UO commits six NCAA violations in 2023-24 season

The University of Oregon reported six NCAA secondary violations by the athletics department, which are all “limited in nature”
Ysabella SosaAugust 19, 2024
The Oregon Duck walks through the crowd of graduates before the commencement ceremony. The 147th University of Oregon Commencement Ceremony took place on June 17, 2024 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks have self-reported six National Collegiate Athletics Association secondary violations that were committed during the 2023-24 season, according to University of Oregon records obtained by the Daily Emerald. 

Self-reported violations fall under Level III of the NCAA’s violation structure, and is categorized as a violation that is “isolated or limited in nature.” 

The violations – all “limited in nature” – range from the football program’s recruiting efforts to a prohibited publicity move.

Among the self-reported violations were two similar incidents that both came from the women’s golf team and football team: impermissible decorations, which were recorded to be balloons, were found in the hotel rooms of official visitors. 

The football program had another violation that was not specified, according to the records.

Players from all different positions run down the field during warm-ups. The Oregon Ducks football team takes the field at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on a cool Thursday morning for a practice in Eugene, Ore on April 18, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Players from all different positions run down the field during warm-ups. The Oregon Ducks football team takes the field at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on a cool Thursday morning for a practice in Eugene, Ore on April 18, 2023. (Molly McPherson/Emerald) (Molly McPherson)

UO’s mascot, the Duck, walked through Autzen Stadium after a photo shoot concluded with a prospective student-athlete, which was documented as an impermissible game simulation. This incident was the third violation by the football program that year.  

Another violation included a men’s basketball student-athlete who played in a national team scrimmage. 

UO reported “impermissible publicity” about a prospective student-athlete, though the sport involved was not specified. 

The penalties for each of the violations are unclear.

<p>Oregon Center N'Faly Dante #1 (right) and Forward Kwame Evans Jr. #10 (left) fight for a rebound with Colorado Center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (middle) under the basket. The University of Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball team was defeated by the University of Colorado Buffaloes 79-75 in a home game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on March 7, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)</p>
Oregon Center N’Faly Dante #1 (right) and Forward Kwame Evans Jr. #10 (left) fight for a rebound with Colorado Center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (middle) under the basket. The University of Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball team was defeated by the University of Colorado Buffaloes 79-75 in a home game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on March 7, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)

According to former UO Law Professor Robert Illig, colleges, including UO, are “constantly self-reporting” to prevent severe penalizations. 

“If a school self-reports that they’ve done something problematic, and sort of self-penalizes, then they’re [NCAA] nice about it,” Illig said. “But if they [NCAA] find out that the school is doing something and not self-reporting, then they come down really, really hard.”

Meghan Durham Wright, associate director of communications for the NCAA, said in an email statement to the Daily Emerald that “self-reporting violations to the NCAA” can be a sign of a “healthy campus compliance department.” 

According to Illig, colleges will typically suggest a penalty as a corrective measure. 

“Usually they [colleges] self-report and sort of suggest a penalty that they’re going to sort of impose on themselves,” Illig said. “It’d be like telling your parents, ‘I came home late, I think I should have to do the dishes tomorrow.’”

The UO Athletic Department declined to comment for this article.

