Eugene Youth Empowerment Program spared from $11.5 million in budget cuts, but future hinges on payroll tax

Alyssa Garcia City of Eugene Recreation offers multiple programs including the Youth Empowerment Program which takes place at the Teen Center at Washington Park Center. The Youth Empowerment Program provides activities and recreation during after school hours. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

The City of Eugene’s Youth Empowerment Program has gained traction over the past year with growing teen participation and programs that now include a waitlist. But despite its successes, the program’s long-term financial outlook remains uncertain.

City officials say YEP is safe from $11.5 million in annual general fund budget cuts in City Manager Sarah Medary’s proposed 2025-2027 biennial budget, which begins in July. That’s because the program is funded entirely through the Community Safety Payroll Tax, a city council-approved revenue measure.

However, some city officials warn that public trust in the payroll tax could potentially erode, putting funding for programs like YEP at risk.

Program sees growing demand

YEP Program Supervisor Alison Willis said the aim of YEP is “to help improve youth safety outcomes.” She described YEP, which launched in 2022, as a proactive public safety tool.

“Not having ways to be positively engaged can lead teens to activities that are not healthy for them and get them in trouble,” Willis said.

Last year, YEP opened a Teen Center in Washington Park. The program has also transitioned from primarily drop-in programs to regular clubs and programs.

“In the past year, we’ve really hit our stride,” Willis said. “Now we have waitlists for our programs … which we couldn’t have dreamed of last year.”

YEP activities include rock climbing, cooking, jewelry-making clubs, resume workshops, food handlers certification and lifeguard training. YEP also offers summer apprenticeships that place teens in places like summer camps and preschools. The city now employs one teen who graduated from the lifeguard program.

“She loves her job,” ​​Willis said. “This is her passion, and something she wants to pursue as an adult that was not available to her before.”

Community Safety Payroll Tax at Risk

In addition to funding YEP, the Community Safety Payroll Tax also funds enhanced police, fire and social services. To extend funding for the tax past December 30, 2028, the council must vote by June 30, 2027 to place the measure on the ballot.

Some city councilors are concerned that public support for the payroll tax may be weakening.

Speaking at a city council work session late last year, City Councilor Mike Clark cautioned that there is a risk of losing community trust over the fire service fee. Only $2 million from the fee would directly fund fire services, with the remainder used to cover other general fund budget shortfalls.

“We’re taking $8 million of general fund money currently paying for fire out to go and spend on other things,” Clark said at the work session. “And I think that’s the part where we are going to risk losing community trust.”

Clark warned that losing that trust could jeopardize the payroll tax’s future.

“I think the consequences could be failure of the public safety levy in a year and half (and) losing $23 million … to pay for police and public safety,” Clark said at the time.

YEP eyes expansion

Looking ahead, Willis hopes that YEP can expand into areas like West Eugene and Bethel, where she says youth often face barriers to accessing programs like YEP.

“That would be my dream,” Willis said.

But whether Willis’ vision can be realized may depend less on growing demand and more on voters’ willingness to renew the Community Safety Payroll Tax in the future.