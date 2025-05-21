Donate
Housing
Ethos
Lane County 2025 Special District Election Results

Here’s who won in Lane County’s special district election
Joseph Chiu and Ysabella Sosa
May 20, 2025
Ballot drop off spot for cars, located outside of the Lane County Elections Official Ballot Dropbox. Election voting 2024, Eugene Oregon, Oct. 16 2024 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)

Editor’s note: These are unofficial election results from the Lane County Elections Office as of May 20 at 11:30 p.m. Official results will be updated once certified and published.

Lane Community College Board of Education

Director Zone 1:

Jerry Rust has won Zone 1 with 24,271 votes and earned 64.81% of the vote, beating out Jeffrey Cooper, who received 13,080 votes, 34.93% of the vote. Rust previously served as a Lane County commissioner from 1977 to 1997. 

Director Zone 3:

Julie Weismann has been reelected for Zone 3 with 19,409 votes and earned 56.68% of the vote, beating out 18-year-old LCC student Devon Lawson, who received 14,444 votes, 42.18% of the vote. Weismann currently serves as the LCC board of education zone 3 trustee.

Director Zone 4: 

Austin Fölnagy has been reelected for Zone 4 with 22,871 votes and earned 65.44% of the vote, beating out Richard Andrew Vasquez, who received 11,891 votes, 34.02% of the vote. Fölnagy currently serves as a board member for LCC and is the president of the Oregon Community College Association. 

Director Position 7:​​ 

Jesse Alejandro Maldonado ran uncontested and has officially won the at-large position 7 for LCC with 26,770 votes, earning 97.96%of the vote. Maldonado is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Oregon and a national political and labor director for the Democratic Municipal Officials. 

 

Eugene School District 4J

Director Position 2: 

Ericka Thessen has been reelected for position 2 for 4J after earning 13,051 votes and earned 82.81% of the vote, beating out Danny McDiarmid, who received 1,590 votes, 10.09 of the vote and Alan Madden, who received 1,036 votes, 6,57% of the vote. Thessen also currently serves on the 4J budget committee and works as an acute care physical therapist.

Director Position 3: 

Judy Newman has been reelected for position 3 for 4J after earning 11,776  votes and earned 70.22% of the vote, beating out Donald Easton, who received 4,957 votes, 29.56%of the vote. Newman has served as an elected member on the 4J school board since 2017.

Director Position 6: 

Maya Rabasa ran uncontested and has officially been reelected for position 6 for 4J with 13,018 votes, earning 98.23% of the vote. Rabasa has served on the 4J board of directors, budget and equity committee. 

 

Springfield School District #19

Director Position 2:

Heather Quaas-Annsa has been reelected for position 2 after earning 3,384 votes and earned 64.54% of the vote, beating out Sarah Bosch, who received 1,818 votes, 34.67% of the vote. Quaas-Annsa has also been previously appointed to the Lane County poverty and homelessness board, the Lane County equity program advisory board and the Bethel School District budget committee. 

Director Position 3:

Justin Martin has won position 3 after earning 2,617 votes and earned 49.84% of the vote, beating out incumbent Jonathan Light, who received 2,609 votes, 49.69% of the vote. Martin currently works as a healthcare portfolio manager and a commercial banker for Umpqua Bank.

Director Position 5:

Amber Langworthy has won position 5 after earning 3,061 votes and earned 54.84% of the vote, beating out Bob Brew, who received 1,639 votes, 29.36% of the vote and Robert Morgan, who received 871 votes, 15.60% of the vote. 

 

Bethel School District #52

Director Position 1:

Caleb M Clark ran uncontested and has been reelected for position 1 with 1,671 votes, earning 97.32% of the vote. Clark has also served as the board chair and vice chair for Bethel School Board. 

Director Position 2:

Ashley Espinoza ran uncontested and has been reelected for position 2 with 1,628 votes, earning 97.19% of the vote. Espinoza was previously elected to the Bethel School Board in May 2021.

Director Position 5:

Brian Hynd ran uncontested and has been elected for position 5 with 1,765 votes, earning 97.30%  of the vote. 

Director Position 7:

Debi Farr ran uncontested and has been reelected for position 7 with 1,707 votes, earning 96.55% of the vote. Farr has worked for the Oregon State Legislature and served on the Bethel School Board of Directors.

 

Lane Education Service District

Director Position 1 Zone 1: 

Thomas Hiura has won Zone 1 with 5,236 votes and earned 77.69% of the vote, beating out Rich Cunningham, who received 1,468 votes, 21.78% of the vote. Hiura is currently a human rights commissioner for the City of Eugene and nonprofit leader for the City Club of Eugene. 

Director Position 3 Zone 3: 

Vanessa Truett ran uncontested and has officially been reelected for Zone 3 position 6 for Lane ESD with 3,438 votes, earning 97.50% of the vote. Truett has served on the Lane County commission on children and families and as the vice chair for Lane Education Foundation.

Director Position 6: 

Rose Wilde ran uncontested and has officially been reelected for the at-large position 6 for Lane ESD with 22,330 votes, earning 97.81% of the vote. Wilde has served as a Lane ESD director since 2013 and was previously appointed as a Lane County budget committee member for 5 years. 

 

Tarek Anthony contributed to this reporting. 

