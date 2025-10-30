UO sued for $16.3 million over tree collapse that paralyzed student

Eduardo Garcia After heavy rain overnight Sunday into Monday, a tree collapsed outside Friendly and Fenton halls on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene on Feb. 24, 2025. (Eduardo Garcia/Emerald)

On Tuesday the University of Oregon was sued for $16.3 million for injuries sustained by a student who was struck by a falling tree on campus in February, that left the student paraplegic, according to case documents.

The student sustained dozens of injuries, including multiple spinal fractures, internal bleeding, broken ribs and pelvis, leg fractures and more — leaving the student paralyzed from the waist down, according to the legal complaint.

The student reportedly accumulated $1.3 million in medical costs following the incident and is anticipated to accrue an estimated $5 million in future expenses.

The collapse happened Feb. 24 amid a prolonged wind storm, between Fenton and Friendly Hall, near University Hall. The plaintiff says that UO should have utilized its general alert system to warn students of dangers regarding the inclement weather.

At the time of the incident the downed tree was approximately 50 feet tall.

The lawsuit alleges that after the collapse, the university removed the remains of the tree and its stump and destroyed it with a woodchipper, denying the opportunity for a forensic arborist to examine. This was allegedly after the university had been notified of its requirement to preserve evidence.

The university nor legal counsel for the plaintiff could be reached at the time of this publishing. The story may be updated.