UO commits six NCAA violations in 2023-24 season

The Oregon Ducks have self-reported six National Collegiate Athletics Association secondary violations that were committed during the 2023-24 season, according to University of Oregon records obtained by the Daily Emerald.

Self-reported violations fall under Level III of the NCAA’s violation structure, and is categorized as a violation that is “isolated or limited in nature.”

The violations – all “limited in nature” – range from the football program’s recruiting efforts to a prohibited publicity move.

Among the self-reported violations were two similar incidents that both came from the women’s golf team and football team: impermissible decorations, which were recorded to be balloons, were found in the hotel rooms of official visitors.

The football program had another violation that was not specified, according to the records.

UO’s mascot, the Duck, walked through Autzen Stadium after a photo shoot concluded with a prospective student-athlete, which was documented as an impermissible game simulation. This incident was the third violation by the football program that year.

Another violation included a men’s basketball student-athlete who played in a national team scrimmage.

UO reported “impermissible publicity” about a prospective student-athlete, though the sport involved was not specified.

The penalties for each of the violations are unclear.

According to former UO Law Professor Robert Illig, colleges, including UO, are “constantly self-reporting” to prevent severe penalizations.

“If a school self-reports that they’ve done something problematic, and sort of self-penalizes, then they’re [NCAA] nice about it,” Illig said. “But if they [NCAA] find out that the school is doing something and not self-reporting, then they come down really, really hard.”

Meghan Durham Wright, associate director of communications for the NCAA, said in an email statement to the Daily Emerald that “self-reporting violations to the NCAA” can be a sign of a “healthy campus compliance department.”

According to Illig, colleges will typically suggest a penalty as a corrective measure.

“Usually they [colleges] self-report and sort of suggest a penalty that they’re going to sort of impose on themselves,” Illig said. “It’d be like telling your parents, ‘I came home late, I think I should have to do the dishes tomorrow.’”

The UO Athletic Department declined to comment for this article.