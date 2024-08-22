Once a Husky, now a Duck

In Oregon’s 2023 Pac-12 Championship loss to Washington that was equal parts frustrating and heartbreaking, top Oregon wideout Troy Franklin was essentially a non-factor, held to four catches which totaled only 34 yards.

Why? He was kept in a box by Jabbar Muhammad, one of the Pac-12’s best cornerbacks a year ago.

In 2023, Muhammad recorded 46 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, two sacks, 19 passes defended (tied for second in the nation) and 16 pass breakups (third in the nation). Muhammad’s dominant defensive performances last year were a key factor in getting the Huskies all the way to the National Championship Game.

The DeSoto, Texas, native’s ability to lock down opposing receivers earned him AP First-Team All Pac-12 honors and made him one of the transfer portal’s most desired options. Now, he’ll spend his senior year as an Oregon Duck, where he’ll have a chance to avenge Duck fans by taking his new school to the top of the college football world.

Muhammad played his first three seasons, the first of which was a COVID year, at Oklahoma State University. In 2022, during his last season with the Cowboys, he got a chance to match up against new Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Although Muhammad recorded five tackles and a forced fumble, Gabriel’s Oklahoma Sooners took a 28-13 win, and Muhammad was impressed by what he saw.

“Everything went through him,” Muhammad said of Gabriel, who he described as a field general. “He was calm, nothing got under his skin and he went out there and executed.”

For an Oregon team that was in need of secondary help this offseason, Muhammad’s signing may have been the Ducks’ biggest defensive addition. His arrival at Oregon iscomes as his second transfer portal move.

He transferred to Washington before the 2023 season and found his final home in Eugene. Although he’d begun to adjust to the transfer portal, the former Husky said playing for Oregon was still an interesting feeling at first.

“I got on the field and I’m like ‘Bro, what the heck? I’m at Oregon.’ It was crazy. Surreal,” Muhammad said to GoDucks, regarding his first practice as a Duck, which was held on only his second day in Eugene.

Despite Oregon and Washington’s storied and intense rivalry, Muhammad had great respect for the Ducks during his one-year stint as Husky.

“I think [Oregon] was a very disciplined and well-rounded program,” Muhammad said. “Obviously a good team, obviously have good skill, players and things like that.”

Although there’s significant hype that continues to surround the 5 ’10”, 180 lbs senior, Muhammad doesn’t let it affect the way he plays or acts. Unlike many defensive backs, Muhammad describes himself as a humble guy who isn’t much of a trash talker.

“I just know how hard it is to play DB, and I feel like if I go out there and talk trash, and let up a bomb for 60 yards on the next play, it doesn’t look too good,” Muhammad said.

Instead, Muhammad lets his play do the talking, something head coach Dan Lanning will surely appreciate. As Lanning famously told his 2023 Ducks before a 42-6 thrashing of the then-unbeaten and notoriously verbose Colorado Buffaloes, “Today, we talk with our pads.”

According to Muhammad, the 2024 Oregon squad is ready to do just that. While the offseason divisional shift from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten has come with the prospect of more skilled and physical opponents, Muhammad isn’t concerned.

“I think this team’s very talented. Physically, I think it’s also a very physical team,” Muhammad said. “I think this team’s gonna be pretty well adjusted to going to the Big Ten.”

In the leadup to Aug. 31’s season opener against the University of Idaho, Muhammad is preparing. He fully understands his new defensive playbook and is focused on improving in any way he can.

“I’m kinda trying to just get better each and every day,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad’s lockdown cover skills will be challenged during Oregon’s debut season with the Big Ten. Ohio State University’s Emeka Egbuka, the University of Illinois’ Zakhari Franklin and the University of Maryland’s Tai Felton are just a few of the many receiving talents posing a threat to Oregon’s secondary.

The Ducks’ defense will rely heavily on Muhammad if they hope to reach a Big Ten championship game or earn a favorable seeding in the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff.