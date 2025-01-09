Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Book clubs in the digital age

Book clubs have always fostered community amongst readers. With social media as a home base for many of these clubs, building connections with others has only become easier
Bella Graham, A&C ReporterJanuary 9, 2025
Noa Schwartz

In a world that often feels divided and disconnected through the onset of social media, book clubs are a solution to bring people together. From casual gatherings among friends who enjoy reading to structured and scheduled meetings, book clubs help people connect over shared interests. Joining a book club is more than just an opportunity to work on your reading list — it’s a way to meet new people and learn from them, expose yourself to new things and explore literary themes through conversation with others.

Eugene offers many opportunities to find this community, both on and off campus, and these clubs draw people in with social media, reshaping the way we connect with others in the process.

These local book clubs, like Chapter 54 book club, Silent Book Club Eugene and Eugene Bookish Babes, take advantage of the ease of social media without letting it overpower the connections.

These clubs, although all based in Eugene, have online home bases on TikTok or Facebook, which allow members to share their reading goals, swap books and coordinate meeting times with ease. The clubs then meet in-person at cafes, bookstores or members’ houses to discuss their most recent reads.

If meeting in person is not possible, members turn to the internet to meet online to maintain the same connection, even if that connection is hundreds of miles apart.

Platforms like TikTok and Facebook, along with Instagram and Fable (a social app for bookworms) have made it easy to find a book club that fits your interests and availability — and it’s all thanks to the internet.

Social media has helped build connections easily with others and leaves room for people to take that next step to further the relationships. Whether that’s by starting a book club, or meeting up in person, social media has changed the way readers find community.

While reading can be a solitary activity, it doesn’t have to be. Book clubs allow members to see the words they read through a new perspective, and thought-provoking conversation can change the way members see the books they read.

From Eugene to across the world, social media has revamped the book club and made it easy to connect with others, no matter the distance. While book clubs push readers outside of their go-to genre’s, the connection with other people is what makes the experience compelling, and social media has only made that easier.

Groups like Chapter 54, Silent Book Club Eugene and Bookish Babes are building communities that go beyond state lines and are a place for connection in a world that often feels quite the opposite.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
Noa Schwartz
2024 Arts and Culture staff film recommendations
Founded Vintage shop in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 4, 2023. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Behind Founded Vintage and Eugene’s community of vintage shops
Noa Schwartz
An inside look into the career playing a vital part in the publishing industry: book editors
Guitar selection at Mckenzie River Music in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
McKenzie River Music: the place for musical transparency
Mama Mayra's Kitchen specializes in homemade Mexican food including breakfast burritos, tacos, soups and more in Eugene, Ore. Dec 10, 2024 (Jordan Martin/Emerald)
Menudo at Mama Mayra’s: a traditional Mexican dish to try this holiday season
(Photo by&#160;Stephan H.&#160;on&#160;Unsplash)
A guide to throwing the perfect holiday party
More in books
Photo credit David Hascall
Author David Hascall explores history, healing and personal transformation in his books
Noa Schwartz
Feasts of words: The evolution of Thanksgiving in American literature
Noa Schwartz
“Girly Drinks” by Mallory O’Meara: A necessary read for young adults
Seth Murray helping out a customer after they entered the book store. J Michaels Books, Eugene Oregon, Oct. 23 2024 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Discover the charm and history behind J. Michaels Books
Victoria Wong, lead conservator at the Knight Library, removes the adhesive from the spine of a book on Oct. 30, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Step one to fixing a book: tearing it apart
Noa Schwartz
A case for your next Halloween read: “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson
More in Features
Noa Schwartz
Post-election: How women at UO feel about their rights
Noa Schwartz
New UO Beach Volleyball court plans approved
The University of Oregon Fraternity and Sorority Life office is located on the ground floor of the Erb Memorial Union. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald).
Investigations: Frats see two-event per term limit under new safety plan
Global Studies Associate Professor Kristin Yarris is among many UO community members who have raised concerns surrounding the surge in COVID-19 cases. Rising COVID-19 cases have led Professors and GEs to raise concerns about classroom safety. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Foreign-born UO students reflect on upcoming Trump administration
Nathan Whalen, United Academics Chair of the Grievances & Contract Administration Committee, discussing their disagreement with the verbiage in Article 19. UA Bargaining Sessions, Eugene Oregon, Oct. 17 2024 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
UO unions reflect on busy fall term; next steps for faculty and student workers
Cascades Raptor Center trainer Carrie Lorenz brings Taka, a Swainson’s Hawk, out of their enclosure. Taka was taken into human care as an adult at UC Davis’s Veterinary School’s Raptor Center back in 2001. Taka came to the Cascades Raptor Center in April of 2003, joining their ambassador team.
Flu season is here and it does not only affect humans