Mural featuring Oregon basketball players debuts in EMU

In late December 2024, Allen Hall Advertising — a student-led advertising agency of the School of Journalism and Communications — installed a new mural on the first floor of the Erb Memorial Union, featuring players from both the Oregon Ducks men’s and women’s basketball teams.

According to AHA Account Manager Alex Gray, Oregon men’s and women’s basketball has been a client of AHA since 2017. Other clients include UO Hockey and the Oregon Innovation Challenge.

“Our goal for our campaign, and for this mural in general, was to really just create awareness around Oregon basketball,” Gray said.

According to AHA Media Planner Kay Peters, the mural took four hours to install. Peters also said the mural is made of a three-millimeter IJ40 vinyl wrap with a matte laminate finish.

The mural was put together by a team that includes Peters, Gray and several AHA copywriters and designers.

“We pretty much had about two days of just working on this as a creative group. It was a lot of figuring out how to work with massive files because the insulation (in the EMU) is probably 70 feet,” Colby Wissmiller, AHA designer, said.

According to Peters, there was another wrap in the EMU in 2019 to 2020 featuring women’s basketball, and another in 2021 to 2022.

“One of the big things we did this year was putting the (basketball) schedules on the pillars, and putting schedules on the wrap, which helped with allowing students to actually remember where games were so they could go,” Peters said.

Wissmiller said the original idea for the mural was to include students on the wrap in the EMU, but the team lacked enough photos to do so.

“We kind of were short on some student pictures, so we wanted to include pictures that were full of energy that kind of convey that feeling,” Wissmiller said. “We got feedback from Athletics (department) that said we should make it stand out more, so we ended up making the background black and using the black and yellow color scheme a bit more.”

Wissmiller also said that the files for the mural were so large that they drained the batteries of the designers’ computers quickly.

“One of our designers ended up plugging two plugs into his computer at the same time and ended up melting his computer while we were making it,” Wissmiller said.

Sam Austin, a third-year student, said that early February was his first time seeing the mural.

“I think it’s super sick,” Austin said. “I like that it has the lineups posted, and I think it’s just visually pleasing.”

Austin also said his favorite basketball player featured on the mural is Jackson Shelstad.

Oregon men’s and women’s basketball schedules can be found on the GoDucks website and are listed on the mural.