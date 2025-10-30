Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
Games
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

UO sued for $16.3 million over tree collapse that paralyzed student

A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses the University of Oregon of failing to maintain campus trees, resulting in a collapse that paralyzed a student.
Reilly Norgren and Tarek Anthony
October 29, 2025
Eduardo Garcia
After heavy rain overnight Sunday into Monday, a tree collapsed outside Friendly and Fenton halls on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene on Feb. 24, 2025. (Eduardo Garcia/Emerald)

On Tuesday the University of Oregon was sued for $16.3 million for injuries sustained by a student who was struck by a falling tree on campus in February, that left the student paraplegic, according to case documents. 

The student sustained dozens of injuries, including multiple spinal fractures, internal bleeding, broken ribs and pelvis, leg fractures and more — leaving the student paralyzed from the waist down, according to the legal complaint. 

The student reportedly accumulated $1.3 million in medical costs following the incident and is anticipated to accrue an estimated $5 million in future expenses.

The collapse happened Feb. 24  amid a prolonged wind storm, between Fenton and Friendly Hall, near University Hall. The plaintiff says that UO should have utilized its general alert system to warn students of dangers regarding the inclement weather. 

At the time of the incident the downed tree was approximately 50 feet tall.

The lawsuit alleges that after the collapse, the university removed the remains of the tree and its stump and destroyed it with a woodchipper, denying the opportunity for a forensic arborist to examine. This was allegedly after the university had been notified of its requirement to preserve evidence.

The university nor legal counsel for the plaintiff could be reached at the time of this publishing. The story may be updated.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in campus
The Mills International Center Lobby. The Mills International Center is located in the EMU on the University of Oregon's Eugene campus. (Darby Winter/Emerald)
International students have mixed thoughts amidst political uncertainty, visa processes
Students walk into the EMU late in the day at University of Oregon. The University of Oregon, based in Eugene, Ore. started its fall term classes on September 28th, 2025. (Fred Hall/Emerald)
EMU to celebrate 75th anniversary
Tea for Women: the social and legal implications of new gossip app
Tea for Women: the social and legal implications of new gossip app
An eclectic mix of visitors, from University of Oregon students to local residents, floods the street, nearly filling it, as they explore the ASUO Fall Street Faire. ASUO (The Associated Students of the University of Oregon) held their annual Fall Street Faire on 13th St. in Eugene, Ore., from Oct. 11-13. (Sebastian Flores/Emerald)
Vendors return to street faire after spring cancellation
The Yamada Language Center front desk. The Yamada Language Center is located in McKenzie Hall on the University of Oregon's Eugene campus. (Darby Winter/Emerald)
Language courses cut as university braces for budget reduction
Students listen during an in-person, online Swedish class through the University of Minnesota. Students take the class in the Yamada Language Center at the University of Oregon. Part of the University of Oregon’s summer budget cuts included moving the UO Swedish language class to a hybrid CourseShare program through the University of Minnesota. (Corey Hoffman/Emerald)
After language program reductions, UO turns to University of Minnesota for Swedish instruction
More in Features
Hannah Rose, left, and Tait Sarter, right, of the indie folk Americana band Bootleg Rose, play guitar at Maurie Jacobs Park in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (Max Unkrich/Emerald)
Meet Bootleg Rose: a dynamic folk duo
The Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin-Madison Badgers continue to play despite the torrential downpour. The University of Oregon Ducks took on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, with the Ducks beating the Badgers 21-7. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Photos: No. 6 Oregon Ducks beat Wisconsin Badgers 21-7 despite the downpour
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) jukes two Badgers defenders, sprinting towards the end zone, stopping just short of a touchdown. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Jordon Davison, Noah Whittington fleece Badgers’ defense in second half en route to 21-7 win over Wisconsin
Oregon Guard Wei Lin (23) fights through Utah guard Terrance Brown (2) in the paint. On Oregon 24, 2025, The Oregon Ducks defeated the University of Utah Utes [73-53] at Matthew Knight Arena at University of Oregon, based in Eugene, Ore. (Fred Hall/Emerald)
Oregon wins 73-53 in opening exhibition against Utah
Students attend the Connect@UO's Performative Male Contest at the EMU Ampitheater. Photo by Harvey Parsons, courtesy of Aaron Busi.
Matcha lattes and building community
Photo Courtesy of UO Forensics
Mock Trial, Speech and Debate face funding uncertainty
More in News
A logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Canvas service restored following AWS outage
The University of Oregon Police Department Comfort K9 Daisy and Officer Rebekah Galick provide comfort in difficult situations. UOPD Daisy arrived on campus in June and officially joined the force in early September. (Corey Hoffman/Emerald)
UOPD's Daisy brings comfort and smiles to campus
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
SNAP eligibility requirements to change over next 3 months
Protesters pass the Shedd Institute as they walk through downtown Eugene. On Saturday Oct. 18, NO KINGS Eugene Unite and Resist: A Call to Action protest was held in Eugene, Ore. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald)
Approximately 4,000 attend Eugene “No Kings 2” protest
Emergency officials responded to a “house fire” call across from Kalapuya Ilihi early Saturday morning. The fire was located on the corner of Moss Street and East 17th Avenue.
House fire across from UO residence hall
The lawn between Knight Library and Lillis Hall is a popular place for students to relax and enjoy the outdoors campus. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
Letter from the Editor: The Emerald joins legal filing in defense of free speech
About the Contributors
Reilly Norgren
Reilly Norgren, News Editor
Reilly Norgren is the News Editor of the Daily Emerald and a senior studying journalism and English. This is her fourth year with the Emerald. Before serving as editor, she was senior reporter on the news desk and a member of the investigative team. Reilly is interested in business reporting and has a passion for breaking news.
Tarek Anthony
Tarek Anthony, Editor-in-Chief
Tarek Anthony is a senior studying journalism and political science. Before becoming editor-in-chief, he served as the Emerald’s investigations editor and newsletter producer, and previously reported on crime and local government in Eugene. His dream job is to cover nuclear conflict and terrorism in the Middle East.
Eduardo Garcia