Upcoming EMU events to spice up your winter term

The EMU is a hive for students on campus, filled with restaurants, places to study and a plethora of resources, free for students. Many students may not know that the EMU also has a very packed upcoming events calendar, put together by the Student Activities Board.

The Student Activities Board, or SAB for short, is a student-led organization that puts together fun events on campus. Many of these events, held in the EMU, provide an opportunity for students to get in touch with the campus community free of charge.

SAB has just released their winter events calendar on their instagram (@uo.sab) — organized aesthetically with class withdrawal deadlines, registration reminders and all of their upcoming events. Some are weekly, some are one-time events, but all hold the common theme of ducks coming together as a community on campus.

Bingo in the EMU: Mondays, 6:00 to 7:30 PM, EMU O Desk



Bingo in the EMU is a great way to spice up an otherwise Manic Monday. Join the SAB team at the O desk for weekly bingo with prizes for the winners.

Tuesday Treats: Tuesdays, 11:00 AM, EMU Steps



Stop by the EMU steps on Tuesdays for a quick sweet treat on your way to class or the library. Limited gluten-free and vegan snacks are also available for students.

Trivia Nights: Wednesdays, 6:00 to 7:30 PM, EMU O Desk



Held weekly, SAB trivia nights are another great way to spend a Wednesday night, especially for competitive, Jeopardy-loving ducks. Get a team together for a chance to win Duck Bucks. These trivia nights aren’t repetitive; each week is a different theme. Check out @uo.sab on Instagram for more information on themes and rounds.

SAB’s Tea Party: Thursdays, 1:00 PM, EMU O Desk



As advertised on a SAB flyer on Instagram, students can, “Stay warm this winter and join us for a cup!” The tea party is a great stop in between classes. Grab a cup of warm tea and enjoy the coziness as you finish out your weekly work.

Sound Lounge: Open Mic Nights: January 16, February 27, 7:30 to 10:30 PM, EMU Redwood Auditorium



Looking for a way to share your talents? Look no further than SAB’s open mic nights! Students can get up on stage and let their light shine through performance. For shyer students, join the audience for the free snacks, drinks and performances by your fellow ducks.

Ducks After Dark Movie Nights: 8:00 PM Doors, 8:30 PM Movie, EMU Redwood Auditorium



If students are looking to see some new releases without hitting the theaters, Ducks After Dark is a great option. SAB has put together five movie picks for Winter Term, held biweekly.

How to Train Your Dragon: Week 1, January 9

The Substance: Week 3, January 23

Gladiator II: Week 5, February 6

Wicked (with a sing-along and photobooth): Week 7, February 20

My Neighbor Totoro (with a raffle and trivia): Week 9, March 6