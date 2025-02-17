Donate
Approximately 400 people gather in Eugene for a President’s Day Protest

On Monday, Feb. 17, protesters gathered in front of Wayne L. Morse courthouse to protest against President Trump and Elon Musk
Stephanie Hensley
February 17, 2025
Stephanie Hensley
Demonstrators gather in front of the Wayne Morse Courthouse in Eugene to protest President Trump on Feb.17, 2025

On Monday, Feb. 17, at 12 p.m. approximately 400 people gathered on the steps of Wayne L. Morse U.S. Courthouse in the rain for a National President’s Day Protest. 

Various signs held by demonstrators read “Putin’s puppet,” “Call it what it is, a coup!” and “Lock Trump up.” 

Chants included “Elon Musk has got to go,” “We have got to stop the coup, hey hey, who who” and “We the people.” 

Gayle Starnz, who attended the protest with her family, said that their main motivation behind attending the demonstration was “protecting democracy.” 

“I’m here to protest to save our country,” Starnz said. 

Alan, another participant in today’s protest, said that he came “to be a part of the resistance.” 

“I’m here in solidarity with holding to the ideals of the country and the democracy we have,” Alan said. “Solidarity with resisting the unconstitutional and the carnage that’s been happening.”

According to the event’s flyer, similar protests are taking place in all 50 states. 

Stephanie Hensley
