Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
Games
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Kamala Harris’ Portland book event draws large crowd of protesters

The former vice president and attendees were met by protesters outside her book event Wednesday night.
Maria Weyne, PDX Bureau Chief
November 5, 2025
(Josiah Pensado Alvarenga/Emerald)
Protesters rally outside the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall during Kamala Harris’ “107 Days” tour stop on Nov. 5, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (Josiah Pensado Alvarenga/Emerald)

On Nov. 5, former Vice President Kamala Harris brought her book tour to Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Despite a high-wind advisory from the National Weather Service, about 70 protesters gathered outside to oppose her visit.

As lines began forming, two separate groups of protestors chanted by the front and back entrances to the concert hall. Their chants included “shame” and “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. You funded a genocide.” 

Although Harris’ book tour is coming to a close with only five stops left, protests arose at many of her stops. Code Pink, an anti-war organization that has been active nation-wide since 2002, being particularly involved. 

According to the group’s website, members bought tickets to attend Harris’ stop in Madison, Wisconsin, where they chanted and disrupted the event. Wednesday’s protest in Portland was organized by Melanie Cambron, leader of Code Pink Portland, although no members entered the book reading.

Cambron has only been organizing since this summer, explaining she found out Code Pink was no longer active in Portland at the time. She shared she was impressed with how many other organizations had come out to protest. 

Mog, an organizer with Resist US Led War attended the protest because they said they feel Harris is “the other side of (President Donald Trump’s) coin.” Additionally claiming that the former vice president had directly partaken in aiding a genocide against Palestinians.

“She likes to skate by on identity politics, being more polite than Trump is, but she is absolutely willing to commit human rights atrocities,” Mog said. 

At a nearby park, Asher and his friends set up a poetry reading event. He explained that their goal was to protest the concert hall for giving Harris a platform. He said the poetry reading was an alternative to the event inside. 

“So we’re a group of poets who get together regularly,” Asher said. “We came down to provide an alternative reading to someone who was a war criminal and did not write a real book.” 

The crowds did not clash physically, although some protesters attempting to pass out flyers to attendees had the papers thrown at them according to Mog. 

By 8 p.m. the crowd had dispersed, leaving only 10 protestors outside the event.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
The ASUO (Associated Students Of The University of Oregon) office is located in the Erb Memorial Union 004. (Sebastian Flores/Emerald)
ASUO initiates plan to assist with student food insecurity amid paused SNAP benefits
Portland Cherry Bombs FC Brand Engineer Kayla Knapp reveal at Lloyd Center on November 4, 2025.(Akimba Agbohessou/Emerald)
Cherry Bombs FC bursts onto Portland’s soccer scene
UOPD patrols campus and the surrounding area 24-hours a day (Uriah Barzola/Emerald)
Multiple students report tampered drinks, vapes and edibles
Jahlil Florence (6) celebrates after an interception. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team were defeated by the University of Washington Huskies in an away match at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington, on October 14, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence announces intent to enter transfer portal
Portland Thorns defender Mallie McKenzie (29) during Portland Thorns against Houston Dash at Providence Park on November 2, 2025.(Akimba Agbohessou/Emerald)
Portland Thorns defeat Houston Dash 2-0 in Providence Park
A worker sorts fresh fruit and vegetables at La Colaborativa?s food pantry, as food aid benefits, including SNAP payments, will be suspended starting November 1 amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Government shutdown halts SNAP benefits
More in PDX News
Kumoricon 2025 AMV contest winners videos play in the main events hall. Thousands of attendees poured in for closing ceremonies. (Maria Weyne/Emerald)
Kumoricon 2025 brings communities together — from UO roots to Portland’s anime scene
Attendees gather around Brian Koch at Lombard House during a fundraiser for the Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition on Oct. 20, 2025, in Portland, Ore. The event was organized in response to recent ICE raids in the area. (Maria Weyne/Emerald)
Beyond the protests: Portland communities come together for immigrant rights
Workers rally in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 26, 2025 (Joy Edwards/Emerald)
Worker unions rally together in downtown Portland
The University of Oregon's Portland Campus is located in NorthEast Portland. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
“Find Your Flock” event brings UO Portland together for connections beyond the classroom
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups leaves the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse after a hearing following his arrest on federal gambling charges in Portland, Oregon, U.S., October 23, 2025. REUTERS/John Rudoff
Portland Trail Blazers coach arrested for alleged illegal gambling
U.S. Immigrations and Customs officers disperse crowds in front of the Portland facility on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. (Joy Edwards/Emerald)
9th Circuit Court of Appeals grants Trump authority to deploy National Guard in Portland
About the Contributor
Maria Weyne