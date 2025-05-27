Donate
Housing
Ethos
In Eugene’s Push to Grow, Green Spaces Still Matter

As Eugene grows denser, city planners face the challenge of balancing housing needs with the protection of green spaces—an effort that ties land use, transportation, and climate resilience together.
Ceci Cronin
May 27, 2025
Tyler Graham
University of Oregon Students walk through forested areas on campus on Feb. 5, 2025 (Tyler Graham/Emerald)

Eugene is growing. New housing, infrastructure and businesses continue growing across the city as more people are drawn to its vibrant community, lush surroundings and progressive values. 

But with that growth comes a question every city eventually has to face: how do you make room for more people without pushing nature out? For Oregon, and Eugene in particular, the answer lies in how city planners plan the land.

Urban sprawl—typically defined as the uncontrolled expansion of low-density development across large areas of land—often leads to fragmented landscapes, increased car dependency and greater environmental degradation. In contrast, building up rather than out helps cities preserve natural areas and make better use of existing infrastructure.

“Sprawl is horrible for a ton of reasons,” said Nico Larco, director of the Urbanism Next Center and a professor of architecture and urban design at the University of Oregon. “It just consumes land,… habitat and ecological areas, agricultural land, mineral resources, and logging. So the shift to protect those places really requires densification.”

Densification is the core of how Eugene is trying to grow without losing the parks, trees and wild spaces that make living in Eugene special. It means encouraging development within existing city boundaries, rather than letting it spill endlessly outward.

Oregon is the only state in the country with statewide urban growth boundaries—clear lines around each city that limit how far they can expand.

“You really feel like there’s a line—you’re in the city, and then suddenly it’s rural,” Larco said. “That’s by design, and it prevents endless patchwork sprawl like in Phoenix or Atlanta.”

But compact growth doesn’t just mean building more apartment complexes. It means designing neighborhoods where green space is integrated and  accessible.

“If I have a park near me but there’s a busy street in between, I’m not letting my eight-year-old go there alone,” Larco said. “Urban design defines where green spaces are and how accessible they are.”

Not only do kids benefit, but Larco sees green space as something for everyone. Open space can take many forms—from nature areas to places for play and exercise—and its design affects who uses it and how.

As Eugene densifies, other changes are also unfolding. Oregon recently made national headlines for eliminating single-family zoning statewide, allowing duplexes and triplexes in areas once reserved for standalone homes. That shift opens the door to more diverse, affordable housing, but its implementation has been slow.

“Small-scale developers are cautious and the market is still figuring it out,” Larco said. “But it’s a big step.”

Other policies, like reducing parking requirements, play a big role in making cities more compact and walkable. Larco explained that parking requirements drive up costs and lead to more spread-out development, making it harder to build compact, walkable communities. Cutting back on those requirements is essential to supporting higher density.

All of these decisions—on housing, streets and zoning—tie into how people move around and whether they can do so without a car.

“Our land use decisions are absolutely transportation decisions,” Larco said. “If we want sustainability and equity in transit, we also have to build denser, more compact cities where people don’t need to drive.”

But with smaller homes and fewer private yards comes another responsibility: giving people places to go outside. As Eugene grows denser, public parks and gathering spaces become essential for community health, connection and equity. Investing in these spaces early ensures people have places to relax, play, and meet, helping maintain livability and uphold Oregon’s values of environmental care and strong, inclusive communities.

“You can’t just create big parks retroactively. Nobody’s going to buy up houses and kick people out,” Larco said. “So we have to be forward-thinking now and preserve or create open space while we still can.”

The urgency, however, is underscored by climate change. Oregon’s Climate Vulnerability Assessment, released by the state’s Department of Land Conservation and Development, outlines increasing risks from extreme heat, flooding and wildfire. Well-designed urban areas with ample green space can help buffer those impacts by reducing urban heat islands, absorbing stormwater and providing safe, shaded outdoor areas.

As the city continues to evolve, Larco said he’s seen a cultural shift. “Urban areas used to be seen as places to escape from,” he said. “Now, people are drawn to them for community, vibrancy and a better quality of life.”

For Eugene, that means walking a fine line: growing smarter, not just bigger. Preserving what makes the city unique while preparing it for the challenges ahead.

And that, Larco emphasizes, starts now. Not later.

Ceci Cronin
Ceci Cronin, City News Reporter
Tyler Graham
Tyler Graham
Tyler is in his first year as a member of the Photo Desk for the Daily Emerald. He is a freshman at the University of Oregon, studying Business Administration with a concentration in sports business. You can find his work on Instagram @Grahamphotos_.