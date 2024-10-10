‘The hay is never in the barn’: How the Ducks are preparing to fly in primetime

Primetime.

It’s an interesting concept. Let’s take away all of the distractions, and focus everyone’s attention on one place. It is the idea that this one game is the most important — so important, in fact, that everyone needs to watch it.

It’s no secret that the No. 3 Oregon Ducks live on primetime television. All of their next three games are scheduled to stand alone: Friday night matchups against Michigan State and Purdue bookend what is expected to be one of college football’s most-watched games of the year at Autzen Stadium against No. 2 Ohio State.

When you’re standing inside the courtyard of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, where the Ducks practice, the world falls away. That’s where linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is talking to media.

“We’re not focused too much on the outside noise,” Bassa said ahead of Oregon’s game against Michigan State. “I think guys are just dialed in, and wherever they line up the ball — on Friday night, or Saturday night or Saturday mid-day — we’re going to be ready to roll.”

You can barely see the roof of Autzen Stadium. The busy next door arterial is drowned out by the running fountains and buzz in the air. Everyone is surrounded by glass; all you can see is yourself.

“I hate to say it, but FEBU,” quarterback Dillon Gabriel said after Oregon’s win over Boise State last month. Brought to the table by Lanning last year, FEBU stands for “Forget Everybody But Us.”

That’s exactly how Oregon wants to run this month.

“I think the preparation always goes down to ‘We want to get the preparation done,’” Bassa continued, “but ‘the hay is never in the barn,’ as Coach Lanning always likes to say,” Gabriel said. “We’re always going to prep up until the game, but the guys are majorly focused, not too focused on the spotlight, not too focused on the rankings or whatnot, whatever awards are going on outside right now. I think that our mindset is in the right space right now.”

Inside the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, they’re tuning out all of the noise. Outside, they’re turning it up.

Oregon will debut at least two uniforms in those games, including an all-yellow “Stomp out Cancer” outfit designed in part by the Lanning family used for Michigan State’s arrival and the blackout “Fly Era” set for the Buckeyes’ visit. It’s just part of the “Generation O” closet that equipment manager Kenny Farr and the Ducks designed for their Big Ten entrance.

National expectation is building, too. ESPN’s national show “College Gameday” will come to town on October 12. “Gameday,” which the Ducks last appeared on in Week 7 last year against Washington, travels to one college campus each week in order to host a televised preview show. Its target is usually the biggest game of the week.

When it comes to Eugene, the “pit” on the lawn outside Lillis will be packed on gameday at 3:00 a.m., with students hoisting signs. It’s an event that Oregon hasn’t hosted since 2022, when UCLA came to town in Week 8.

Do you still remember the actual game?

Oregon is trying to. A short week of practice began on September 29, after the flight back from Los Angeles on Saturday night. Fresh off the first interception of his college career, linebacker Bryce Boettcher turned straight to the practice field.

“It’s just our same prep,” Boettcher said in the middle of that week. “We’re prepping this week the same as we did Week 1, the same as we did in fall camp. Nothing really changes — obviously our gameplan changes a little bit depending on the team, but for the most part it’s all the same.”

On gameday, the Ducks will walk from the Hatfield-Dowlin courtyard into the west tunnel at Autzen Stadium. A camera will follow them — it always does. They’ll wait, just a little longer, while the tension builds — they always do. Finally, they’ll focus on this game.

They’ve tried to put it out of their minds for the last five weeks of the season.

“They’ve done a really good job of not listening to you guys,” Lanning told media after Oregon’s win over Michigan State. “But finally, you guys can talk about it. We’re finally there. We’re going to play them now.”

As they wait in the tunnel, while the Duck dances around the “O” and announcer Don Essig reminds the crowd that “It never rains in Autzen Stadium,” Lanning will hope that his group isn’t overwhelmed.

“We talk about play[ing] the game, not the occasion,” Lanning said. “That’s going to be part of it for us. The best thing we can do as a football team is go play a great game.”

That’s what it’s been about this year. Play the game. Celebrate the win. Turn your attention. Repeat.

“How long do you savor this win?” a media member asked Lanning after Oregon’s win over Michigan State.

“Right around until midnight,” he answered.