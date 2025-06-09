Kahl: What do you mean you’ve never been off campus?

The other day, I overheard my roommates discussing classmates who had never heard of some of the most common places in downtown Eugene. I was shocked to discover that some of these students have been at UO for months or even years without ever leaving campus.

As someone who has only lived off campus and has spent the majority of my time studying at Meraki Coffee Co. downtown, I really couldn’t figure out why students might not want to explore more of the city they call home.

Emily Hatch, UO junior and California native, explained that she hadn’t left campus much until late into her freshman year. Because she had all of her friends, her meal points and social opportunities available on campus, she didn’t feel the need to venture off campus when everything was a five-minute walk away.

“There’s a lot of pride in Eugene around the University of Oregon. I think that that should be reciprocated by the students. Eugene has a lot of great businesses and great people and there’s a lot of opportunities out in the community. Students should take advantage of that while they can,” Hatch said.

She recommends going to the Smith Family Bookstore and Farmers Union Coffee Roasters.

Another student, Mya Bowman, shared a different perspective on why students might be hesitant to leave campus. “I think that it’s a misconception that downtown is scary or unsafe,” said Bowman, a sophomore from Hillsboro, Oregon. She recommends eating at Osteria DOP as a good Italian option.

Word on the EMU Green is that it’s generally easier to stay on campus but it’s worth it not to.

Some of Eugene’s other highlights that were mentioned by students were Down to Earth Home Garden & Gift, Poppi’s Anatolia, Vero Espresso House, Vietnam Restaurant, Sweet Life Patisserie and Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile.

Downtown Eugene even has a website that features upcoming events, dining options, arts and culture, shopping and other services.

The Saturday Market was also mentioned by every person that I talked to, and it is a big draw for students and community members alike. Each weekend since the 1970s, local artists, food vendors and musicians have come together.

I haven’t felt anything that screams Eugene more than the Saturday Market.

On a personal note, one of my favorite restaurants is Hey, Neighbor! in the Friendly neighborhood. Their Patate Pesto Pecorino Pizza is incredibly good — like walking 40 minutes in the rain once a week kind of good.

If you’re looking for the best quesabirria in town, look no further than El Rancho Taqueria.

Besides restaurants, I also tend to overspend on second-hand clothes at places like Clothes Horse, Kin and Steezy Bus, which usually does pop-ups on Willamette Street. What can I say, they truly curate some great vintage.

Student spending can not only make a vital difference for small businesses, but visiting new parts of the city can shape a student’s college experience as well.

Some perceptions of downtown Eugene that focus solely on fear or violence are likely rooted in misconceptions or stereotypes. Honestly, stepping out of your bubble can end up changing your whole view.

With that, I think that all UO students should take the time to explore Eugene while they’re here. Establish your regular coffee spot to get homework done at, go get snacks at Kiva or the Eugene Asian Market and discover new places that you can show your family when they come to visit.

Most of all, support local businesses while doing so!