 

 

 

Jake Nolan- Video Editor

 

Stephanie Hensley- Podcast Editor

 

Noa Schwartz- Illustrations Editor

This is Noa’s second year serving as illustrations editor for the Daily Emerald.

 

 

 

 

Adaleah Carman- Design Editor

 

Olivia Ellerbruch- Copy Chief

 

Sadie Mordan- Copy Desk Associate Editor

Sadie is a third-year public relations and digital humanities student from Villanova, Pennsylvania. Sadie is in her second year at The Emerald, working as the copy desk’s associate editor and an A&C reporter on the book beat. In her free time, you can find her reading outside (likely fiction) or hosting her podcast, “Hear Me Out.”

 

 

 

 

Claire O’Connor- Copy Desk Associate Editor

Claire is a senior studying English with minors in business administration and digital humanities. This is her second year with the Emerald’s copy desk.

 

 

 

 

 

Lexi Smith- Senior Copy Editor

