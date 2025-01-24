Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Upcoming EMU events to spice up your winter term

The student activities board has been working hard to put together a packed calendar of events for the winter term
Claire Coit, A&C reporterJanuary 24, 2025
Kylie Libby/Daily Emerald

The EMU is a hive for students on campus, filled with restaurants, places to study and a plethora of resources, free for students. Many students may not know that the EMU also has a very packed upcoming events calendar, put together by the Student Activities Board.

The Student Activities Board, or SAB for short, is a student-led organization that puts together fun events on campus. Many of these events, held in the EMU, provide an opportunity for students to get in touch with the campus community free of charge.

SAB has just released their winter events calendar on their instagram (@uo.sab) — organized aesthetically with class withdrawal deadlines, registration reminders and all of their upcoming events. Some are weekly, some are one-time events, but all hold the common theme of ducks coming together as a community on campus.

Bingo in the EMU: Mondays, 6:00 to 7:30 PM, EMU O Desk

Bingo in the EMU is a great way to spice up an otherwise Manic Monday. Join the SAB team at the O desk for weekly bingo with prizes for the winners.

Tuesday Treats: Tuesdays, 11:00 AM, EMU Steps

Stop by the EMU steps on Tuesdays for a quick sweet treat on your way to class or the library. Limited gluten-free and vegan snacks are also available for students.

Trivia Nights: Wednesdays, 6:00 to 7:30 PM, EMU O Desk

Held weekly, SAB trivia nights are another great way to spend a Wednesday night, especially for competitive, Jeopardy-loving ducks. Get a team together for a chance to win Duck Bucks. These trivia nights aren’t repetitive; each week is a different theme. Check out @uo.sab on Instagram for more information on themes and rounds.

SAB’s Tea Party: Thursdays, 1:00 PM, EMU O Desk

As advertised on a SAB flyer on Instagram, students can, “Stay warm this winter and join us for a cup!” The tea party is a great stop in between classes. Grab a cup of warm tea and enjoy the coziness as you finish out your weekly work.

Sound Lounge: Open Mic Nights: January 16, February 27, 7:30 to 10:30 PM, EMU Redwood Auditorium

Looking for a way to share your talents? Look no further than SAB’s open mic nights! Students can get up on stage and let their light shine through performance. For shyer students, join the audience for the free snacks, drinks and performances by your fellow ducks.

Ducks After Dark Movie Nights: 8:00 PM Doors, 8:30 PM Movie, EMU Redwood Auditorium

If students are looking to see some new releases without hitting the theaters, Ducks After Dark is a great option. SAB has put together five movie picks for Winter Term, held biweekly.

How to Train Your Dragon: Week 1, January 9
The Substance: Week 3, January 23
Gladiator II: Week 5, February 6
Wicked (with a sing-along and photobooth): Week 7, February 20
My Neighbor Totoro (with a raffle and trivia): Week 9, March 6

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
Noa Schwartz
Explore the allure and dark history behind Hollywood’s elite with “Oscar Wars”
Stephen Rodgers discussing how the University of Washington is joining the University of Oregon for the Cascade Song Festival. The plan is to have the University of Washington host the event next year, and the University of Oregon will go to them. Cascade song festival, Berwick Hall in the Tykeson Rehearsal Hall, Eugene Oregon, Jan 21, 2025. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Cascade Song Festival: Bridging cultures, locations, professions and academics
The Art House in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
The Next Cultural Reboot: Why the unconventional approach of Brian Eno bodes well for novel approaches to creation
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
Try a new sport or play competitive with UO intramural sports
GrassRoots Garden prepares for their upcoming Winter Harvest; their garden is apart of the Food For Lane County Gardens Program in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 16, 2025. (Jordan Martin/Emerald)
Eating with the seasons: Winter gardening in Eugene
Noa Schwartz
The 10 Best Movies of 2024
More in events
Noah Weis, event coordinator, president of the UO Leet Club, and a junior computer science student at the University of Oregon, addresses participants during the final day of QuackHacks. Students take part in the final day of QuackHacks, the University of Oregon’s 24-hour hackathon, on Jan. 19, 2025, a student-led event bringing together innovative participants for coding, learning, and building. (Max Unkrich / Emerald)
Photos: QuackHacks - University of Oregon's Premier Hackathon
Kylie Libby/Daily Emerald
Top 3 must-do holiday activities in Eugene this winter
Hip Hop FIG students Lucie Leblanc, Sawyer Ainsworth, and Ronan Fong (left to right) perform at the hip hop jam.
Critical Art Show and Hip Hop Jam bring art and music together on campus
The Eugene Ballet's Clara and Hans perform the Waltz of the Flowers in 2022. Photo courtesy: Antonio Anacan
The Nutcracker brings family tradition to Eugene
Camp Kesem members tabling outside the Erb Memorial Union amphitheater on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 for Giving Tuesday. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Giving Tuesday at Camp Kesem
Love Your Body Week brings awareness to body positivity
Love Your Body Week brings awareness to body positivity
More in Features
A chemical storage tank is seen here at the now-closed J.H. Baxter Wood Treating Facility in Eugene’s Bethel neighborhood. (Courtesy of the Environmental Protection Agency)
Now-defunct Eugene wood treatment facility pleads guilty, to pay $1.5 million for violating Clean Air Act
The UO Associated Students of the University of Oregon Meeting January, 22, 2025. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
The Daily Emerald’s guide to the ASUO special elections
Big on big: Oregon beats Washington in the paint
Big on big: Oregon beats Washington in the paint
Noa Schwartz
Morris: Dating in Today's Generation has Become Increasingly Difficult
Lane County Commissioner, Laurie Trieger, is sworn in after her reelection in 2024. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Lane County Commissioners reflect on 2024
The 10th annual Vertical Circus is a climbing event at the rock wall in the student recreation center. While the event was aimed at students, it was open to anyone. The competions included speed climbing, one handed climbing, three legged climbing and a Ninja Warrior Course.
Fitness resolutions flood the UO Student Rec Center