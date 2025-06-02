Donate
Woman rescued after car plunges into Willamette River in Eugene

Eugene Springfield Fire crews rescued a woman Sunday afternoon after a vehicle entered the Willamette River and began floating away, officials said.
Lucas Hellberg
June 1, 2025
A submerged vehicle in the Willamette River near the Randy Papé Beltline in Eugene on June 1, 2025. (Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire)

A vehicle entered the Willamette River near the Randy Papé Beltline in Eugene, Eugene Springfield Fire officials said Sunday. 

Officials said that emergency responders were notified of the vehicle falling into the river at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Calls to 911 reported that the car accelerated into the river, floating away with a woman trapped inside. 

Officials said that the woman inside the vehicle was pulled out by firefighters on a boat and transported by crews for further medical evaluation. 

Firefighters responded to the scene with support from the Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue division.

About the Contributor
Lucas Hellberg
Lucas Hellberg, City News Reporter
Lucas primarily covers local government for The Daily Emerald. He also monitors state government and the justice system. He is currently pursuing a double major in journalism and computer science at UO. Prior to joining The Emerald, Lucas wrote for The Oregonian/OregonLive and was the editor-in-chief of his high school’s newspaper. This summer, Lucas will be reporting at The East Oregonian through The Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism, a highly competitive program that places Oregon college journalists in newsrooms across Oregon and Southern Washington. Lucas is always open to hearing your story ideas and tips. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or via Signal at 503-753-4350.