Field Notes: The Wonders of Walking

In her debut episode of Field Notes, host Julia Boring discusses all things walking. What makes this simple activity so great? And how can even the busiest college students fit it into their daily routine? The guest for this week, Rachel Glaeser, an active transportation coordinator at the University of Oregon, Rachel Glaeser, joined to help answer these questions and share what “Walktober” events are doing to help encourage sustainable transportation in Lane County. For more information, check out ⁠https://wewalklane.org/⁠

Music is “Why Don’t Birds Sing” by Doctor Turtle, found on the Free Music Archive