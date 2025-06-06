EMG star designer wins Best Designer award

In April, Lead Designer for the Emerald Media Group DesignShop Abigail Raike won first place in Best Designer in the College Media Business and Advertising Managers’ annual competition — this is the first ever award for DesignShop.

Judges praised Raike’s exceptional work, including her brand designs, Emerald social media templates and the special season-ending football publication, Taking Flight.

“I was genuinely so surprised. I wasn’t expecting to win,” Raike said. “I’m just super proud of myself.”

Raike has been working at the EMG since their freshman year. Now, as a graduating senior, they are the creative genius behind multiple EMG publications including Green Eugene and Ethos, advertisements, sales fliers and much more.

To Raike, The Emerald’s first-ever special publication Taking Flight, which was a digital flipbook, is their most prideful project.

“I was working on it over winter break and I pretty much had full creative control for everything. That was a really fun one,” Raike said.

Throughout their time at The Emerald, Raike said their design skills have become more defined because of client relationships. Raike also gave a special thanks to Creative and Technical Director Anna Smith for helping them expand their skills.

“Annie would catch (an edit) and they (would) be like ‘you should really change this one thing,’ and the client would love it,” Raike said. Upon graduation, they hope to continue their design career and land their dream job at the Oregon Leaf.