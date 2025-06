Woman rescued after car plunges into Willamette River in Eugene

Lucas primarily covers local government for The Daily Emerald. He also monitors state government and the justice system. He is currently pursuing a double major in journalism and computer science at UO. Prior to joining The Emerald, Lucas wrote for The Oregonian/OregonLive and was the editor-in-chief of his high school’s newspaper. This summer, Lucas will be reporting at The East Oregonian through The Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism, a highly competitive program that places Oregon college journalists in newsrooms across Oregon and Southern Washington. Lucas is always open to hearing your story ideas and tips. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or via Signal at 503-753-4350.