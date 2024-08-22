The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
DONATE
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



Once a Husky, now a Duck

Transfer portal gem Jabbar Muhammad is ready to be a gamechanger in Oregon’s secondary
Beck Parsons, Sports Reporter
August 22, 2024
Jonathan Suni
A year ago the Oregon Ducks were playing in a rather meaningless Holiday Bowl game. This year, Dan Lanning leads his team in warmups for a coveted NY6 Bowl Game in the Fiesta Bowl. The Oregon Ducks crush the Liberty Flames at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 1, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)

In Oregon’s 2023 Pac-12 Championship loss to Washington that was equal parts frustrating and heartbreaking, top Oregon wideout Troy Franklin was essentially a non-factor, held to four catches which totaled only 34 yards. 

Why? He was kept in a box by Jabbar Muhammad, one of the Pac-12’s best cornerbacks a year ago.

In 2023, Muhammad recorded 46 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, two sacks, 19 passes defended (tied for second in the nation) and 16 pass breakups (third in the nation). Muhammad’s dominant defensive performances last year were a key factor in getting the Huskies all the way to the National Championship Game.

The DeSoto, Texas, native’s ability to lock down opposing receivers earned him AP First-Team All Pac-12 honors and made him one of the transfer portal’s most desired options. Now, he’ll spend his senior year as an Oregon Duck, where he’ll have a chance to avenge Duck fans by taking his new school to the top of the college football world.

Muhammad played his first three seasons, the first of which was a COVID year, at Oklahoma State University. In 2022, during his last season with the Cowboys, he got a chance to match up against new Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Although Muhammad recorded five tackles and a forced fumble, Gabriel’s Oklahoma Sooners took a 28-13 win, and Muhammad was impressed by what he saw.

 “Everything went through him,” Muhammad said of Gabriel, who he described as a field general. “He was calm, nothing got under his skin and he went out there and executed.”

For an Oregon team that was in need of secondary help this offseason, Muhammad’s signing may have been the Ducks’ biggest defensive addition. His arrival at Oregon iscomes as his second transfer portal move. 

He transferred to Washington before the 2023 season and found his final home in Eugene. Although he’d begun to adjust to the transfer portal, the former Husky said playing for Oregon was still an interesting feeling at first.

“I got on the field and I’m like ‘Bro, what the heck? I’m at Oregon.’ It was crazy. Surreal,” Muhammad said to GoDucks, regarding his first practice as a Duck, which was held on only his second day in Eugene.

Despite Oregon and Washington’s storied and intense rivalry, Muhammad had great respect for the Ducks during his one-year stint as Husky.

“I think [Oregon] was a very disciplined and well-rounded program,” Muhammad said. “Obviously a good team, obviously have good skill, players and things like that.”

Although there’s significant hype that continues to surround the 5 ’10”, 180 lbs senior, Muhammad doesn’t let it affect the way he plays or acts. Unlike many defensive backs, Muhammad describes himself as a humble guy who isn’t much of a trash talker.

“I just know how hard it is to play DB, and I feel like if I go out there and talk trash, and let up a bomb for 60 yards on the next play, it doesn’t look too good,” Muhammad said.

Instead, Muhammad lets his play do the talking, something head coach Dan Lanning will surely appreciate. As Lanning famously told his 2023 Ducks before a 42-6 thrashing of the then-unbeaten and notoriously verbose Colorado Buffaloes, “Today, we talk with our pads.”

According to Muhammad, the 2024 Oregon squad is ready to do just that. While the offseason divisional shift from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten has come with the prospect of more skilled and physical opponents, Muhammad isn’t concerned.

“I think this team’s very talented. Physically, I think it’s also a very physical team,” Muhammad said. “I think this team’s gonna be pretty well adjusted to going to the Big Ten.”

In the leadup to Aug. 31’s season opener against the University of Idaho, Muhammad is preparing. He fully understands his new defensive playbook and is focused on improving in any way he can.

 “I’m kinda trying to just get better each and every day,” Muhammad said. 

Muhammad’s lockdown cover skills will be challenged during Oregon’s debut season with the Big Ten. Ohio State University’s Emeka Egbuka, the University of Illinois’ Zakhari Franklin and the University of Maryland’s Tai Felton are just a few of the many receiving talents posing a threat to Oregon’s secondary. 

The Ducks’ defense will rely heavily on Muhammad if they hope to reach a Big Ten championship game or earn a favorable seeding in the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with his team after winning the Holiday Bowl.&#160;The Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the annual Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, on December 28th, 2022. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
The fish are getting bigger for Dan Lanning and Oregon
Michael Penix Jr. (9) is sacked by the Oregon defense. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team were defeated by the University of Washington Huskies in an away match at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington, on October 14, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Tosh Lupoi’s “Savages” enter new territory
Ducks offensive coordinator, Will Stein, pumps up the large crowd of Oregon fans as the team heads back to the locker rooms for half time. Both sides of the ball for Oregon had a lot to be happy with the 42-0 lead at the half. The Oregon Ducks crush the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., on Nov. 18, 2023. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Will Stein has the reins at the hardest job in football
&#8211; Oregon receiver Byron Marshall and recently-converted cornerback Charles Nelson were two of 44 players named to the 2015 Paul Hornung award watch list on Monday. The award, given to college football&#8217;s most versatile player, has eight Pac-12 players on its watch list &#8211; the most of any conference. Marshall &#8230;
2024 schedule preview
Oregon DB Khyree Jackson (5) attempts to intercept the ball. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team defeated Oregon State University 31-7 in a home match at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 24, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Remembering Khyree Jackson
The College Gameday crew reacts after Lee Corso dawns the duck head and announces Oregon as his choice to win the game.&#160;Oregon hosts College Gameday bright and early on the Lillis lawn October 22, 2022 before their game against no.9 UCLA.&#160;(Liam Sherry/Daily Emerald)
Ruth: Big Ten preseason superlatives
About the Contributor
Jonathan Suni
Jonathan Suni, Associate Photo Editor