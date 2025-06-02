Woman rescued after car plunges into Willamette River in Eugene

A vehicle entered the Willamette River near the Randy Papé Beltline in Eugene, Eugene Springfield Fire officials said Sunday.
Officials said that emergency responders were notified of the vehicle falling into the river at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Calls to 911 reported that the car accelerated into the river, floating away with a woman trapped inside.
Officials said that the woman inside the vehicle was pulled out by firefighters on a boat and transported by crews for further medical evaluation.
Firefighters responded to the scene with support from the Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue division.