Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Val Hoyle town hall addresses Trump’s plans for Social Security, Medicare

Hoyle held a town hall on April 23 to address concerns regarding the Trump administration’s plans for Social Security and Medicare
Mathias Lehman-Winters
April 23, 2025
Val Hoyle hosts a Social Security and Medicare town hall on April 23, 2025, at Lane Community College. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)

Oregon Congresswoman Val Hoyle held a town hall at Lane Community College earlier today, primarily addressing constituents’ concerns regarding the Trump administration’s potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare as well as other “senior-related issues.” 

Hoyle was joined by former U.S. Congressman Peter DeFazio and Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare. The event, which had roughly 200 attendees, was moderated by Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson.

“They (Republicans) are trying to privatize the system (Social Security),” Hoyle said during the town hall. “They are trying to throw as many people off of Social Security as possible. Understand: the chaos they are causing is intentional.”

Richtman said that Republicans in Congress are perpetuating a “big lie,” which he said was that undocumented immigrants are stealing Social Security when in reality, they are contributing to it.

“They (Republicans) are coming at it (Social Security) from every direction…they want to kill it,” DeFazio said.

In response to a question on how Congress can obtain what information the Department of Government Efficiency has acquired on American citizens, Hoyle said she and her colleagues are working on freedom of information requests to see what DOGE has gained access to. 

However, Hoyle said she and her colleagues had seen an email from the Trump administration to Social Security employees “saying that they should not respond to congressional inquiries or the inquiries of advocates.”

“Elon Musk has probably gathered through his DOGE people every bit of information on every person in the United States… including your bank, tax returns and everything else…what is the richest man in the world going to do with that?” Richtman said. “That is the question that needs to be answered and the Republicans and Donald Trump need to answer for that too.”

An attendee said that she had two sisters with extensive disabilities who are 100% dependent on Social Security and Medicaid for survival. “One of them is up for renewal in early May for her Medicaid eligibility, and I am really afraid for what that is going to be like,” she said. “How did the executive branch seize the power of the purse from Congress, and what’s the plan to get it back?”

Hoyle said that Republicans caved on their responsibility. “(They have) decided it’s more important to stay out of a primary that is funded by Elon Musk…than it is to stand up for their constitutional obligation.”

Richtman, commending Hoyle’s courage, said “I am glad I am here with two members of Congress (Hoyle and DeFazio) who are not afraid.” Richtman then presented a massive pair of red boxing gloves to Hoyle.

IMG_2674
Val Hoyle hosts a Social Security and Medicare town hall on April 23, 2025, at Lane Community College. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)

 

One of the audience members spoke of her son who is in assisted living and who relies on Medicaid and Social Security. “There is deep concern that if Social Security is cut…his availability to function in society will end.”

Another audience member said she used to live in a trailer park along Blue River, and that “most” of the older residents there relied on a food bank to survive. “These people are going to die without all of these benefits coming to them in a timely manner.” they said. “How are we going to feed them?”

Hoyle responded saying that “Our values as a community…from the most conservative to the most progressive part, (is) that we take care of our neighbors. That is why Social Security is so critically important…cuts hurt real people who can least afford it,” Hoyle said. “That is wrong, and we will continue fighting for them.”

Hoyle emphasized that anyone in need of help navigating Social Security or Medicare can contact her office.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City News
Community members attend the April.14, 2025 Eugene City Council Meeting.(Courtesy of Robert Scherle)
Community urges City Council to “do something” about CAHOOTS
The now-shuttered White Bird Clinic Front Rooms department building, located on the corner of 12th and Mill Alley. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald)
Looking ahead to what's next for CAHOOTS
The Willamette River runs through the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Path System and several routes lead directly to the rushing water. (Mary Grosswendt/Emerald)
What’s flowing into the Willamette?
Mayor Kaarin Knudson introduces the Bold Steps Reflection Video at the Hult Center in Eugene. Jan. 13 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Eugene City Council hits pause on fire fee referendum vote as $11.5 million budget gap looms
Eugene City Councilors Mike Clark, Jennifer Yeh and Matt Keating left to right, at the July 24 council meeting. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Eugene City Council moves forward with Downtown development plan
Unhoused tent set up outside of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Hilyard Street in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
The search for security and hope
More in community-news
breaking news illustration
Eugene man sentenced to five years of probation following violent threats on Facebook
White Bird Clinic provides humanistic healthcare and supportive services for those in need in the Lane County community. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
CAHOOTS ends services in Eugene after 35 years
Playground in Videra Park, located in Eugene, Ore.
Braewood Hills residents push back against Videra Oak Meadow development
Katherine Bragg talks to someone in line while she prepares to serve juice. Volunteers with Neighbors feeding Neighbors hand out food and drinks at 5th and Washington Wednesday-Saturday starting at 9am. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Local non-profit Neighbors Feeding Neighbors continues to serve meals without permits
Protesters hold signs and chant in front of Eugene City Hall during a Hands Off! protest on April 5, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (Max Unkrich / Emerald)
“Hands Off” protest brings thousands to Eugene City Hall
A dog sits on the side of the road as two people talk. Volunteers with Neighbors feeding Neighbors hand out food and drinks at 5th and Washington Wednesday-Saturday starting at 9am. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Greenhill and Carry It Forward call for more services for unhoused pet resources
More in Features
Ben Hider/Daily Emerald
Blocky horror picture show: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ ignites questionable audience etiquette
As spring blooms approach, a bee pollinates a snow cone flower at Johnson Brothers Garden Market on Feb. 13, 2024. (Colleen Bogdan/Emerald)
Spring’s best-kept produce secrets
The University of Oregon Student Workers (UOSW) union gathered for a practice picket in the street in front of Johson Hall from 12pm to 3pm on April 16, 2025. Approximately 200 union members and supporters attended the picket, with speeches from UOSW, The Graduate Teachers Fellows Federation Union and United Academics of the UO. Picketers held signs that read “UAW Ready to Strike." After approximately 40 minutes of speeches, the crowd formed a circle to start picketing. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UO student workers prepare to strike if agreement with university isn’t met by April 28
Lachlan Robertson mid swing to return the ball across the net. Oregon Men’s Tennis come away victorious with a 4-1 defeat over Northwestern in Eugene, Ore., on April 20, 2025, securing their spot in the Big Ten Tournament. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon men's tennis earn Big 10 tournament spot with 4-1 defeat over Northwestern
Mike Urbancic, United Academics president, speaks to demonstrators at a rally at Johnson Hall in support of the University of Oregon United Academics on Nov. 13, 2024. After the rally, demonstrators marched to Chiles Hall, where UO and UA teams met for a bargaining session. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
United Academics ratifies the Collective Bargaining Agreement
The new law school dean: Jennifer Reynolds (JR Quint/Emerald)
Jennifer Reynolds named Dean of UO School of Law
About the Contributor
Mathias Lehman-Winters
Mathias Lehman-Winters, City News Editor, Managing Print Editor
Mathias Lehman-Winters is a third-year student majoring in Political Science and minoring in Media Studies at the University of Oregon. This is Mathias’s third year at the Emerald and he is the City News Editor, Managing Print Editor, and sits on the Emerald Media Group Board of Directors. Upon graduation Mathias hopes to pursue a career in journalism and public affairs. Mathias loves to run, swim in the Willamette, drink lemonade, and admire maps.