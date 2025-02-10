Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement

Mural featuring Oregon basketball players debuts in EMU

SOJC’s Allen Hall Advertising created a photo mural in the Erb Memorial Union food court
Angelina HandrisFebruary 10, 2025
Molly McPherson
A mural depicting images of the Oregon women’s and men’s basketball teams and their schedules is on display in the Erb Memorial Union. The mural was designed and produced by the Allen Hall Adveritsing team. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

In late December 2024, Allen Hall Advertising a student-led advertising agency of the School of Journalism and Communications installed a new mural on the first floor of the Erb Memorial Union, featuring players from both the Oregon Ducks men’s and women’s basketball teams. 

According to AHA Account Manager Alex Gray, Oregon men’s and women’s basketball has been a client of AHA since 2017. Other clients include UO Hockey and the Oregon Innovation Challenge. 

“Our goal for our campaign, and for this mural in general, was to really just create awareness around Oregon basketball,” Gray said. 

A mural depicting images of the Oregon women’s and men’s basketball teams and their schedules is on display in the Erb Memorial Union. The mural was designed and produced by the Allen Hall Adveritsing team. (Molly McPherson/Emerald) (Molly McPherson)

According to AHA Media Planner Kay Peters, the mural took four hours to install. Peters also said the mural is made of a three-millimeter IJ40 vinyl wrap with a matte laminate finish.

The mural was put together by a team that includes Peters, Gray and several AHA copywriters and designers. 

“We pretty much had about two days of just working on this as a creative group. It was a lot of figuring out how to work with massive files because the insulation (in the EMU) is probably 70 feet,” Colby Wissmiller, AHA designer, said. 

According to Peters, there was another wrap in the EMU in 2019 to 2020 featuring women’s basketball, and another in 2021 to 2022.

“One of the big things we did this year was putting the (basketball) schedules on the pillars, and putting schedules on the wrap, which helped with allowing students to actually remember where games were so they could go,” Peters said. 

Wissmiller said the original idea for the mural was to include students on the wrap in the EMU, but the team lacked enough photos to do so. 

“We kind of were short on some student pictures, so we wanted to include pictures that were full of energy that kind of convey that feeling,” Wissmiller said. “We got feedback from Athletics (department) that said we should make it stand out more, so we ended up making the background black and using the black and yellow color scheme a bit more.”

A mural depicting images of the Oregon women’s and men’s basketball teams and their schedules is on display in the Erb Memorial Union. The mural was designed and produced by the Allen Hall Adveritsing team. (Molly McPherson/Emerald) (Molly McPherson)

Wissmiller also said that the files for the mural were so large that they drained the batteries of the designers’ computers quickly. 

“One of our designers ended up plugging two plugs into his computer at the same time and ended up melting his computer while we were making it,” Wissmiller said.  

Sam Austin, a third-year student, said that early February was his first time seeing the mural.

“I think it’s super sick,” Austin said. “I like that it has the lineups posted, and I think it’s just visually pleasing.” 

Austin also said his favorite basketball player featured on the mural is Jackson Shelstad.

Oregon men’s and women’s basketball schedules can be found on the GoDucks website and are listed on the mural.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in campus
Keagan Koski, Maddy Santoso, and Kat Lai, part of Team Braces, developed a tool for simulating the bond and reconstruction of atomic chemical entities. Students take part in the final day of QuackHacks, the University of Oregon’s 24-hour hackathon, on Jan. 19, 2025, a student-led event bringing together innovative participants for coding, learning, and building. (Max Unkrich / Emerald)
QuackHack’s 24-hour hackathon event
Noa Schwartz
‘Huge’ aquifer discovered underneath the Oregon Cascades
ASUO Speaker of the Legislature, Taliek Lopez-DuBoff, peering at a presntation from the UO MMA Club. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Results of ASUO’s winter special election
President Scholz talks with attendees at the summer ice cream social. The University of Oregon hosted a meet-and-greet with President John Karl Scholz on July 12, 2023. (Nicholas Walcott/University Communications)
Scholz launches new UO strategic plan
Daily Emerald launches Waddle
Daily Emerald launches Waddle
A child from the infant classroom at the Co-Op Family Center off of Patterson St in Eugene, Ore. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
UO community speaks on the impact of proposed budget cuts on Co-Op Family Center
More in Features
Phillipina Kyei (15) tries to get through Lauren Betts (51) for a layup. The University of Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball team lose to the UCLA Bruins (62-52) in a home match at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
Oregon women’s basketball struggles offensively in 62-52 loss to No. 1 UCLA
Protesters demonstrate in Downtown Eugene. (Chiu/Emerald)
Approximately 100 protesters gather at Kesey Square for immigration reform protest
The Brails Omelet&#8212;consisting of bacon, ham, sausage, peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese&#8212;is served with hash browns and toast. Located on Willamette St. and 5th Ave., Brails remains open for business during the pandemic with outdoor seating and take-out options. Brails is one popular choice for brunch in the city of Eugene, Ore., Feb. 8, 2021. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
A brunch lover’s guide to Eugene
Top 10 Valentine&#8217;s Date Night Spots
Love is in the air: Eugene’s top date night spots for a memorable Valentine’s Day
Cue the Commentary: All things books, media, and BookTok (Episode 3)
Cue the Commentary: All things books, media, and BookTok (Episode 3)
Plenty of Beers, Zero Fears: Beergarden.
Beergarden: cultivating variety and community
More in News
Members and supporters of the union proudly holding up their signs. On Oct. 25, 2024 The University of Oregon Student Workers Union rallied outside the Erb Memorial Union to show that the university is “failing on fundamental principles.” (Roshni Ram/Emerald)
UOSW passes vote to proceed with strike authorization
The Olympic Studies Hub at the Warsaw sports business center
UO Olympic Studies Hub becomes first US member of academic Olympic studies
Kaleigh Bronson leads chants during the march after a rally at Johnson Hall in support of the University of Oregon United Academics on Nov. 13, 2024. After the rally, demonstrators marched to Chiles Hall, where UO and UA teams met for a bargaining session. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
What students should know if UA votes to strike
A former student of Jina Kim’s husband Changhoon Lee describes their experience in Lee's class by saying, "그냥 삽질했다." The phrase used by the student, who prefers to remain anonymous, is commonly used among Korean soldiers to describe meaningless tasks. It translates roughly to, "[We were] Just shoveling it." (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Students raise concerns over unlicensed Korean minor instructor
Construction for the Straub Plaza redesign will take place outside Straub Hall on the University of Oregon campus. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
An inside look at Straub Hall Green's redesign
The UO Associated Students of the University of Oregon Meeting January, 22, 2025. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
The Daily Emerald’s guide to the ASUO special elections
About the Contributors
Angelina Handris
Angelina Handris, Campus News Reporter
Angelina Handris is from Oregon City, OR. She has been doing journalism for a year and has written a variety of pieces. She is pursuing a career in public relations after graduating from University of Oregon. In her free time, aside from writing, she enjoys cooking and reading.
Molly McPherson
Molly McPherson, Photo Editor
Molly is currently serving in her second year as the Photo Editor for the Daily Emerald. She worked as a photojournalist on the desk for almost two years prior to joining as an editor. To see more of her work, follow her Instagram @mediaxmolly and view her website mediaxmolly.com