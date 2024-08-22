Exciting new NFL Jerseys for 2024

NFL fans can finally rejoice; football is almost back. A new season means new gear and regular season games are less than a month away, so what better time to talk about these new looks?

Starting off strong with the team of choice for many students, the Seattle Seahawks and their electric throwback uniforms. One of the cleanest looks league wide makes its return for week six versus the San Francisco 49ers. This rivalry is Seattle’s most important, so it’s only right to dress to impress for the big game.

The Green Bay Packers will be rocking (unbiasedly) the most badass kit for the year. The “winter warning” game versus the Houston Texans should be the launch of the new white alternate helmets to go with their white away jerseys and white pants. Hopefully the white helmets make a few more appearances throughout the year and even become a staple in the team’s away kit.

The Minnesota Vikings are also going for an all white look this year with their new white alternate jerseys and white helmet. The jerseys feature very little in the way of detail with a gray “Vikings” inscription on the collar and purple lettering for the numbers. This is also the first time in franchise history the Vikings have worn a white helmet, giving fans an entirely new look to be excited about.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing back their first ever uniforms. The “Prowler throwbacks” look like a slight variation on the current kit. The white pants have a few variations of stripes, the teal jerseys seem to have a new font for the lettering and both the jerseys and the helmet will feature the team’s original logo. These jerseys will make their debut against the Indianapolis Colts in week five.

Keeping in theme with the throwbacks, the Miami Dolphins will be rocking two variations of their past looks. Week two the Dolphins will be wearing their aqua variation for Thursday night primetime and the white version will be on display for their Thanksgiving game. I know it’s been said before, but seriously, just make the aquas the official jerseys. They’re too good to be relegated to one game a year.

The Detroit Lions have completely reinvigorated their looks. The new uniforms start out with a home uniform redesign including a richer Honolulu blue and a switch to white for the lettering versus the previous gray. The blue primary helmets have a new Mustang inspired striping pattern and a blue face mask. Additionally, the team is introducing a new alternate black uniform with blue lettering. This jersey itself is solid and stands out, but the helmet is quite hideous. The Honolulu blue with the black logo and black stripes down the middle is simply not a good look. These alternates were a reward for winning their division last year, but hopefully they can get some new helmets if they win it again this year.

The most universal change to the gear league wide is the introduction of the guardian cap. Early in the preseason Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathon Taylor was seen sporting the new protective caps previously banned in-game. While it’s still preseason, the thought of these caps in an official game is causing quite a stir in the NFL community. Some argue the caps look silly, while others believe safety is more important than aesthetics. It’s hard for me to disagree with the latter side. Safety first as they say. Besides, I had to squint to even notice them.

All of these looks combined should make for a very fashionable season of football in the 2024-2025 season. Personally, I’m most excited for the Packers white out and the Seahawks throwbacks.