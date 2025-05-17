Former Homes for Good employee arrested in $560,000 embezzlement case

Mathias Lehman-Winters Construction crews work on a Homes for Good housing project at the former Red Lion Hotel in Eugene. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)

A former employee for Homes for Good was arrested on embezzlement charges earlier this week, Eugene police officials said Friday.

Homes for Good is the public housing authority for Lane County and the cities of Eugene and Springfield. It provides affordable housing units for low-income families, older adults and people with disabilities.

The former employee worked as a human resources and payroll specialist for Homes for Good from February 2015 until her termination in September 2024, Homes for Good spokesperson Jordyn Shaw said. Police officials estimate the former employee allegedly stole roughly $560,000 from Homes for Good.

The alleged theft was reported to Eugene Police in September 2024. At the time, Homes for Good estimated that the former employee had allegedly stolen $125,000. After investigating and reviewing thousands of pages of bank statements, a Eugene police detective determined that the amount allegedly stolen was greater than what Homes for Good initially estimated.

The detective interviewed the former employee and arrested her on Wednesday. Police officials said the former employee was “lodged” in jail on 16 counts of identity theft, six counts of aggravated theft in the first degree, 114 counts of computer crime and a single count of forgery in the first degree.

Shaw said the agency is working in “full cooperation” with Eugene Police. Shaw referred The Daily Emerald to the police department for any further questions.

