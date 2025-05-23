Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

UO Gaza Hunger Strike leads protest at Eugene Federal Building

Around a dozen UO Gaza Hunger Strikers have been actively fasting to raise awareness of the mass starvation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. A protest was held outside the Eugene Federal Building to bring further attention to the situation.
Joseph Chiu
May 23, 2025
Anna Liv Myklebust
The University of Oregon Hunger Strike for Palestine.

Many faculty, staff and students at the University of Oregon have been participating in the UO Gaza Hunger Strike, which began on May 19. Campaign members held a call to action rally outside the Eugene Federal Building on May 23, which marked day five of the ongoing hunger strike.

Around 30 people attended the “urgent call to action” event at the Eugene Federal Building for roughly 50 minutes. 

Speakers spoke to the crowd regarding the situation, the reasons for the hunger strike and a call to action with demands toward local and federal leaders in Oregon and UO to get involved in efforts to end the siege on Gaza. 

“About a dozen off and on” have been formally fasting, and many have been involved in the campaign who are not actively fasting, according to Kaleigh Bronson-Cook, the main speaker at the event and an implementation coordinator for UO’s College of Education. 

According to Bronson-Cook, hunger strikers are protesting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza experiencing mass starvation. “A symbolic length for the average person in Gaza right now who’s experiencing the genocide is only eating every two to three days, so I fasted for two to three days,” Bronson-Cook said. “Others are striking indefinitely until they’re no longer physically able.”

Dahlia Fomley, a member of the Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine, is on day five of the hunger strike and said he will be going on strike indefinitely until their demands are met.

Fomley demands that local, state and federally elected leadership to stop sending aid to Israel and to get involved in ending the Israeli blockade.

“The genocide in Gaza is constantly on my mind as a result of not only hunger, but just on the incredible importance of the situation as it has been developing,” Fomley said. “It is one of the most, if not the most, important issues of our time, and I do think future generations will judge us based on how we act in this moment of conscience.”

Bronson-Cook said that to maintain the well-being and health of those participating in the hunger strike, each person was assigned a buddy responsible for ensuring their partner has regular health checks, stays hydrated and maintains vitals through taking vitamin and glucose tablets, electrolyte products and fresh water. 

There are also medics from local community groups who have volunteered to do blood glucose checks and health check-ins, two of whom were present during the event. 

“We’re incredibly privileged to be able to have access to support, to be able to choose to fast as a political act and as an act of protest, rather than acts out of being forced to fast,” Bronson-Cook said.

Hunger strikers at UO, along with other students at college campuses across the US will continue to “stand in solidarity” through fasting, hoping to bring awareness and attention to the cause and for leaders in government positions to take action. 

“What I’ve been thinking about this week is that it’s not just being hungry, it’s like you’re trying to exterminate culture,” Bronson-Cook said. “It’s very emotionally difficult to imagine what people in Gaza who are experiencing genocide must be feeling and experiencing, having this gone on.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City News
Ballot drop off spot for cars, located outside of the Lane County Elections Official Ballot Dropbox. Election voting 2024, Eugene Oregon, Oct. 16 2024 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Lane County 2025 Special District Election Results
Located at 410 Garfield Street in Eugene, Ore., this St. Vincent de Paul city-supported shelter site includes a heated indoor facility with 86 indoor tents and 6 Conestoga huts for those with pets. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Eugene extends homeless shelter program without guarantee that the city can pay for it
Theresa Boudreau is White Bird Clinic's Navigation Empowerment Services Team interim coordinator. White Bird Clinic serves in crisis and health responses with a priority to serve people who are unserved, underinsured, disabled and/or homeless. The clinic is located at 341 E 12th Ave in Eugene, Ore. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Wildfire smoke threatens Eugene’s most vulnerable
Construction crews work on a Homes for Good housing project at the former Red Lion Hotel in Eugene. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Former Homes for Good employee arrested in $560,000 embezzlement case
City of Eugene Recreation offers multiple programs including the Youth Empowerment Program which takes place at the Teen Center at Washington Park Center. The Youth Empowerment Program provides activities and recreation during after school hours. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene Youth Empowerment Program spared from $11.5 million in budget cuts, but future hinges on payroll tax
Taylor Grace/ Daily Emerald
“We’re always playing defense”: Local conservation groups struggle amid federal rollbacks
More in community-news
Then Lane County Board of Commissioners Chair, Laurie Trieger, wraps up her presentation during the Jan. 18, State of Lane County address . (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Lane County on track for major staff reductions in proposed budget
How invasive species are threatening Eugene
How invasive species are threatening Eugene
10.31.2023.EMG.EDB.EPD-1.jpg
How the NWAA accredits the Eugene Police with limited independent oversight
Val Hoyle hosts a Social Security and Medicare town hall on April 23, 2025, at Lane Community College. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Val Hoyle town hall addresses Trump’s plans for Social Security, Medicare
Community members attend the April.14, 2025 Eugene City Council Meeting.(Courtesy of Robert Scherle)
Community urges City Council to “do something” about CAHOOTS
The now-shuttered White Bird Clinic Front Rooms department building, located on the corner of 12th and Mill Alley. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald)
Looking ahead to what's next for CAHOOTS
More in Features
Noa Schwartz
Books to read this AAPI Heritage Month
This past week, President John Karl Scholz sat down to discuss the recent sex discrimination lawsuit against the University of Oregon, student workers' plans to unionize, and the university&#8217;s move to the Big Ten Conference. (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Scholz and Long send email regarding “difficult” financial outlook
Noa Schwartz
Moves and countermoves in the world of bestsellers
Flag bearers, tribal leaders and dancers enter the powwow during the Grand Entry at the 57th Annual Mother's Day Powwow on May 10, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Mother's Day Powwow returns for it's 57th year
The University of Oregon Surplus Store offers used goods including furniture, electronics, and other office supplies, which are on sale to the public. This store is located at 547 Q Street in Springfield, Ore.
UO surplus store opens in Springfield
Last chance to immerse yourself to the theater world on campus this year
Last chance to immerse yourself to the theater world on campus this year
About the Contributors
Joseph Chiu
Joseph Chiu, City News Associate Editor
Joseph Chiu is a second-year student majoring in Journalism with a Sports Business minor. Before working as an Associate Editor for the City News desk, he wrote stories about campus and city news. Joseph looks to pursue a career in news writing or sports reporting in the future and hopes to continue expanding his knowledge and passion for journalism. In his free time, Joseph enjoys watching his favorite sports teams and learning more about different sports in general. 
Anna Liv Myklebust
Anna Liv Myklebust, Photographer