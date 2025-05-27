Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Who monitors demonstration activity on campus?

Here are the functions of the Demonstration Education and Safety Team. The team was formed early last year in response to increased protest activity
Angelina HandrisMay 27, 2025
Saj Sundaram
After the theatrical boxing match, roughly 375 people attended a rally at the front steps of Johnson Hall, the administrative building on the University of Oregon campus. Around 5:00 p.m. on May 5, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers Union (UOSW) hosted a theatrical boxing match on the lawn across from Johnson Hall, the administrative building on. Roughly 375 people attended the staged boxing match, in which two UOSW members, one representing ‘UOSW’s Contract’ and the other ‘UO’s contract’ theatrically fought with oversized inflatable boxing gloves. Each round, UOSW organizer Valentine Bentz, who was the boxing referee, announced key events in the union’s development and bargaining, with each ‘round’ representing a stage of bargaining and organizing. Following the boxing match, striking student workers marched and rallied around Johnson Hall in an attempt to ‘seige’ the building. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

The Demonstration Education and Safety Team, formed in early 2024, is a group of faculty who have volunteered “to protect free speech on campus by ensuring that all members of our University of Oregon community can express their views and ideas safely and within university policy,” according to a university email statement to The Daily Emerald. 

The duties of DEST include providing UO’s free speech policies and requirements to demonstration organizers prior to events, observing protests, demonstrations and other events and ensuring UO policies are followed. 

The team also responds to questions and complaints regarding ongoing demonstrations and events from campus and community members. 

It’s important to recognize that DEST is not an enforcement body – DEST members do not make decisions about student conduct or discipline for any member of the university community,” the statement said. 

Another role of DEST is to educate demonstrators on their rights and responsibilities. 

“We see this as an opportunity to share how participants can share their views and concerns, while recognizing that it may be interpreted as telling students what they cannot do,” the statement said. 

According to UO Spokesperson Eric Howald, DEST did not wish to give names of their members. 

“We are not providing a name to attribute these answers to because members of (DEST) have been singled out and harassed by protesters. While we understand that not everyone agrees with the role that DEST plays, the employees involved are performing university-assigned duties,” Howald said. 

Robin Bailey, a member and organizer for UO Student Workers and Young Democratic Socialists of America, said they believed DEST is UO’s “intelligence arm” to monitor student demonstrations. 

“(DEST) is UO’s intelligence arm by which it stalks, catalogues and serves as a direct tip line to UOPD, the conduct code office and other law enforcement,” Bailey said. 

Bailey also said their photojournalism has been used as “weapons” against student organizers.

“I’ve seen several UOPD reports and conduct code charges which utilize my photojournalism, my photos, downloaded from my Instagram account as weapons against my fellow organizers, indicting them in chilling accusations of sound policy violation or disorderly conduct,” Bailey said. 

Bailey expressed concern over their belief that DEST is used as a way to “watch” students. 

“UO doesn’t like when its students dissent. Our university would rather us stay quiet, stay scared and stay meek little sitting ducks, so they watch us, so they have this ‘demo team,’ or whatever name they now go by, so we exist as organizers in this panopticon of a college campus,” Bailey said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in administration
This past week, President John Karl Scholz sat down to discuss the recent sex discrimination lawsuit against the University of Oregon, student workers' plans to unionize, and the university&#8217;s move to the Big Ten Conference. (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Scholz and Long send email regarding “difficult” financial outlook
Freshman Political Science student, Dak Steinback, holds a bee colony that is currently empty that’s at the current community garden site.
UO Grove Community Garden to relocate due to campus development
Derek Kindle has been selected as the new VP for Enrollment Management for the University of Oregon. (Photo courtesy of Derek Kindle)
Derek Kindle selected as UO’s new VP for Enrollment Management
The new law school dean: Jennifer Reynolds (JR Quint/Emerald)
Jennifer Reynolds named Dean of UO School of Law
UO introduces changes to sound policy
UO introduces changes to sound policy
Moss Street is located east of the University of Oregon's Eugene Campus. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
University of Oregon plans for major developments to east campus
More in campus
Flag bearers, tribal leaders and dancers enter the powwow during the Grand Entry at the 57th Annual Mother's Day Powwow on May 10, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Mother's Day Powwow returns for it's 57th year
The University of Oregon Surplus Store offers used goods including furniture, electronics, and other office supplies, which are on sale to the public. This store is located at 547 Q Street in Springfield, Ore.
UO surplus store opens in Springfield
Autzen Stadium will remained closed to fans throughout the 2020 Pac-12 season. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Former football coach sued by UO for breach of contract
Students walk through the Street Faire on 13th Ave. at the University of Oregon campus. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Behind the scenes of the Street Faire
Che’ Stuart
UO’s underrated voices: Che’ Stuart
Picketers cheer as cars passing by honk and wave in support of the strike. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UOSW ratifies first contract
More in Features
The newly renamed, Bob Kilkenny Field. The Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at PK Park in their final regular season home game of the season on May 11, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
BREAKING: PK Park to host NCAA Regional as Oregon earns tournament’s No. 12 seed
Emma Cox (21) and Paige Sinicki (38) celebrate together after Cox's home run. Oregon Softball takes on Stanford to advance to the Super Regionals in Eugene, Ore. on May 18, 2025.
No. 16 Oregon defeats Liberty 13-1 to win Eugene Super Regional
Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, plays host to Oregon and Michigan State in pool play of the Big Ten Tournament
Sloppy play sinks No. 1 Oregon in 7-3 loss to No. 8 Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament
The University of Oregon Hunger Strike for Palestine.
UO Gaza Hunger Strike leads protest at Eugene Federal Building
Noa Schwartz
Books to read this AAPI Heritage Month
Ballot drop off spot for cars, located outside of the Lane County Elections Official Ballot Dropbox. Election voting 2024, Eugene Oregon, Oct. 16 2024 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Lane County 2025 Special District Election Results
About the Contributors
Angelina Handris
Angelina Handris, Campus News Reporter
Angelina Handris is from Oregon City, OR. She has been doing journalism for a year and has written a variety of pieces. She is pursuing a career in public relations after graduating from University of Oregon. In her free time, aside from writing, she enjoys cooking and reading.
Saj Sundaram
Saj Sundaram, Photographer
Saj is currently in his second year on the Photo Desk as a photojournalist. To see more of his work, follow his Instagram @rainy.day.media and view his website rainydaymedia.site