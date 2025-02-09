Donate
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Oregon men’s tennis sweeps UTSA 4-0

Sunday’s matinee was all Ducks
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Reporter
February 9, 2025

The Oregon Men’s Tennis team faced off against the University of Nevada, Reno, on Feb. 10, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)

Oregon men’s tennis (5-2) picked up its 3rd consecutive win with a win over UTSA in a 6-1 rout of the UTSA Roadrunners (2-2).

“Early and often” was the clear theme of the day for the Ducks as they handed UTSA (2-2)  its second loss in the young season. 

Oregon came roaring out of the gate. The dynamic duo of Lenn Luemkemann and Matthew Burton breezed past UTSA’s pair 6-1 and Clement Lemire and Paris Poutacha echoed a similar sentiment, winning their set 6-3. With the two commanding wins a 4-4 match between Vlad Breazu and Lachlan Robertson of Oregon remained unfinished. 

With a 1-0 lead, Oregon kept applying the pressure with quick singles wins by Clement Lemire (6-2,6-0) and Lenn Luemkemann (6-3, 6-0)

Luemkemann was particularly impressive on the day, dominating his opponent, Tiago Torres in the first spot. 

The crowd felt the energy shift, as the Ducks seized the momentum going into singles play, the momentum at the STC only shifted towards the home team. 

The brief hiatus between singles and doubles did nothing to slow down Oregon’s barrage of UTSA. Oregon needed just one more singles win to secure a stress-free win which Zian Vanderstappen secured in two sets despite fighting through serving issues. 

Vanderstappen let out a roar that echoed throughout the center, sending his teammates rushing towards him. He shut down the remaining matches, and fans and family erupted in the crowd.

UTSA battled well and was in the remaining sets on the court, but Oregon’s dominance throughout rendered that a moot point. 

Start to finish, Oregon was all over UTSA, winning all four points in the match in under two hours. 

Oregon has now won all 11 of its sets over the past two matches.

The Ducks will look to improve upon their undefeated home record against New Mexico this Friday at 5 p.m.

About the Contributor
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Reporter