Lane County 2025 Special District Election Results

Editor’s note: These are unofficial election results from the Lane County Elections Office as of May 20 at 11:30 p.m. Official results will be updated once certified and published.

Lane Community College Board of Education

Director Zone 1:

Jerry Rust has won Zone 1 with 24,271 votes and earned 64.81% of the vote, beating out Jeffrey Cooper, who received 13,080 votes, 34.93% of the vote. Rust previously served as a Lane County commissioner from 1977 to 1997.

Director Zone 3:

Julie Weismann has been reelected for Zone 3 with 19,409 votes and earned 56.68% of the vote, beating out 18-year-old LCC student Devon Lawson, who received 14,444 votes, 42.18% of the vote. Weismann currently serves as the LCC board of education zone 3 trustee.

Director Zone 4:

Austin Fölnagy has been reelected for Zone 4 with 22,871 votes and earned 65.44% of the vote, beating out Richard Andrew Vasquez, who received 11,891 votes, 34.02% of the vote. Fölnagy currently serves as a board member for LCC and is the president of the Oregon Community College Association.

Director Position 7:​​

Jesse Alejandro Maldonado ran uncontested and has officially won the at-large position 7 for LCC with 26,770 votes, earning 97.96%of the vote. Maldonado is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Oregon and a national political and labor director for the Democratic Municipal Officials.

Eugene School District 4J

Director Position 2:

Ericka Thessen has been reelected for position 2 for 4J after earning 13,051 votes and earned 82.81% of the vote, beating out Danny McDiarmid, who received 1,590 votes, 10.09 of the vote and Alan Madden, who received 1,036 votes, 6,57% of the vote. Thessen also currently serves on the 4J budget committee and works as an acute care physical therapist.

Director Position 3:

Judy Newman has been reelected for position 3 for 4J after earning 11,776 votes and earned 70.22% of the vote, beating out Donald Easton, who received 4,957 votes, 29.56%of the vote. Newman has served as an elected member on the 4J school board since 2017.

Director Position 6:

Maya Rabasa ran uncontested and has officially been reelected for position 6 for 4J with 13,018 votes, earning 98.23% of the vote. Rabasa has served on the 4J board of directors, budget and equity committee.

Springfield School District #19

Director Position 2:

Heather Quaas-Annsa has been reelected for position 2 after earning 3,384 votes and earned 64.54% of the vote, beating out Sarah Bosch, who received 1,818 votes, 34.67% of the vote. Quaas-Annsa has also been previously appointed to the Lane County poverty and homelessness board, the Lane County equity program advisory board and the Bethel School District budget committee.

Director Position 3:

Justin Martin has won position 3 after earning 2,617 votes and earned 49.84% of the vote, beating out incumbent Jonathan Light, who received 2,609 votes, 49.69% of the vote. Martin currently works as a healthcare portfolio manager and a commercial banker for Umpqua Bank.

Director Position 5:

Amber Langworthy has won position 5 after earning 3,061 votes and earned 54.84% of the vote, beating out Bob Brew, who received 1,639 votes, 29.36% of the vote and Robert Morgan, who received 871 votes, 15.60% of the vote.

Bethel School District #52

Director Position 1:

Caleb M Clark ran uncontested and has been reelected for position 1 with 1,671 votes, earning 97.32% of the vote. Clark has also served as the board chair and vice chair for Bethel School Board.

Director Position 2:

Ashley Espinoza ran uncontested and has been reelected for position 2 with 1,628 votes, earning 97.19% of the vote. Espinoza was previously elected to the Bethel School Board in May 2021.

Director Position 5:

Brian Hynd ran uncontested and has been elected for position 5 with 1,765 votes, earning 97.30% of the vote.

Director Position 7:

Debi Farr ran uncontested and has been reelected for position 7 with 1,707 votes, earning 96.55% of the vote. Farr has worked for the Oregon State Legislature and served on the Bethel School Board of Directors.

Lane Education Service District

Director Position 1 Zone 1:

Thomas Hiura has won Zone 1 with 5,236 votes and earned 77.69% of the vote, beating out Rich Cunningham, who received 1,468 votes, 21.78% of the vote. Hiura is currently a human rights commissioner for the City of Eugene and nonprofit leader for the City Club of Eugene.

Director Position 3 Zone 3:

Vanessa Truett ran uncontested and has officially been reelected for Zone 3 position 6 for Lane ESD with 3,438 votes, earning 97.50% of the vote. Truett has served on the Lane County commission on children and families and as the vice chair for Lane Education Foundation.

Director Position 6:

Rose Wilde ran uncontested and has officially been reelected for the at-large position 6 for Lane ESD with 22,330 votes, earning 97.81% of the vote. Wilde has served as a Lane ESD director since 2013 and was previously appointed as a Lane County budget committee member for 5 years.

Tarek Anthony contributed to this reporting.