Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald



First of the “Eugene 19” defendants sentenced for “A-15 blockade” involvement

Samuel Joseph Yergler has been officially sentenced for his involvement in the I-5 blockade on April 15. More trials are expected to be held for the remaining defendants
Tarek Anthony and Joseph Chiu
October 10, 2024

Police take an individual into custody after a protest on the I-5 on April 15, 2024. Protesters gathered on the Harlow Rd. bridge and I-5 below, blocking traffic, “as part of a global economic blockage to free Palestine,” according to an Instagram post by the Springfield-Eugene Anti-Imperialist Coalition (@anti.imperialist.coalition). The demonstration was organized in conjunction with other actions across the world as part of the “A15 Economic Blockades for a Free Palestine.” (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)

The first of the “Eugene 19” protestors was sentenced on Oct. 10. Samuel Joseph Yergler was convicted of “Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree” on Oct. 3 for his involvement in the blockade of Interstate 5 on April 15. 

A six-person jury found Yergler guilty of participating in the blockade of I-5 that caused standstill traffic “for approximately 50 minutes” with further delays that “lasted hours longer.”

The protest was part of a larger global “day of action” and planned economic blockade in support of Palestine. The protest caused a temporary closure of the Southbound lane of I-5 between Eugene and Springfield ending in over 50 arrests. 

Court records show that the Lane County District Attorney’s office asked for 30 days of confinement, a maximum fine of $2,500 and 18 months of probation.

Yergler was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, 60 hours of community service and a $100 fine, according to court records

Yergler spoke out after the sentencing in a social media statement posted in conjunction with Students for Justice in Palestine, the Springfield/Eugene Anti-Imperialist coalition, the Neighborhood Anarchist Collect and A15 Eugene.

“I’m pretty satisfied with the outcome,” Yergler stated. “It’s so much better to stand up as totally innocent and have a jury convict. I would so much rather do that than admit guilt and take diversion.”

The trials for the remaining defendants are scattered throughout the coming months into early 2025.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City News
A demonstrator attempts to reignite the partially-burnt Israeli flag outside of the EMU as the march continues on Oct. 7, 2024. Protesters gathered for the anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks on Israel to protest the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and show solidarity with its victims. The march began at the Wayne Lyman Morse U.S. Courthouse and ended at the corner of E 18th Ave. and University St. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Protesters rally and march, marking one year since the start of the Israel-Hamas war
(File/Corey Hoffman)
LIVE: Pro-Palestine demonstrators march in Eugene as Jewish organizations hold commemoration
Police take an individual into custody after a protest on the I-5 on April 15, 2024. Protesters gathered on the Harlow Rd. bridge and I-5 below, blocking traffic, "as part of a global economic blockage to free Palestine," according to an Instagram post by the Springfield-Eugene Anti-Imperialist Coalition (@anti.imperialist.coalition). The demonstration was organized in conjunction with other actions across the world as part of the "A15 Economic Blockades for a Free Palestine." (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Protesters pack the court in solidarity with one “Eugene 19” defendant
A student drops of their ballot as a demonstration of the importance of casting a vote safely. University of Oregon College Democrats host a socially distanced voting rally at the Erb Memorial Union Amphitheater in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 2, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
How to vote in Oregon
Anti-Muddy Creek Solar Park sign sits outside of a local business in Coburg, Ore., in 2024. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Farmers pushback against industrial solar farm
Eugene’s housing crisis
Eugene’s housing crisis
More in community-news
Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden speaks during Thursday's Tina for Oregon rally at the University of Oregon. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders joined Oregon&#8217;s Democratic party leaders at the University of Oregon&#8217;s Erb Memorial Union for a rally in support of Oregon Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, on Thursday, Oct., 27th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Meet Your Local and State Leaders: A Guide for Students
Delta Ponds is a Eugene Parks and Recreation 150-acre waterway filled with ponds, wetlands, and channels. Recent construction has extended the trail to the north. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Delta Ponds Trail construction nearing completion
Colorful buildings provide the makeup of the Peace Village Co-Op, one of several affordable housing projects in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 18, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
The cost of living in Eugene
A parking attendant directs oncoming cars toward the proper parking lot based on their parking pass. Hundreds of workers flock to and around Autzen Stadium on gamedays, their work is often overlooked by the thousands of fans who attend the game. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Packed stadiums and limited parking
What to know about safety in Eugene
What to know about safety in Eugene
The empty amphitheater and it&#8217;s surrounding area at the Erb Memorial Union, with a sign indicating that the space is closed and saying &#8220;stay home, save lives.&#8221; The building is &#8220;operating &#8216;mostly remotely&#8217; with some limited services,&#8221; according to the&#160;EMU webpage.
Summertime without the Ducks
More in Features
Lauren Goss, inaugural Athletics Archivist in Special Collections and University Archives (SCUA), at the University of Oregon's Knight Library. (Mason Cruz/Emerald)
UO libraries’ Lauren Goss becomes first athletics archivist on the West Coast
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
Budget Bites: 5 Delicious Meals in Eugene for Less Than $10
Noa Schwartz/Daily Emerald
Summer cyclist: dreams dashed by injury
(File/Courtesy of UO)
Meet Jimmy Howard, UO’s New Interim Dean of Students
The University of Oregon School of Music (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Investigations: The School of Music and Dance’s half million dollar question
The University of Oregon wearing custom cancer awareness patches. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Photos: University of Oregon (6) defeats Michigan State University 31-10
About the Contributors
Tarek Anthony
Tarek Anthony, Investigations Editor & Newsletter Producer
Tarek Anthony is a sophomore studying Journalism and Political Science. Prior to serving as the Investigations Editor, Anthony was a news reporter covering Eugene crime and government.
Joseph Chiu, City News Associate Editor