Noah Weis, event coordinator, president of the UO Leet Club, and a junior computer science student at the University of Oregon, addresses participants during the final day of QuackHacks. Students take part in the final day of QuackHacks, the University of Oregon’s 24-hour hackathon, on Jan. 19, 2025, a student-led event bringing together innovative participants for coding, learning, and building. (Max Unkrich / Emerald)