Val Hoyle town hall addresses Trump’s plans for Social Security, Medicare

Val Hoyle hosts a Social Security and Medicare town hall on April 23, 2025, at Lane Community College. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)

Oregon Congresswoman Val Hoyle held a town hall at Lane Community College earlier today, primarily addressing constituents’ concerns regarding the Trump administration’s potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare as well as other “senior-related issues.”

Hoyle was joined by former U.S. Congressman Peter DeFazio and Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare. The event, which had roughly 200 attendees, was moderated by Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson.

“They (Republicans) are trying to privatize the system (Social Security),” Hoyle said during the town hall. “They are trying to throw as many people off of Social Security as possible. Understand: the chaos they are causing is intentional.”

Richtman said that Republicans in Congress are perpetuating a “big lie,” which he said was that undocumented immigrants are stealing Social Security when in reality, they are contributing to it.

“They (Republicans) are coming at it (Social Security) from every direction…they want to kill it,” DeFazio said.

In response to a question on how Congress can obtain what information the Department of Government Efficiency has acquired on American citizens, Hoyle said she and her colleagues are working on freedom of information requests to see what DOGE has gained access to.

However, Hoyle said she and her colleagues had seen an email from the Trump administration to Social Security employees “saying that they should not respond to congressional inquiries or the inquiries of advocates.”

“Elon Musk has probably gathered through his DOGE people every bit of information on every person in the United States… including your bank, tax returns and everything else…what is the richest man in the world going to do with that?” Richtman said. “That is the question that needs to be answered and the Republicans and Donald Trump need to answer for that too.”

An attendee said that she had two sisters with extensive disabilities who are 100% dependent on Social Security and Medicaid for survival. “One of them is up for renewal in early May for her Medicaid eligibility, and I am really afraid for what that is going to be like,” she said. “How did the executive branch seize the power of the purse from Congress, and what’s the plan to get it back?”

Hoyle said that Republicans caved on their responsibility. “(They have) decided it’s more important to stay out of a primary that is funded by Elon Musk…than it is to stand up for their constitutional obligation.”

Richtman, commending Hoyle’s courage, said “I am glad I am here with two members of Congress (Hoyle and DeFazio) who are not afraid.” Richtman then presented a massive pair of red boxing gloves to Hoyle.

Gallery • 3 Photos Val Hoyle hosts a Social Security and Medicare town hall on April 23, 2025, at Lane Community College. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)

One of the audience members spoke of her son who is in assisted living and who relies on Medicaid and Social Security. “There is deep concern that if Social Security is cut…his availability to function in society will end.”

Another audience member said she used to live in a trailer park along Blue River, and that “most” of the older residents there relied on a food bank to survive. “These people are going to die without all of these benefits coming to them in a timely manner.” they said. “How are we going to feed them?”

Hoyle responded saying that “Our values as a community…from the most conservative to the most progressive part, (is) that we take care of our neighbors. That is why Social Security is so critically important…cuts hurt real people who can least afford it,” Hoyle said. “That is wrong, and we will continue fighting for them.”

Hoyle emphasized that anyone in need of help navigating Social Security or Medicare can contact her office.