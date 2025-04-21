What’s flowing into the Willamette?

The Willamette River runs through the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Path System and several routes lead directly to the rushing water. (Mary Grosswendt/Emerald)

At first glance, the Willamette River flows smoothly through Eugene, a scenic stretch of water often seen as the city’s natural heart. But to Michelle Emmons, co-executive director of Willamette Riverkeeper, what lies beneath the surface tells a very different story.

“The biggest issue the Eugene area is dealing with is urban stormwater,” Emmons said. “And that’s not just runoff from the streets—it carries oil, heavy metals, microplastics, and other debris into the river.”

Stormwater runoff—essentially everything that flows off roofs, roads, and lawns when it rains—picks up harmful substances along the way. And when that runoff isn’t filtered or managed properly, it goes straight into the Willamette and its tributaries. Eugene may not have a designated Superfund site (a designation given by the Environmental Protection Agency to mark polluted areas), but that doesn’t mean the river is completely clean. Emmons explained that aging stormwater infrastructure can leak untreated waste into the water. Add in point-source pollution from wastewater treatment facilities and surrounding agricultural areas, and the cocktail gets more complex.

“Coast and Middle Forks (rivers) of the Willamette contribute a lot of agricultural runoff—especially fertilizers and pesticides,” she said. “That nitrogen pollution leads to harmful algae blooms and depletes oxygen in the water, which obviously harms aquatic life.”

Human impacts aren’t limited to chemicals. Emmons said solid waste is a major issue—especially from illegal dumping and homeless encampments near the river.

“There’s an excess of homeless camping along the river, and unfortunately that leads to bacterial and human waste entering the water,” she said. “Some tributaries are even worse—construction materials, heavy debris, plastics. It all carries pollutants.”

Although Eugene passed a ban on camping along the riverbanks a few years ago, Emmons said there’s little enforcement and limited safe alternatives.

“It’s pretty astounding how much garbage and debris gets into the water from river bank camping,” she said. “One of the strategies could be to enforce the law more consistently, but we also need to offer better alternatives—safe places for people to camp, maybe waste disposal stations or portable toilets in high-impact areas.”

Her team has even considered forming a Willamette River Encampment Response Team—people who would visit camps to offer waste bags, outreach, and assistance with trash removal.

While much of the pollution problem feels overwhelming, some local strategies are already helping. Bioswales and rain gardens—planted areas that naturally filter stormwater—are showing up more in some of Eugene’s new developments. Emmons pointed to the city’s riverfront project as a good example.

“It would be great to see more permeable pavement in urban areas too,” she added. “That helps water soak into the ground instead of rushing straight to the storm drains.”

Even small household habits can make a difference. Street sweeping, for instance, is an important way to keep debris out of the water. Emmons said homeowners should also consider where their leaves and lawn clippings end up.

“When you’re removing leaves from your roof, there are chemicals from roofing materials and gutters that come with them,” she said. “That all ends up in seasonal debris—and if it isn’t managed properly, it flows right into the stormwater system.”

The organization also hopes to launch a program where volunteers “adopt” stretches of the river—walking the banks regularly, cleaning up trash, and keeping an eye on conditions.

On the restoration side, Emmons praised the Metropolitan Wastewater Management Commission for planting native trees and stabilizing riverbanks with deep-rooted vegetation.

“Roots do a good job of holding the soil in during high water events,” she said. “We also work with landowners, case by case, to help them improve their riverbanks where vegetation is lacking.”

Still, human error can set things back. Emmons recalled one instance where an entire stretch of riverbank was mowed over by an excavator. Her team had to meet with the railroad and other stakeholders to push for change.

“There’s a lot of education and communication that has to happen,” she said. “But that’s what we do.”